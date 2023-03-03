Paragraph on
Birds Of Bangladesh
for all Class, Words
by Wildlife on
Bangladesh is a country known for its natural beauty and biodiversity. Among the many creatures that inhabit the country, birds are some of the most fascinating.
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Birds Of Bangladesh
Questions about Birds Of Bangladesh
Bangladesh is a country known for its natural beauty and biodiversity. Among the many creatures that inhabit the country, birds are some of the most fascinating. With over 700 recorded species, Bangladesh is home to an array of unique and colorful birds that are cherished by birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts alike.
One of the most iconic birds of Bangladesh is the Oriental Magpie Robin. This small bird, which is also the national bird of Bangladesh, is known for its striking black and white plumage and melodious song. It is often found in urban areas and is a common sight in gardens and parks across the country.
Another bird that is popular among birdwatchers in Bangladesh is the Purple Sunbird. This tiny bird, which is only about 10 cm long, has a bright purple and yellow plumage that is sure to catch anyone’s eye. It is often found in gardens and areas with flowering trees and bushes, where it feeds on nectar and insects.
The Pallas’s Fish Eagle is another bird that is found in Bangladesh. The largest bird of prey in the country, it is known for its distinctive white head and powerful talons. It is often found near rivers and lakes, where it feeds on fish.
One of the most striking birds found in Bangladesh is the Asian Paradise Flycatcher. This bird has a long, elegant tail that can be up to 30 cm long and is often seen flitting from tree to tree in search of insects. Its white and chestnut-colored plumage is truly a sight to behold.
Other notable birds found in Bangladesh include the Bengal Florican, the Sarus Crane, and the Black-tailed Godwit. Each of these birds is unique in its own way and is a testament to the incredible diversity of birdlife in Bangladesh.
- How many bird species are recorded in Bangladesh?
There are over 700 recorded species of birds in Bangladesh.
- Which bird is the national bird of Bangladesh?
The Oriental Magpie Robin is the national bird of Bangladesh.
- What is the Purple Sunbird known for?
The Purple Sunbird is known for its bright purple and yellow plumage.
- Where is the Pallas’s Fish Eagle often found?
The Pallas’s Fish Eagle is often found near rivers and lakes, where it feeds on fish.
- What is notable about the Asian Paradise Flycatcher’s tail?
The Asian Paradise Flycatcher has a long, elegant tail that can be up to 30cm long.
- What are some other notable birds found in Bangladesh?
Other notable birds found in Bangladesh include the Bengal Florican, the Sarus Crane, and the Black-tailed Godwit.
- Why are birds of Bangladesh popular among birdwatchers?
Birds of Bangladesh are popular among birdwatchers due to their unique and colorful plumage and diverse species.
- What kind of areas are Purple Sunbirds often found in?
Purple Sunbirds are often found in gardens and areas with flowering trees and bushes.
- What does the Pallas’s Fish Eagle feed on?
The Pallas’s Fish Eagle feeds on fish.
- What is the Oriental Magpie Robin known for, apart from being the national bird?
Apart from being the national bird, the Oriental Magpie Robin is known for its striking black and white plumage and melodious song.
Vocabulary related to Birds Of Bangladesh
Vocabulary words:
- Biodiversity - The variety of living things in a particular habitat or ecosystem. Usage: The biodiversity of the rainforest is at risk due to deforestation.
Synonyms: Variety, range, diversity Antonyms: Monotony, sameness, uniformity
- Melodious - Having a pleasant, musical sound. Usage: The nightingale’s song is one of the most melodious among birds.
Synonyms: Musical, tuneful, harmonious Antonyms: Dissonant, discordant, cacophonous
- Plumage - The feathers on a bird. Usage: The peacock has one of the most colorful plumages in the avian world.
Synonyms: Feathers, plumules, penne Antonyms: Skin, fur, scales
- Iconic - Representing something well-known or popular. Usage: The Eiffel Tower is an iconic landmark of Paris.
Synonyms: Pictorial, symbolic, emblematic Antonyms: Unknown, unfamiliar, obscure
- Prey - An animal that is hunted and eaten by another animal. Usage: Lions prey on zebras and other herbivores.
Synonyms: Quarry, victim, target Antonyms: Predator, hunter, assailant
- Distinctive - Having a unique quality or characteristic. Usage: The Taj Mahal’s distinctive architecture makes it one of the most recognizable buildings in the world.
Synonyms: Unique, individual, distinguishable Antonyms: Typical, ordinary, generic
- Flitting - Moving quickly and lightly from one place to another. Usage: The hummingbird was flitting from flower to flower in search of nectar.
Synonyms: Darting, fluttering, hovering Antonyms: Still, motionless, stationary
- Diversity - The state of being different or varied. Usage: The cultural diversity of New York City is its greatest strength.
Synonyms: Variety, assortment, heterogeneity Antonyms: Uniformity, homogeneity, sameness
- Habitat - The natural home or environment of an animal or plant. Usage: The ocean is the natural habitat of whales and dolphins.
Synonyms: Environment, territory, locality Antonyms: Exile, alienation, displacement
- Talon - A sharp claw of a bird of prey. Usage: Eagles and hawks use their talons to capture and kill their prey.
Synonyms: Claw, nail, hook Antonyms: Palm, finger, hand
Structure of the sample "Birds Of Bangladesh" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence in the paragraph are established through the use of topic sentences and transition words. Each paragraph is introduced with a clear topic sentence that informs the reader of the bird being discussed. The use of transition words such as “another,” “other notable,” and “besides” help to connect each paragraph smoothly and establish coherence. Additionally, the use of descriptive language and specific examples helps to paint a clear picture of each bird and create a cohesive overall picture of the diverse birdlife in Bangladesh.