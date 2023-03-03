Bangladesh is a country known for its natural beauty and biodiversity. Among the many creatures that inhabit the country, birds are some of the most fascinating. With over 700 recorded species, Bangladesh is home to an array of unique and colorful birds that are cherished by birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts alike.

One of the most iconic birds of Bangladesh is the Oriental Magpie Robin. This small bird, which is also the national bird of Bangladesh, is known for its striking black and white plumage and melodious song. It is often found in urban areas and is a common sight in gardens and parks across the country.

Another bird that is popular among birdwatchers in Bangladesh is the Purple Sunbird. This tiny bird, which is only about 10 cm long, has a bright purple and yellow plumage that is sure to catch anyone’s eye. It is often found in gardens and areas with flowering trees and bushes, where it feeds on nectar and insects.

The Pallas’s Fish Eagle is another bird that is found in Bangladesh. The largest bird of prey in the country, it is known for its distinctive white head and powerful talons. It is often found near rivers and lakes, where it feeds on fish.

One of the most striking birds found in Bangladesh is the Asian Paradise Flycatcher. This bird has a long, elegant tail that can be up to 30 cm long and is often seen flitting from tree to tree in search of insects. Its white and chestnut-colored plumage is truly a sight to behold.

Other notable birds found in Bangladesh include the Bengal Florican, the Sarus Crane, and the Black-tailed Godwit. Each of these birds is unique in its own way and is a testament to the incredible diversity of birdlife in Bangladesh.

