A day labourer is a person who works on daily wages hired for a specific project or task. Day labourers are often unskilled or semi-skilled workers who work in construction, factories, or industries. The work is usually menial and requires manual labour with long working hours. Day labourers are not entitled to the same benefits as full-time employees such as health insurance, paid time off or bonuses. Due to the absence of job security, day labourers often face financial instability and uncertainty about the next job.

The increasing demand for temporary workers has led to the rise of day labour agencies. These agencies provide short-term staffing solutions to companies who seek low-wage work. While day labour agencies provide temporary employment for workers, they often pay a lower wage than that of full-time employees doing the same job.

The nature of day labour work is physically demanding and can be dangerous. Workers often use heavy equipment and machinery, which can lead to accidents and injuries. Moreover, the work environment is often harsh and lacks adequate safety measures, putting workers at risk.

Despite the challenges and risks, day labourers play an integral role in industries that rely on manual labour. They perform tasks that are essential to the completion of projects and the smooth operation of various industries.