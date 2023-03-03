Paragraph on
The Paragraph on Bangabandhu Satellite
The Bangabandhu Satellite-1 is Bangladesh’s first geostationary communication satellite, built by the French aerospace company, Thales Alenia Space. The satellite, named after the founding father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, on May 11, 2018. The satellite resulted in a significant milestone for Bangladesh, providing direct-to-home television, internet, and phone services to rural areas that face difficulty in accessing these services. The satellite’s primary goal was to reduce poverty and inequality by improving communication in remote areas, and it has done precisely that. It has also made Bangladesh less dependent on foreign satellites and increased the country’s prestige in the international arena.
One of the primary reasons for developing the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 was the ever-increasing demand for internet connectivity in the country. The population of Bangladesh is more than 160 million, and over 80% of them use mobile phones, which equals approximately 129 million subscribers. However, many areas in Bangladesh do not have access to basic internet connectivity. The government recognized this issue and decided to address it by launching the satellite. The Bangabandhu Satellite-1 has played a vital role in the country’s overall digitalization process, laying the foundation for a digital Bangladesh.
The deployment of this satellite, however, did not come without challenges. Bangladesh’s satellite project was initially beset by political, financial and technical constraints. However, the determination to overcome these challenges led to the successful launch of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1, providing a demonstration of the country’s capability in space technology. With the Bangabandhu Satellite-1, the Government of Bangladesh has created a pathway for the country’s future scientific advancements, including space exploration.
Questions about Bangabandhu Satellite
Questions:
- What is Bangabandhu Satellite-1?
Answer: Bangabandhu Satellite-1 is Bangladesh’s first geostationary communication satellite.
- Who was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman?
Answer: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was the founding father of Bangladesh.
- When was Bangabandhu Satellite-1 launched?
Answer: It was launched on May 11, 2018.
- What are the services provided by the satellite?
Answer: The satellite provides internet, phone and direct-to-home television services.
- What is the primary goal of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1?
Answer: The primary goal of the satellite is to reduce poverty and inequality by improving communication in rural areas.
- What is the importance of Bangabandhu Satellite-1 to the country?
Answer: The satellite has made Bangladesh less dependent on foreign satellites and increased the country’s prestige in the international arena.
- Why did the government of Bangladesh launch the Bangabandhu Satellite-1?
Answer: The government of Bangladesh launched the satellite to address the ever-increasing demand for internet connectivity in the country.
- What challenges did Bangladesh face in developing the satellite?
Answer: Bangladesh’s satellite project was initially beset by political, financial and technical constraints.
- What positive effects does the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 have on Bangladesh’s digitalization process?
Answer: The satellite’s deployment has played a critical role in the country’s digitalization process.
- What does the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 represent for the future of Bangladesh’s scientific advancements?
Answer: With the Bangabandhu Satellite-1, the Government of Bangladesh has paved the way for future scientific advancements, including space exploration.
Vocabulary related to Bangabandhu Satellite
Vocabulary list:
- Geostationary - staying in the same position related to a particular point on the earth’s surface.
- Aerospace - the science of designing and building aircraft and spacecraft.
- Milestone - an action or event marking a significant change or stage in development.
- Prestige - the respect and admiration that someone or something receives by doing something important.
- Connectivity - the ability to access and connect to something to establish communication.
- Deployment - the process of sending out a satellite or equipment for a particular purpose.
- Foundation - the basis or groundwork upon which something is established.
- Digitalization - the process of converting analog information into a digital format.
- Technology - scientific knowledge used in practical ways in industry, engineering, or business.
- Exploration - the process of searching or traveling in unfamiliar territories to discover new knowledge or resources.
Structure of the sample "Bangabandhu Satellite" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph on the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 displays good cohesion and coherence. The paragraph’s central idea is the Bangabandhu Satellite, which is held together with transitional phrases that make the text flow easily. For instance, “The deployment of this satellite, however, did not come without challenges” shows a contrast in a previous sentence, creating coherence as it highlights Bangabandhu Satellite-1’s overall success despite the challenges faced. Similarly, the paragraph’s final sentence links the present with the future by mentioning the project’s importance for future scientific advancements, resulting in the text’s overall coherence.