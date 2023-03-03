Paragraph on
Dengue Fever
for all Class, Words
by Health on
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease that is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions. The disease is caused by a virus that is…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
Ad
The Paragraph on Dengue Fever
Ad
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease that is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions. The disease is caused by a virus that is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Dengue fever can lead to severe symptoms and even death in some cases.
The symptoms of dengue fever include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rashes, and vomiting. Although the virus is not airborne and can only be spread through mosquito bites, it is important to take measures to prevent mosquito bites, especially in areas where dengue fever is prevalent.
Preventive measures such as using mosquito repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and sleeping under mosquito nets can help reduce the risk of contracting the disease. Additionally, it is important to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing stagnant water, properly disposing of waste, and keeping the environment clean.
There is no specific treatment for dengue fever, but early detection and supportive care can help alleviate symptoms and prevent complications. It is important to seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of the symptoms associated with dengue fever.
In conclusion, dengue fever is a serious disease that can lead to severe symptoms and even death. Taking preventive measures and seeking medical attention early can help reduce the risk of contracting the disease and ensure proper care if infected.
Questions about Dengue Fever
Ad
Question and Answer:
- What is dengue fever?
- Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease that is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions.
- How is dengue fever transmitted?
- The disease is caused by a virus that is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
- What are the symptoms of dengue fever?
- The symptoms of dengue fever include high fever, severe headache, joint and muscle pain, rashes, and vomiting.
- How can you prevent dengue fever?
- Preventive measures such as using mosquito repellent, wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants, and sleeping under mosquito nets can help reduce the risk of contracting the disease. Additionally, it is important to eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing stagnant water, properly disposing of waste, and keeping the environment clean.
- Is there a specific treatment for dengue fever?
- There is no specific treatment for dengue fever, but early detection and supportive care can help alleviate symptoms and prevent complications.
- What can happen if dengue fever is not treated properly?
- Dengue fever can lead to severe symptoms and even death in some cases if not treated properly.
- Where is dengue fever prevalent?
- Dengue fever is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions.
- How does dengue fever spread?
- Dengue fever spreads through mosquito bites and cannot be transmitted through the air.
- What should you do if you experience symptoms of dengue fever?
- Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of the symptoms associated with dengue fever.
- What can you do to eliminate mosquito breeding sites in your environment?
- Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing stagnant water, properly disposing of waste, and keeping the environment clean.
Vocabulary related to Dengue Fever
Ad
Vocabulary Words:
- Mosquito-borne (adjective): spread by mosquitoes
Usage: Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease.
Synonym: Vector-borne
Antonym: Airborne
- Prevalent (adjective): widespread
Usage: Dengue fever is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions.
Synonym: Common
Antonym: Rare
- Transmitted (verb): passed on from one person or thing to another
Usage: Dengue fever is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Synonym: Spread
Antonym: Prevent
- Severe (adjective): very bad, serious
Usage: Dengue fever can lead to severe symptoms and even death in some cases.
Synonym: Harsh
Antonym: Mild
- Alleviate (verb): to make less severe
Usage: Early detection and supportive care can help alleviate symptoms of dengue fever.
Synonym: Ease
Antonym: Aggravate
- Complications (noun): a problem that arises after a medical treatment or disease
Usage: Early detection and supportive care can prevent complications of dengue fever.
Synonym: Problems
Antonym: Solutions
- Eliminate (verb): to remove completely
Usage: Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing stagnant water.
Synonym: Eradicate
Antonym: Create
- Precaution (noun): an action taken to prevent harm
Usage: Take precautions such as using mosquito repellent to prevent dengue fever.
Synonym: Safeguard
Antonym: Risk
- Transmit (verb): to pass on from one person or place to another
Usage: Dengue fever is transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
Synonym: Spread
Antonym: Receive
- Stagnant (adjective): not flowing or moving
Usage: Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing stagnant water.
Synonym: Still
Antonym: Moving
Structure of the sample "Dengue Fever" paragraph
Ad
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph on dengue fever is both cohesive and coherent. Cohesion refers to how the different sentences in a paragraph are linked together, whereas coherence refers to how the ideas in a paragraph are logically connected. In this paragraph, cohesion is achieved through the use of transitional words and phrases such as “prevention measures,” “additionally,” and “there is no specific treatment.” The use of these words and phrases helps to connect the sentences and create a clear flow of information.
The paragraph is also coherent as it presents a clear and logical order of ideas. It starts by defining dengue fever and discussing its symptoms before moving on to preventive measures and transmission. The paragraph ends with a discussion of treatment options and the importance of seeking medical attention. This logical progression of ideas makes the paragraph easy to follow and understand.