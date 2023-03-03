Paragraph on
The Paragraph on Corruption In Bangladesh
Corruption is undoubtedly one of the most significant challenges that Bangladesh is facing today. It is an issue that has plagued the country for decades, and despite attempts to tackle it, it continues to persist. The extent of corruption in Bangladesh is alarming, with some studies suggesting that it has become a systemic problem that clouds every sector of public life. The real impact of corruption on this impoverished nation can hardly be overstated. It has undermined governance, eroded public trust in state institutions, and limited economic development.
The causes of corruption in Bangladesh are manifold, but some are more pronounced than others. Among them are the absence of accountability, weak governance, and a lack of political will to combat this vice. Corruption takes many forms, including bribery, nepotism, embezzlement, and fraud, among others. It is particularly rampant in the public sector, where it affects the delivery of essential services to citizens. For instance, corruption in the health sector means that many poor people cannot access quality health care unless they pay bribes. Likewise, corruption in education means that poor students are unable to access higher learning unless they pay bribes to unscrupulous officials.
The effects of corruption on Bangladesh are profound, with the poor being the most affected. The country has experienced limited economic growth, and much of the development gains made over the years have been wiped out by corruption. Moreover, corruption has meant that many government projects have failed to achieve their intended results. For example, millions of dollars have been spent on building roads, but many are of poor quality, and they often wash away during the monsoon season. Corruption has also created a culture of impunity, where corrupt officials do not face any consequences, and the rule of law is often ignored.
Despite the enormity of the challenge, there have been some attempts to tackle corruption in Bangladesh. Notably, the government has set up anti-corruption commissions that are supposed to investigate and prosecute corrupt officials. However, these institutions have been criticized for being toothless, and their effectiveness has been questioned. Likewise, civil society organizations have played a significant role in raising awareness about the negative effects of corruption on the country’s development. Still, they have also faced harassment and intimidation from influential people who benefit from corrupt practices.
- What is corruption, and why is it a challenge in Bangladesh?
Answer: Corruption is a vice that includes bribery, nepotism, embezzlement, and fraud, among others. It is a significant challenge in Bangladesh due to weak governance, the lack of accountability, and the absence of political will to combat it.
- How is corruption affecting essential services like healthcare and education in Bangladesh?
Answer: Corruption is affecting essential services like healthcare and education in Bangladesh, where poor people cannot access quality health care or higher education unless they pay bribes to corrupt officials.
- What are the effects of corruption on Bangladesh?
Answer: Corruption has undermined governance, eroded public trust in state institutions, limited economic development, created a culture of impunity, and affected the most vulnerable, such as the poor.
- How have anti-corruption institutions in Bangladesh been criticized?
Answer: Anti-corruption institutions have been criticized for being toothless and ineffective.
- What role have civil society organizations played in combating corruption in Bangladesh?
Answer: Civil society organizations have played a significant role in creating awareness about the negative effects of corruption on the country’s development.
- What are the causes of corruption in Bangladesh?
Answer: The causes of corruption in Bangladesh are manifold, including weak governance, lack of accountability, and the absence of political will to combat it.
- How has corruption affected economic development in Bangladesh?
Answer: Corruption has limited economic development in Bangladesh, and much of the development gains made over the years have been wiped out by corruption.
- What forms does corruption take in Bangladesh?
Answer: Corruption takes many forms in Bangladesh, including bribery, nepotism, embezzlement, and fraud, among others.
- Who is most affected by corruption in Bangladesh?
Answer: The poor are the most affected by corruption in Bangladesh.
- How has corruption affected public trust in state institutions in Bangladesh?
Answer: Corruption has eroded public trust in state institutions in Bangladesh.
Vocabulary Words
- Systematic - relating to an entire system; methodical (Synonyms: structured, organized; Antonym: haphazard)
- Alarming - causing fear or distress; dangerous (Synonyms: worrying, concerning; Antonym: reassuring)
- Plagued - suffering from a severe problem or disease (Synonyms: afflict, torment; Antonym: comfort)
- Accountability - the obligation of an individual or organization to account for its activities (Synonyms: responsibility, answerability; Antonym: unaccountability)
- Eroded - slowly destroyed or removed (Synonyms: degraded, corroded; Antonym: built-up)
- Governance - the action or manner of ruling or controlling a country, organization, or people (Synonyms: management, administration; Antonym: anarchy)
- Nepotism - the practice of favoring one’s family or friends in employment or business (Synonyms: favoritism, bias; Antonym: fairness)
- Embezzlement - theft of funds or property by a person who has been entrusted with it (Synonyms: fraud, misappropriation; Antonym: honesty)
- Corruption - dishonest or fraudulent conduct by those in power (Synonyms: fraudulence, malfeasance; Antonym: integrity)
- Impunity - exemption from punishment or accountability (Synonyms: immunity, indemnity; Antonym: accountability)
Cohesion and coherence refer to the ability of a paragraph’s ideas to flow together logically and coherently. In the sample paragraph, cohesion is achieved through the use of transition words such as “likewise,” “despite,” and “notably” that link the sentences and ideas together. Coherence is achieved through the paragraph’s organization, which starts by introducing the topic of corruption in Bangladesh and then elaborating on its causes, effects, and attempts to tackle it. This organization helps the reader follow the argument and understand the subject matter better. Overall, the paragraph is both cohesive and coherent, allowing the reader to understand the complexity of the subject matter.