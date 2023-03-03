Paragraph on
Digital Bangladesh
for all Class, Words
by Technology on
Bangladesh has come a long way since its independence in 1971. The country has progressed in various sectors, including education
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Digital Bangladesh
Bangladesh has come a long way since its independence in 1971. The country has progressed in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and agriculture. The latest addition to this list is the digital sector, which has the potential to take the country to new heights. The idea of a digital Bangladesh was first introduced by the current Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, in 2008. Since then, the government has taken numerous steps to establish a strong digital infrastructure in the country. The vision of a digital Bangladesh is to transform the nation into a knowledge-based society via the use of technology.
The digital sector has opened up multiple opportunities for the young generation of Bangladesh. With the availability of high-speed internet, the country is rapidly digitalizing various aspects of life, including health services, education, e-commerce, and online banking. Online marketplaces, such as Ajkerdeal, Daraz, and Bagdoom, have gained tremendous popularity in recent years. Moreover, online education platforms like BYJU鈥檚, Coursera, and Udemy have enabled students to learn from renowned professors from across the world. The availability of online banking platforms, such as Bkash, Rocket, and Nagad, has revolutionized the country鈥檚 financial system, allowing people to make transactions without physical cash.
The government has set a target to ensure access to the internet for all by 2021. Currently, the country has over 97 million internet users, which is almost 60% of the total population. The government has also established the concept of 鈥渄igital centers鈥 in all 64 districts, providing various digital services to citizens, such as e-passport, e-land records, and online birth certificates. It has also initiated a project to provide computer training to over 5 million youth across the country.
However, the journey towards a digital Bangladesh is not without its challenges. Bangladesh has a long way to go in terms of digital literacy. A significant proportion of the population is still not adequately skilled in using digital technologies. Moreover, the lack of cybersecurity measures is a significant concern, with cybercrime on the rise. The government needs to address these issues to make a truly digital Bangladesh.
In conclusion, a digital Bangladesh presents a promising future for the country. With the government鈥檚 initiatives and the growing interest in digital services among the population, the country is heading towards a new era of progress and development.
Questions about Digital Bangladesh
Questions and Answers:
- What is Digital Bangladesh?
- Digital Bangladesh is an initiative taken by the Bangladesh government to transform the nation into a knowledge-based society via the use of technology.
- Who introduced the concept of Digital Bangladesh?
- The current Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, introduced the concept of Digital Bangladesh in 2008.
- What opportunities has the digital sector opened for the young generation in Bangladesh?
- The digital sector has opened up multiple opportunities for the young generation of Bangladesh, including e-commerce, online education, and online banking services.
- What is the target of the Bangladesh government regarding internet access for all?
- The government has set a target to ensure access to the internet for all by 2021.
- What are the “digital centers” established by the government?
- The government has established “digital centers” in all 64 districts, which provide digital services to citizens, such as e-passport, e-land records, and online birth certificates.
- How many internet users are in Bangladesh currently?
- Currently, Bangladesh has over 97 million internet users.
- What is the main challenge in establishing Digital Bangladesh?
- The lack of digital literacy among a significant proportion of the population and cybersecurity concerns are the main challenges in establishing a Digital Bangladesh.
- Which online education platforms are popular in Bangladesh?
- Online education platforms like BYJU’s, Coursera, and Udemy are popular in Bangladesh.
- Which online marketplaces have gained popularity in Bangladesh?
- Online marketplaces such as Ajkerdeal, Daraz, and Bagdoom have gained popularity in Bangladesh.
- What is the government’s initiative in providing computer training?
- The government has initiated a project to provide computer training to over 5 million youth across the country.
Vocabulary related to Digital Bangladesh
Vocabulary Words:
- Infrastructure - the basic physical and organizational structures and facilities needed for the operation of a society. (Usage: The government has taken numerous steps to establish a strong digital infrastructure in the country.)
Synonyms: installation, facility, structure Antonyms: disorganization, disarray, confusion
- Digitalize - convert (pictures or sound) into a digital form that can be processed by a computer. (Usage: The country is rapidly digitalizing various aspects of life.)
Synonyms: convert, scan, digitize Antonyms: de-digitize, analogize, keep in its original form
- Revolutionize - change (something) so much that it appears entirely new. (Usage: These online marketplaces have revolutionized the way we shop.)
Synonyms: transform, overhaul, restructure Antonyms: preserve, conserve, maintain
- Literacy - the ability to read and write. (Usage: Bangladesh has a long way to go in terms of digital literacy.)
Synonyms: education, learning, knowledge Antonyms: illiteracy, ignorance, inability
- Cybercrime - criminal activities carried out by means of computers or the internet. (Usage: The lack of cybersecurity measures is a significant concern, with cybercrime on the rise.)
Synonyms: cyber theft, cyber fraud, computer crime Antonyms: lawful behavior, legal activities, legitimate actions
- Initiative - an act or strategy intended to resolve a difficulty or improve a situation; a fresh approach to something. (Usage: The vision of a digital Bangladesh is to transform the nation into a knowledge-based society via the use of technology.)
Synonyms: innovation, approach, plan Antonyms: indecision, inactivity, passivity
- E-commerce - commercial transactions conducted electronically on the internet. (Usage: Online marketplaces, such as Ajkerdeal, Daraz, and Bagdoom, have gained tremendous popularity in recent years.)
Synonyms: online shopping, internet-based trading, online retail Antonyms: in-person shopping, traditional retail, face-to-face transactions
- Progression - the process of developing or moving gradually towards a more advanced state. (Usage: Bangladesh has progressed in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and agriculture.)
Synonyms: development, improvement, growth Antonyms: regression, decline, deterioration
- Accessibility - the quality of being easily reached or entered. (Usage: The government has set a target to ensure access to the internet for all by 2021.)
Synonyms: availability, approachability, entry Antonyms: inaccessibility, unavailability, exit
- Renowned - known or talked about by many people; famous. (Usage: Online education platforms like BYJU鈥檚, Coursera, and Udemy have enabled students to learn from renowned professors from across the world.)
Synonyms: famous, celebrated, acclaimed Antonyms: unknown, anonymous, unheard-of
Structure of the sample "Digital Bangladesh" paragraph
Cohesion and Coherence:
The paragraph focuses on the idea of a Digital Bangladesh and its implications for the country. It begins with an introduction to the topic and briefly discusses the government’s initiatives to establish a digital infrastructure in the country. It then moves on to discuss the various opportunities and challenges that digitalization presents in Bangladesh. The paragraph is well-organized, with each idea flowing logically from the previous one. The writer uses a range of connecting words, such as “moreover” and “however,” to link the ideas together and maintain coherence. Overall, the paragraph is cohesive and coherent, effectively conveying the writer’s message.