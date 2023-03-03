Paragraph on
Dream
for all Class, Words
by Personal Experiences on
Dreams are often mysterious, fantastical, and sometimes downright strange. In the world of psychology, dreams are viewed as a window to the…
The Paragraph on Dream
Dreams are often mysterious, fantastical, and sometimes downright strange. In the world of psychology, dreams are viewed as a window to the subconscious mind. Dreams have puzzled and fascinated human beings for centuries. Most people experience dreams in their sleep, but some people have developed the skill to lucid dream or control their dreams. Lucid dreaming is a phenomenon that allows people to be aware that they are dreaming and manipulate the environment and events that take place in their dream. Dreaming is a natural and essential process for the brain. It is believed that dreams help us create and problem-solve by processing important events that happened during the day. They can also reveal our hidden desires, fears, and concerns. Dreams have inspired countless works of art, literature, and films. Famous examples include Salvador Dali’s The Persistence of Memory, Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, and Christopher Nolan’s Inception. Dreams can be confusing, but they can also be a source of wonder, awe, and creativity.
Questions about Dream
What is the significance of dreams in psychology?
Answer: Dreams are viewed as a window to the subconscious mind in psychology. 2. What is Lucid Dreaming? Answer: Lucid Dreaming is a phenomenon that allows people to be aware that they are dreaming and manipulate the environment and events that take place in their dream. 3. Are dreams a natural or learned phenomenon? Answer: Dreams are a natural phenomenon. 4. What is the purpose of dreaming? Answer: Dreams help us create and problem-solve by processing important events that happened during the day. 5. What kind of inspiration are dreamscapes for artists? Answer: Dreams have inspired countless works of art, literature, and films. 6. Name a few famous examples of artworks inspired by dreams. Answer: Salvador Dali’s The Persistence of Memory, Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, and Christopher Nolan’s Inception are some examples. 7. Can controlling your dreams be learned? Answer: Some people have developed the skill of controlling their dreams through practice and learning. 8. What are dreams a source of? Answer: Dreams can be a source of wonder, awe, and creativity. 9. What do dreams reveal? Answer: Dreams can reveal our hidden desires, fears, and concerns. 10. Are dreams important? Answer: Yes, dreams are essential for the brain’s natural process of problem-solving and processing memories.
Vocabulary Words:
Vocabulary related to Dream
Vocabulary Words:
Phenomenon: a fact or situation that is observed to exist or happen, especially one whose cause or explanation is in question.
Usage: The phenomenon of time-traveling is still a subject of debate. Synonyms: occurrence, event, situation Antonyms: impossibility, fantasy, delusion 2. Fantastical: existing only in imagination, fanciful or unreal; Usage: The colors of the flowers in her dream were a fantastical sight. Synonyms: imaginary, fictional, whimsical Antonyms: realistic, factual, mundane 3. Puzzled: confused, unable to understand, or perplexed by something Usage: She was puzzled by the strange behavior of her cat. Synonyms: baffled, mystified, stumped Antonyms: clear, understandable, obvious 4. subconscious: the part of the mind that is not fully aware but influences actions and feelings. Usage: Her subconscious desires were revealed in her dream. Synonyms: unconscious, hidden, latent Antonyms: conscious, aware, obvious 5. manipulate: to control or influence something or someone in an artful or unfair way. Usage: She manipulated the course of the conversation to her advantage. Synonyms: handle, maneuver, control Antonyms: direct, guide, follow 6. Awe: a feeling of respect and amazement mixed with fear or wonder. Usage: The beauty of the night sky filled her with awe. Synonyms: wonder, reverence, admiration Antonyms: disgust, contempt, disapproval 7. Problem-solve: The process of finding a solution to a problem Usage: He spent hours problem-solving the technical issue. Synonyms: troubleshoot, resolve, fix Antonyms: create a problem, complicate, worsen 8. Confusing: difficult to understand, unclear, or puzzling Usage: His explanation was confusing, and I had a hard time understanding. Synonyms: unclear, puzzling, perplexing Antonyms: clear, understandable, straightforward 9. Desires: Strong feelings of wanting something. Usage: Her desires for a better life motivated her to work harder. Synonyms: yearnings, longings, aspirations Antonyms: aversions, dislikes, repulsions 10. Creative: involving the use of the imagination or original ideas to create something new. Usage: She is a creative writer who uses her imagination to write unique stories. Synonyms: inventive, imaginative, innovative Antonyms: uncreative, unoriginal, mundane 11. Memory: something remembered from the past. Usage: Her childhood memory of playing in the park was still vivid in her mind. Synonyms: recollection, reminiscence, remembrance Antonyms: forgetfulness, amnesia, oblivion 12. Natural: existing or produced by nature, not artificial or man-made. Usage: The forest is a natural habitat for wildlife. Synonyms: organic, normal, indigenous Antonyms: artificial, synthetic, unnatural 13. Inspiration: a sudden creative or brilliant idea. Usage: Her inspiration for writing the novel came from her personal experience. Synonyms: creativity, innovation, stimulation Antonyms: discouragement, disincentive, creativity block 14. Essential: absolutely necessary, indispensable. Usage: Water is an essential component for life. Synonyms: crucial, necessary, vital Antonyms: inessential, optional, unnecessary 15. Revealed: to make known something previously unknown or secret. Usage: Her diary entries revealed her innermost thoughts and feelings. Synonyms: divulged, disclosed, unveiled Antonyms: concealed, hidden, obscured.
Structure of the sample "Dream" paragraph
Cohesion and Coherence: The paragraph on dreams is logically organized, where each sentence builds upon the last. Cohesion is visible through the usage of relevant connecting words such as ‘but,’ ‘however,’ and ‘although.’ The coherence is maintained through the repetition of key themes such as the importance of dreams, the connection between dreams and the subconscious mind, and how dreams can be a source of inspiration. The paragraph’s flow is smooth and cohesive, allowing the reader to grasp the topic’s complexities without being overwhelmed.