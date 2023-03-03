Bangladesh has come a long way since its independence in 1971. The country has progressed in various sectors, including education, healthcare, and agriculture. The latest addition to this list is the digital sector, which has the potential to take the country to new heights. The idea of a digital Bangladesh was first introduced by the current Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, in 2008. Since then, the government has taken numerous steps to establish a strong digital infrastructure in the country. The vision of a digital Bangladesh is to transform the nation into a knowledge-based society via the use of technology.

The digital sector has opened up multiple opportunities for the young generation of Bangladesh. With the availability of high-speed internet, the country is rapidly digitalizing various aspects of life, including health services, education, e-commerce, and online banking. Online marketplaces, such as Ajkerdeal, Daraz, and Bagdoom, have gained tremendous popularity in recent years. Moreover, online education platforms like BYJU鈥檚, Coursera, and Udemy have enabled students to learn from renowned professors from across the world. The availability of online banking platforms, such as Bkash, Rocket, and Nagad, has revolutionized the country鈥檚 financial system, allowing people to make transactions without physical cash.

The government has set a target to ensure access to the internet for all by 2021. Currently, the country has over 97 million internet users, which is almost 60% of the total population. The government has also established the concept of 鈥渄igital centers鈥 in all 64 districts, providing various digital services to citizens, such as e-passport, e-land records, and online birth certificates. It has also initiated a project to provide computer training to over 5 million youth across the country.

However, the journey towards a digital Bangladesh is not without its challenges. Bangladesh has a long way to go in terms of digital literacy. A significant proportion of the population is still not adequately skilled in using digital technologies. Moreover, the lack of cybersecurity measures is a significant concern, with cybercrime on the rise. The government needs to address these issues to make a truly digital Bangladesh.

In conclusion, a digital Bangladesh presents a promising future for the country. With the government鈥檚 initiatives and the growing interest in digital services among the population, the country is heading towards a new era of progress and development.