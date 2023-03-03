Paragraph on
Bad Effect Of Smoking
for all Class, Words
by Health on
Smoking is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. It has numerous harmful effects on the human body, including lung cancer, heart…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
Smoking is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. It has numerous harmful effects on the human body, including lung cancer, heart disease, and respiratory problems. Smoking not only affects the smoker but also those around them who inhale secondhand smoke. Smoking is an addiction that can have serious negative effects, both physically and mentally.
One of the most significant negative effects of smoking is the increased risk of developing lung cancer. Smoking causes the lungs to become damaged, and as a result, cancerous cells may start to grow. Smoking has also been known to cause other types of cancer, including throat, liver, kidney, and bladder cancer.
In addition to cancer, smoking is a leading cause of heart disease. The harmful chemicals in cigarettes cause the arteries to narrow, which limits blood flow and leads to a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes. Smoking also increases blood pressure and heart rate, which further contributes to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.
Smoking can also cause respiratory problems, such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema. These medical conditions can make it harder to breathe and result in frequent coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath. Furthermore, smoking can weaken the immune system, making it more difficult for the body to fight off infections.
Finally, smoking not only affects physical health but also mental health. Smokers may experience anxiety and depression, and prolonged smoking can cause brain damage, leading to memory loss and difficulty concentrating. Moreover, smoking can have a negative impact on social and professional life, as many places have banned smoking, and many employers now refuse to employ smokers.
In conclusion, the negative effects of smoking are severe and can have far-reaching consequences on both the smoker and those around them. Quitting smoking is a significant challenge, but it is important to take the necessary steps to reduce the risk of smoking-related illnesses and to live a long, healthy life.
Questions about Bad Effect Of Smoking
Questions:
- What is one significant negative effect of smoking?
Answer: The increased risk of developing lung cancer.
- What are some other types of cancer that smoking can cause?
Answer: Throat, liver, kidney, and bladder cancer.
- What is heart disease, and how does smoking contribute to it?
Answer: Heart disease is a condition in which the arteries narrow, limiting blood flow, and leading to a higher risk of heart attacks and strokes. Smoking increases blood pressure and heart rate, which further contributes to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.
- What are some respiratory problems smoking can cause?
Answer: Chronic bronchitis and emphysema, which can make it harder to breathe and result in frequent coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath.
- What ways can smoking impact an individual鈥檚 mental health?
Answer: Smoking may cause anxiety and depression, as well as brain damage leading to memory loss and difficulty concentrating.
- What are some negative effects of smoking that may impact social and professional life?
Answer: Many places have banned smoking, and many employers now refuse to employ smokers, significantly impacting an individual’s social and professional life.
- Why is quitting smoking important?
Answer: Quitting smoking is necessary to reduce the risk of smoking-related illnesses and to live a long, healthy life.
- What are some addiction-causing substances found in cigarettes?
Answer: Nicotine and tar are two addiction-causing substances found in cigarettes.
- How does smoking weaken the immune system?
Answer: Smoking weakens the immune system by causing damage to the lining of the airways, making it more difficult for the body to fight off infections.
- How many people die worldwide due to smoking-related diseases each year?
Answer: According to the World Health Organization, six million people die each year due to smoking-related diseases.
Vocabulary related to Bad Effect Of Smoking
Vocabulary words:
- Cancerous - Definition: Uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body. Usage: The doctor suspected she had cancerous cells in her lungs. Synonyms: malignant; harmful. Antonyms: benign; harmless.
- Cardiovascular - Definition: Relating to the heart and blood vessels. Usage: Regular exercise can help maintain good cardiovascular health. Synonyms: circulatory; heart. Antonyms: pulmonary; respiratory.
- Chronic - Definition: Persisting for a long time or constantly recurring. Usage: Chronic pain can significantly impact one’s quality of life. Synonyms: persistent; enduring. Antonyms: acute; temporary.
- Emphysema - Definition: A lung condition characterized by shortness of breath and damage to lung tissue. Usage: Smoking is a leading cause of emphysema in the United States. Synonyms: COPD; lung disease. Antonyms: healthy lungs.
- Immune - Definition: Resistant to infection or disease. Usage: The immune system produces antibodies to fight off pathogens. Synonyms: resistant; protected. Antonyms: vulnerable; susceptible.
- Inhale - Definition: To breathe in air or smoke. Usage: If you inhale too much smoke, it can damage your lungs. Synonyms: breathe in; inspire. Antonyms: exhale; breathe out.
- Nicotine - Definition: A highly addictive substance found in tobacco. Usage: Nicotine has been shown to have detrimental effects on the brain. Synonyms: addictive; harmful. Antonyms: helpful; beneficial.
- Prolonged - Definition: Continuing for an extended period. Usage: Prolonged exposure to the sun can cause skin damage. Synonyms: extended; lengthy. Antonyms: brief; short.
- Secondhand - Definition: Inhaling smoke from the cigarettes of others. Usage: Secondhand smoke is just as harmful as smoking cigarettes directly. Synonyms: passive; indirect. Antonyms: firsthand; direct.
- Vascular - Definition: Relating to blood vessels. Usage: Vascular disease affects the circulatory system. Synonyms: circulatory; cardiovascular. Antonyms: nonvascular; noncirculatory.
Structure of the sample "Bad Effect Of Smoking" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence used in the paragraph: The paragraph on the bad effects of smoking is cohesive and coherent as it clearly presents the negative effects of smoking on the human body. The ideas are logically connected, and the different effects of smoking are presented in an organized and structured manner. The paragraph has a clear topic sentence that introduces the main idea, and the following sentences provide explanations, examples, and supporting evidence. The final sentence is a conclusion that summarizes the important points and emphasizes the importance of quitting smoking. Overall, the paragraph is well-structured, easy to follow, and cohesive, making it an effective piece of writing.