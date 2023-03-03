Vocabulary Words:

Obligations: a duty or commitment to fulfill

Usage: He had several obligations to fulfill before leaving for the event. Synonyms: Duties, Responsibilities, Commitments Antonyms: Irresponsibility, Freedom, Indolence

Pursuits: activities that one engages in for interest or profession

Usage: His academic pursuits included researching, writing, and presenting papers. Synonyms: Interests, Hobbies, Vocations Antonyms: Aversions, Disinterests, Inactivities

Disciplin: a controlled behavior that follows a set of rules or standards

Usage: He maintained discipline both in and outside the classroom. Synonyms: Control, Self-control, Regulation Antonyms: Disorder, Anarchy, Indiscipline

Extracurricular: activities that take place outside the regular academic classes

Usage: She joined the school’s extracurricular activities to enhance her social skills. Synonyms: After-school, Co-curricular, Non-academic Antonyms: Academic, Curricular, Required

Horizons: the extent or limits of one’s experiences or knowledge

Usage: Traveling to different countries broadened his horizons and exposed him to new cultures. Synonyms: Perspectives, Vistas, Scopes Antonyms: Limitations, Restrictions, Narrow-mindedness

Compassionate: showing concern, empathy, or kindness towards others

Usage: She showed compassionate towards her friend who was going through a tough time. Synonyms: Sympathetic, Understanding, Tender-hearted Antonyms: Heartless, Callous, Unfeeling

Attitudes: a way of thinking or feeling about something or someone

Usage: Her positive attitude contributed to her success in school and life. Synonyms: Mindsets, Outlooks, Dispositions Antonyms: Pessimism, Negativity, Cynicism

Values: principles or beliefs that one holds to be important or worthwhile

Usage: The school’s values included honesty, respect, and responsibility. Synonyms: Principles, Morals, Ethics Antonyms: Immoral, Unprincipled, Unethical

Fulfill: to complete or accomplish a task or obligation

Usage: She was able to fulfill her promises to her parents by working hard in school. Synonyms: Achieve, Accomplish, Satisfy Antonyms: Neglect, Ignore, Disappoint

Productive: being able to produce or achieve results or an output

Usage: His productive study habits led to his academic success. Synonyms: Efficient, Effective, Fruitful Antonyms: Unproductive, Ineffective, Idle