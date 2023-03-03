Paragraph on
Dream And Reality
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Dream And Reality
Dreams are an important part of human life. They are the manifestation of our subconscious thoughts, fears, hopes, and desires. Dreams can be pleasant or unpleasant, realistic or surreal, but they always offer us an opportunity to explore our inner world. Sometimes dreams are so vivid that it’s hard to distinguish them from reality, but it鈥檚 important to remember that they are simply a reflection of our thoughts and emotions. Reality, on the other hand, is the tangible world we live in. It’s the world we see, hear, touch, taste and smell, the world we experience with our senses. Reality is not always pleasant, but it鈥檚 where we learn, grow and make decisions that shape our lives. Our dreams often offer glimpses of what we desire, while reality teaches us that the road to success is paved with hard work and perseverance.
Dreams have been a source of fascination and inspiration for humans since ancient times. People used to believe that dreams were messages from the gods or premonitions of the future. Some cultures even developed techniques to interpret dreams and use them as a guide for daily life. Nowadays, scientists use advanced technology to study dreams and their effects on our brains. They have discovered that dreams occur during the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep, which is accompanied by high brain activity. This is why dreams can be so vivid and seem real. However, dreams are not always accurate reflections of reality. They can be influenced by our memories, emotions, and desires, and are often a mixture of different experiences and feelings.
Reality, on the other hand, is the world we experience every day. It’s where we learn, grow and make decisions that shape our lives. Reality can be full of challenges, but it’s also full of opportunities. Life can be unpredictable, and sometimes what we expect is not what we get, but it’s important to stay grounded and focus on what’s real. We cannot live in a dream world; we need to face the challenges of reality, learn from them and grow as individuals.
Questions about Dream And Reality
Questions:
- What is a dream?
Answer: A dream is the manifestation of our subconscious thoughts, fears, hopes, and desires.
- Can dreams be realistic?
Answer: Yes, dreams can be realistic, but they are not always accurate reflections of reality.
- What is reality?
Answer: Reality is the tangible world we live in. It’s the world we see, hear, touch, taste and smell, the world we experience with our senses.
- Why were dreams important in ancient times?
Answer: People used to believe that dreams were messages from the gods or premonitions of the future, and some cultures developed techniques to interpret dreams and use them as a guide for daily life.
- How do scientists study dreams?
Answer: Scientists use advanced technology to study dreams and their effects on our brains.
- When do dreams occur?
Answer: Dreams occur during the rapid eye movement (REM) stage of sleep, which is accompanied by high brain activity.
- Are dreams always accurate reflections of reality?
Answer: No, dreams can be influenced by our memories, emotions, and desires, and are often a mixture of different experiences and feelings.
- What is the importance of reality?
Answer: Reality is where we learn, grow, and make decisions that shape our lives. We cannot live in a dream world; we need to face the challenges of reality, learn from them and grow as individuals.
- What are the challenges in reality?
Answer: Reality can be full of challenges, but it’s also full of opportunities. Life can be unpredictable, and sometimes, what we expect is not what we get.
- Why is it important to stay grounded in reality?
Answer: It’s important to stay grounded in reality because it helps us face the challenges of life, learn from them, and grow as individuals.
Vocabulary related to Dream And Reality
Vocabulary words:
- Subconscious - adjective - of or concerning the part of the mind of which one is not fully aware but which influences one’s actions and feelings - Synonyms: unconscious, latent, hidden - Antonyms: conscious, aware
- Manifestation - noun - an event, action, or object that clearly shows or embodies something, especially a theory or an abstract idea - Synonyms: expression, indication, embodiment - Antonyms: concealment, suppression
- Premonition - noun - a strong feeling that something is about to happen, especially something unpleasant - Synonyms: forewarning, presentiment, intuition - Antonyms: certainty, confidence
- Vivid - adjective - producing powerful feelings or strong, clear images in the mind - Synonyms: vivid, graphic, lifelike - Antonyms: vague, dim, hazy
- Perseverance - noun - persistence in doing something despite difficulty or delay in achieving success - Synonyms: persistence, determination, tenacity - Antonyms: inconstancy, fickleness
- Unpredictable - adjective - not able to be predicted or foretold - Synonyms: uncertain, capricious, erratic - Antonyms: predictable, certain, constant
- Opportunities - noun - a time or set of circumstances that makes it possible to achieve something - Synonyms: chance, opening, possibility - Antonyms: limitation, hindrance, obstacle
- Glimpses - noun - a momentary or partial view - Synonyms: glance, peep, sight - Antonyms: stare, gaze, focus
- Perception - noun - the ability to understand or perceive something in a particular way - Synonyms: awareness, comprehension, insight - Antonyms: ignorance, unawareness
- Induce - verb - succeed in persuading or influencing someone to do something - Synonyms: persuade, influence, convince - Antonyms: dissuade, deter, discourage
- Hallucination - noun - an experience involving the apparent perception of something not present - Synonyms: illusion, delusion, mirage - Antonyms: reality, truth
- Lucid - adjective - expressed clearly; easy to understand - Synonyms: clear, distinct, coherent - Antonyms: unclear, confusing, ambiguous
- Surreal - adjective - having the qualities of surrealism; bizarre - Synonyms: unreal, bizarre, strange - Antonyms: real, ordinary, normal
- Tangible - adjective - capable of being touched; real, concrete - Synonyms: real, concrete, physical - Antonyms: abstract, intangible, imaginary
- Allegory - noun - a story, poem, or picture that can be interpreted to reveal a hidden meaning, typically a moral or political one - Synonyms: fable, parable, symbolism - Antonyms: reality, fact, certainty
Structure of the sample "Dream And Reality" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence in the paragraph:
The paragraph exhibits cohesion and coherence by presenting a clear topic sentence and following it up with well-developed body paragraphs that discuss the topic in depth. Each sentence is connected to the previous one, and the paragraph transitions smoothly from one idea to the next. Additionally, the use of transitional phrases like “however,” “on the other hand,” “sometimes,” and “nowadays” provides a logical flow to the ideas presented. Furthermore, the writer makes effective use of examples, details, and evidence to support their points, which helps create a cohesive and coherent argument. Overall, the paragraph is well-structured, which enables the reader to understand and follow along with the topic being discussed.