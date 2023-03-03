Paragraph on
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Dhaka City
Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, is a city of vibrant culture and history. With a population of over 21 million people, it is one of the most populous cities in the world. Dhaka has a lot to offer for locals and visitors alike, from its lively street markets and cultural landmarks to its modern developments and delicious cuisine.
The city has a rich history that can be traced back to the Mughal Empire, when it was a royal capital. Many of Dhaka’s historical monuments reflect the influence of this era, such as the Lalbagh Fort, which was built by Prince Azam, the third son of Emperor Aurangzeb. There are also several mosques and mausoleums in the city that were constructed during the Mughal period.
One of the most popular attractions in Dhaka is the Ahsan Manzil, which is a beautiful palace that served as the residence of the Nawab of Dhaka. Today, the palace has been turned into a museum that showcases the lifestyle and history of the aristocrats who once lived there.
In addition to its rich history, Dhaka also has a vibrant cultural scene. The city is known for its music, dance, and theater productions, which are often performed in traditional settings. The Dhaka Art Summit, which takes place every two years, has become a major cultural event in the region, drawing artists and art enthusiasts from all over the world.
For foodies, Dhaka is a paradise. The city is famous for its street food, which includes dishes like jhal muri, a spicy puffed rice snack, and samosas, fried pastry filled with savory filling. However, there are plenty of fine dining options as well, with restaurants serving up delicious Bengali and international fare.
Despite its wealth of cultural and culinary offerings, Dhaka also faces many challenges. The city is known for its traffic congestion, which is exacerbated by a lack of public transportation options. Additionally, air and water pollution are major issues, and the city’s infrastructure is often strained by its rapid growth.
Despite these challenges, Dhaka remains a fascinating and vibrant city that is well worth a visit. Its rich history, cultural diversity, and delicious cuisine make it a unique destination that is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Questions about Dhaka City
10 Questions and Answers about Dhaka City:
- What is Dhaka City known for?
Dhaka City is known for its rich history, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine.
- What are some of the historical landmarks in Dhaka?
Some of the historical landmarks in Dhaka include Lalbagh Fort, Ahsan Manzil, and several mosques and mausoleums.
- What is the Dhaka Art Summit?
The Dhaka Art Summit is a biennial art event that showcases the work of local and international artists.
- What kind of food can you find in Dhaka?
Dhaka is famous for its street food, which includes dishes like jhal muri and samosas, as well as fine dining options serving Bengali and international cuisine.
- What are some of the challenges facing Dhaka City?
Dhaka City faces challenges including traffic congestion, air and water pollution, and a lack of public transportation options.
- What is the population of Dhaka City?
The population of Dhaka City is over 21 million people, making it one of the most populous cities in the world.
- Who built the Lalbagh Fort?
The Lalbagh Fort was built by Prince Azam, the third son of Emperor Aurangzeb during the Mughal Empire.
- What is the Ahsan Manzil?
The Ahsan Manzil is a beautiful palace that served as the residence of the Nawab of Dhaka and is now a museum.
- What is jhal muri?
Jhal muri is a spicy puffed rice snack that is a popular street food in Dhaka.
- What makes Dhaka City a unique destination?
Dhaka City’s rich history, cultural diversity, and delicious cuisine make it a unique destination that is sure to leave a lasting impression.
Vocabulary related to Dhaka City
Vocabulary Words:
- Vibrant 鈥 full of energy and life
Usage: The vibrant colors of the market stalls caught the eyes of the tourists. Synonyms: lively, bright Antonyms: dull, lifeless
- Culture 鈥 the customs, arts, and social institutions of a particular nation or group of people
Usage: The culture of Bangladesh is a blend of various ethnic and cultural groups. Synonyms: civilization, heritage Antonyms: barbarism, ignorance
- Population 鈥 the number of people living in a particular area
Usage: The population of Dhaka City is over 21 million people. Synonyms: inhabitants, residents Antonyms: emptiness, depopulation
- Monuments 鈥 a statue, building, or other structure that is built to commemorate a person or event
Usage: Lalbagh Fort is one of the many historical monuments in Dhaka. Synonyms: memorial, landmark Antonyms: none
- Influence 鈥 the impact or effect that someone or something has on another person or thing
Usage: The Mughal Empire had a significant influence on the culture and history of Dhaka City. Synonyms: effect, power Antonyms: weakness, inefficiency
- Aristocrats 鈥 people of noble birth or high social rank
Usage: The Ahsan Manzil palace was once the residence of the Nawabs, who were aristocrats in Bengal. Synonyms: nobles, elite Antonyms: ordinary people, commoners
- Diversity 鈥 the state of being different or varied
Usage: Dhaka’s cultural diversity is reflected in its music, dance, and theater productions. Synonyms: variety, range Antonyms: uniformity, sameness
- Infrastructure 鈥 the basic physical and organizational structures and facilities needed for the operation of a society or enterprise
Usage: The infrastructure of Dhaka City is often strained by the rapid growth of the population. Synonyms: facilities, structures Antonyms: disorganization, confusion
- Cuisine 鈥 a style of cooking characterized by particular ingredients, techniques, and dishes
Usage: Dhaka is famous for its Bengali cuisine, which is known for its use of spices and varied flavors. Synonyms: cooking, food Antonyms: none
- Congestion 鈥 the state of being overcrowded or blocked
Usage: Dhaka’s traffic congestion is a major challenge for the city’s residents and visitors. Synonyms: overcrowding, blockage Antonyms: clearance, ease
- Biennial 鈥 happening every two years
Usage: The Dhaka Art Summit is a biennial event that showcases the work of local and international artists. Synonyms: every other year, biyearly Antonyms: annual, monthly
- Pollution 鈥 the presence in or introduction into the environment of a substance or thing that has harmful or poisonous effects
Usage: The air and water pollution in Dhaka City are major issues that affect the health of its residents. Synonyms: contamination, impurity Antonyms: cleanliness, purity
- Lack 鈥 the state of being without or not having enough of something
Usage: Dhaka City’s lack of public transportation options exacerbates its traffic congestion problems. Synonyms: shortage, deficiency Antonyms: abundance, surplus
- Paradise 鈥 an ideal or idyllic place or state
Usage: For foodies, Dhaka City is a paradise with an abundance of delicious street food and fine dining options. Synonyms: heaven, utopia Antonyms: hell, nightmare
- Rapid 鈥 happening or moving quickly or within a short time
Usage: Dhaka City’s rapid growth has posed many challenges for its infrastructure and environment. Synonyms: swift, speedy Antonyms: slow, gradual
Structure of the sample "Dhaka City" paragraph
Cohesion and Coherence:
The paragraph on Dhaka City is coherent and cohesive because it presents a clear and unified topic sentence and stays on topic throughout. The writer uses transitional words and phrases such as “Additionally” and “In addition” to link ideas and provide a logical flow of information. The use of specific details and descriptive language also helps to paint a vivid picture of the city, making the paragraph more engaging and compelling for the reader.