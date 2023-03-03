Paragraph on
Causes And Effects Of Road Accident
for all Class, Words
by Safety on
Road accidents have become rampant in our society today, leading to loss of lives and property. There are many factors that contribute to…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
Ad
The Paragraph on Causes And Effects Of Road Accident
Ad
Road accidents have become rampant in our society today, leading to loss of lives and property. There are many factors that contribute to road accidents, ranging from human errors to environmental conditions. Firstly, one of the major causes of road accidents is human errors. This includes careless driving, over-speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, texting while driving, and fatigue while driving. These factors often cause loss of control of the automobile, leading to collisions and accidents. Secondly, environmental factors can contribute to road accidents. Road conditions such as potholes or sharp turns, heavy rain or snow, and foggy weather can all lead to road accidents. Also, poor visibility due to sun glare or darkness can be a contributing factor.
The effects of road accidents can be severe, as lives are often lost and properties damaged. The families of the victims are left devastated by the loss, leading to emotional trauma, which takes a long time to heal. Financially, the victims and their families may suffer due to the high cost of medical bills and insurance premiums. Accidents also often lead to traffic congestion, which can halt normal activities of people, leading to further economic losses.
In conclusion, road accidents should be a matter of serious concern for all road users. Careful driving, observing traffic rules, and maintaining safe speeds can help reduce road accidents. The government should also play a significant role by enforcing road safety laws and providing better roads and facilities. This will go a long way to reducing road accidents, saving lives, and properties.
Questions about Causes And Effects Of Road Accident
Ad
Questions and Answers:
- What are the major causes of road accidents?
Answer: The major causes of road accidents are human errors and environmental factors.
- What are the human errors that contribute to road accidents?
Answer: Human errors that contribute to road accidents include careless driving, over-speeding, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, texting while driving, and fatigue while driving.
- Can road conditions lead to road accidents?
Answer: Yes, road conditions such as potholes or sharp turns, heavy rain or snow, and foggy weather can lead to road accidents.
- What are the effects of road accidents?
Answer: The effects of road accidents include loss of lives and properties, emotional trauma, high cost of medical bills, and insurance premiums.
- Should careful driving be encouraged?
Answer: Yes, careful driving should be encouraged to reduce road accidents.
- How can road accidents be prevented?
Answer: Road accidents can be prevented by observing traffic rules, maintaining safe speeds, and ensuring road safety laws are enforced.
- What role should the government play in reducing road accidents?
Answer: The government should play a significant role in reducing road accidents by enforcing road safety laws and providing better roads and facilities.
- How do road accidents affect families of the victims?
Answer: The families of the victims are left devastated by the loss, leading to emotional trauma, which takes a long time to heal.
- Can road accidents lead to economic losses?
Answer: Yes, accidents often lead to traffic congestion, which can halt normal activities of people, leading to further economic losses.
- What is the importance of addressing road safety?
Answer: Addressing road safety is important to reduce road accidents, save lives, and properties, and to ensure the well-being of all road users.
Vocabulary related to Causes And Effects Of Road Accident
Ad
Vocabulary Words:
- Environmental - relating to the natural world and the impact of human activity on its condition. The environmental conditions were harsh due to the heavy rain.
Synonyms: ecological, environmentalist, green, natural Antonyms: man-made, artificial, technological, industrial
- Devastated - destroyed or ruined; made ineffective. The family was devastated by the loss of their loved one.
Synonyms: demolished, ruined, shattered, crushed, heartbroken Antonyms: elated, thrilled, happy, satisfied
- Potholes - a pit or hole in a road surface. The car hit a pothole, causing the driver to lose control.
Synonyms: cavity, dent, crater, pit, hollow Antonyms: bump, hill, rise, mound
- Congestion - the state of being congested; especially of a part of the body blocked with blood or mucus. The accident caused major traffic congestion.
Synonyms: blockage, clogging, overcrowding, jam Antonyms: free-flowing, clear, empty
- Fatigue - extreme tiredness; typically resulting from mental or physical exertion or illness. Driving while fatigued increases the risk of road accidents.
Synonyms: exhaustion, weariness, lethargy, drowsiness Antonyms: energy, vitality, alertness, freshness
- Observing - comply with (a rule or request). It is important to observe traffic rules to prevent road accidents.
Synonyms: follow, obey, adhere, comply Antonyms: disregard, ignore, disobey, defy
- Heel - the back part of the human foot below the ankle. She injured her heel in the car crash.
Synonyms: foot, sole Antonyms: head, hand
- Enforcement - the act of making people obey laws and rules. The government should ensure the enforcement of road safety laws to prevent road accidents.
Synonyms: implementation, execution, application Antonyms: noncompliance, nonperformance, neglect, disregard
- Hazardous - risky or dangerous. Texting while driving is a hazardous activity.
Synonyms: risky, dangerous, unsafe, perilous Antonyms: safe, secure, harmless
- Trauma - a deeply distressing or disturbing experience. The victims of the road accident suffered severe emotional trauma.
Synonyms: shock, distress, upheaval, suffering Antonyms: calm, tranquility, peace, composure
- Compliance - the act of obeying a rule, law or request. Compliance with traffic rules is necessary to avoid road accidents.
Synonym: conformity, adherence, agreement Antonym: noncompliance, disobedience, resistance
- Collision - an instance of one moving object or person striking violently against another. The collision of two speeding cars resulted in a fatal accident.
Synonym: impact, clash, crash Antonym: separation, distance, disconnection
- Speeding - exceeding the allowed or recommended speed limit. Speeding can lead to serious road accidents.
Synonym: loitering, dawdling, crawling Antonym: decelerating, slowing down, stopping
- Insurance - a means of protection from financial loss. Many victims of road accidents suffer financial losses and need insurance to mitigate the impact.
Synonym: coverage, security, protection Antonym: disadvantage, vulnerability, exposure
- Fatal - resulting in death. The road accident was fatal, leading to loss of lives.
Synonym: deadly, lethal, mortal Antonym: harmless, nonfatal, benign
Structure of the sample "Causes And Effects Of Road Accident" paragraph
Ad
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph is well structured, with a clear introduction, body, and conclusion. The opening sentence introduces the topic of road accidents, which is then followed by two paragraphs that explain the causes and effects of road accidents. The third paragraph presents a conclusion that summarizes the main points of the paragraph. The use of transition words such as “firstly” and “secondly” in the second paragraph, and “in conclusion” in the last paragraph help to link ideas and enhance the paragraph’s coherence. This makes the paragraph easier to read and understand. Additionally, the use of examples and correct sentence structure ensures that the ideas presented are relevant and easy to follow.