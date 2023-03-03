The Bangabandhu Satellite-1 is Bangladesh’s first geostationary communication satellite, built by the French aerospace company, Thales Alenia Space. The satellite, named after the founding father of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was launched from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, on May 11, 2018. The satellite resulted in a significant milestone for Bangladesh, providing direct-to-home television, internet, and phone services to rural areas that face difficulty in accessing these services. The satellite’s primary goal was to reduce poverty and inequality by improving communication in remote areas, and it has done precisely that. It has also made Bangladesh less dependent on foreign satellites and increased the country’s prestige in the international arena.

One of the primary reasons for developing the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 was the ever-increasing demand for internet connectivity in the country. The population of Bangladesh is more than 160 million, and over 80% of them use mobile phones, which equals approximately 129 million subscribers. However, many areas in Bangladesh do not have access to basic internet connectivity. The government recognized this issue and decided to address it by launching the satellite. The Bangabandhu Satellite-1 has played a vital role in the country’s overall digitalization process, laying the foundation for a digital Bangladesh.

The deployment of this satellite, however, did not come without challenges. Bangladesh’s satellite project was initially beset by political, financial and technical constraints. However, the determination to overcome these challenges led to the successful launch of the Bangabandhu Satellite-1, providing a demonstration of the country’s capability in space technology. With the Bangabandhu Satellite-1, the Government of Bangladesh has created a pathway for the country’s future scientific advancements, including space exploration.