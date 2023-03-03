Paragraph on
Cyclone Aila
for all Class, Words
by Natural Disasters on
Cyclone Aila was a deadly tropical cyclone that hit Bangladesh and West Bengal in India in 2009. The cyclone formed on May 23rd, 2009, and…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Cyclone Aila
Cyclone Aila was a deadly tropical cyclone that hit Bangladesh and West Bengal in India in 2009. The cyclone formed on May 23rd, 2009, and made landfall on May 25th, 2009, causing widespread damage and killing over 300 people. The aftermath of the storm saw destroyed homes, flooded fields, and devastated infrastructure. The storm surge from Cyclone Aila caused the breaching of embankments which resulted in massive flooding, leading to about 200,000 people seeking refuge in relief camps.
The government of Bangladesh and other aid agencies tried to provide basic necessities, such as food and shelter, to the victims. However, the lack of resources and extensive damage made it challenging to reach all of the affected areas quickly. The people who lived in the remote areas struggled a lot to get food and clean drinking water, which led to the outbreak of several waterborne diseases such as diarrhea, typhoid, and cholera.
Cyclone Aila was a wake-up call for Bangladesh to increase its preparedness for natural disasters. The country has since implemented measures to prevent further loss of life and property, including the construction of cyclone shelters and the implementation of early warning systems. The government and other stakeholders carry out regular drills to respond to such disasters so that people’s lives and livelihoods can be saved.
Questions about Cyclone Aila
Questions:
- What was Cyclone Aila, and when did it occur?
- Which countries were affected by Cyclone Aila?
- How many people lost their lives to Cyclone Aila?
- What were the aftermath effects of Cyclone Aila?
- What did the government of Bangladesh do to help the victims?
- What problems did the people in remote areas face after the disaster?
- What diseases were recorded after Cyclone Aila?
- What lessons did Bangladesh learn from Cyclone Aila?
- What measures have been implemented in Bangladesh to prevent natural disasters?
- What are the government and other stakeholders doing to prevent such disasters?
Vocabulary related to Cyclone Aila
Vocabulary words:
- Tropical cyclone- A rotating, organized system of clouds and thunderstorms that originates over the tropical or subtropical waters.
Usage: A tropical cyclone can cause massive flooding, intense winds, and storm surges when it makes landfall.聽
Synonyms: Hurricane, storm, typhoon
Antonyms: Calm, serenity, tranquility
- Landfall- The arrival of a tropical cyclone at the coastline.
Usage: After forming over the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Aila made landfall on the coast of West Bengal.
Synonyms: Arrival, docking, landing
Antonyms: Departure, takeoff
- Infrastructure- The basic physical and organizational structures and facilities needed for the operation of a society or enterprise.
Usage: Cyclone Aila destroyed the infrastructure of the affected areas, making transportation and communication difficult. 聽
Synonyms: Basic facilities, public works, utilities
Antonyms: Destruction, Ruin
- Breaching- The act of breaking through, especially a barrier or defensive obstacle.
Usage: The breaching of embankments allowed the storm surge to flood and devastate communities in Bangladesh.
Synonyms: Perforation, rupture, break
Antonyms: Constructing, mending
- Outbreak - An occurrence of a sudden increase in the incidence of a disease that previously occurred at a low frequency in that area.
Usage: After Cyclone Aila, there was an outbreak of waterborne diseases caused by drinking contaminated water.
Synonyms: Epidemic, eruption, flare-up
Antonyms: Decline, ebb, recede
- Preparedness- The state of being ready and able to deal with an unexpected situation.
Usage: To mitigate the damage from tropical cyclones like Cyclone Aila, Bangladesh has increased its preparedness by constructing cyclone shelters and implementing early warning systems.
Synonyms: Readiness, alertness, vigilance
Antonyms: Unpreparedness, negligence
- Livelihoods- A means of earning a living; a person’s occupation or source of income.
Usage: The aftermath of the Cyclone Aila disaster destroyed many livelihoods in Bangladesh and led to the loss of income for many people.
Synonyms: Vocation, trade, profession
Antonyms: Unemployment, idleness, leisure
- Relief- Aid given to those in a state of distress, especially relating to a natural disaster.
Usage: In the aftermath of Cyclone Aila, relief workers provided food, shelter, and medical supplies to those affected by the storm.
Synonyms: Assistance, support, aid
Antonyms: Harm, injury, hindrance
- Response- An answer or reply to a proposal, question or situation.
Usage: The Bangladesh government’s response to natural disasters has improved after the Cyclone Aila disaster.
Synonyms: Reaction, reply, answer
Antonyms: Ignorance, disregard, indifference
Structure of the sample "Cyclone Aila" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph discusses Cyclone Aila, its occurrence, impacts, and aftermath. The writer uses linking words such as “however,” “which,” and “so that” to show the transitions between the sentences and paragraphs. Cohesive devices such as “The aftermath of the storm,” “The people who lived in the remote areas,” and “Cyclone Aila was a wake-up call for Bangladesh” help connect the ideas and provide organization and clarity to the paragraph. Additionally, the paragraph follows a logical order, starting with the basics of Cyclone Aila, then moving onto the effects, responses, and lessons learned.