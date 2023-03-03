Vocabulary Words:

Phenomenon: a fact or situation that is observed to exist or happen, especially one whose cause or explanation is in question.

Usage: The phenomenon of time-traveling is still a subject of debate. Synonyms: occurrence, event, situation Antonyms: impossibility, fantasy, delusion 2. Fantastical: existing only in imagination, fanciful or unreal; Usage: The colors of the flowers in her dream were a fantastical sight. Synonyms: imaginary, fictional, whimsical Antonyms: realistic, factual, mundane 3. Puzzled: confused, unable to understand, or perplexed by something Usage: She was puzzled by the strange behavior of her cat. Synonyms: baffled, mystified, stumped Antonyms: clear, understandable, obvious 4. subconscious: the part of the mind that is not fully aware but influences actions and feelings. Usage: Her subconscious desires were revealed in her dream. Synonyms: unconscious, hidden, latent Antonyms: conscious, aware, obvious 5. manipulate: to control or influence something or someone in an artful or unfair way. Usage: She manipulated the course of the conversation to her advantage. Synonyms: handle, maneuver, control Antonyms: direct, guide, follow 6. Awe: a feeling of respect and amazement mixed with fear or wonder. Usage: The beauty of the night sky filled her with awe. Synonyms: wonder, reverence, admiration Antonyms: disgust, contempt, disapproval 7. Problem-solve: The process of finding a solution to a problem Usage: He spent hours problem-solving the technical issue. Synonyms: troubleshoot, resolve, fix Antonyms: create a problem, complicate, worsen 8. Confusing: difficult to understand, unclear, or puzzling Usage: His explanation was confusing, and I had a hard time understanding. Synonyms: unclear, puzzling, perplexing Antonyms: clear, understandable, straightforward 9. Desires: Strong feelings of wanting something. Usage: Her desires for a better life motivated her to work harder. Synonyms: yearnings, longings, aspirations Antonyms: aversions, dislikes, repulsions 10. Creative: involving the use of the imagination or original ideas to create something new. Usage: She is a creative writer who uses her imagination to write unique stories. Synonyms: inventive, imaginative, innovative Antonyms: uncreative, unoriginal, mundane 11. Memory: something remembered from the past. Usage: Her childhood memory of playing in the park was still vivid in her mind. Synonyms: recollection, reminiscence, remembrance Antonyms: forgetfulness, amnesia, oblivion 12. Natural: existing or produced by nature, not artificial or man-made. Usage: The forest is a natural habitat for wildlife. Synonyms: organic, normal, indigenous Antonyms: artificial, synthetic, unnatural 13. Inspiration: a sudden creative or brilliant idea. Usage: Her inspiration for writing the novel came from her personal experience. Synonyms: creativity, innovation, stimulation Antonyms: discouragement, disincentive, creativity block 14. Essential: absolutely necessary, indispensable. Usage: Water is an essential component for life. Synonyms: crucial, necessary, vital Antonyms: inessential, optional, unnecessary 15. Revealed: to make known something previously unknown or secret. Usage: Her diary entries revealed her innermost thoughts and feelings. Synonyms: divulged, disclosed, unveiled Antonyms: concealed, hidden, obscured.