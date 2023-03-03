Paragraph on
Duties Of Student
for all Class, Words
by Education on
As students, we have a set of obligations and tasks that we must complete throughout our academic journey. Our primary responsibility is to…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Duties Of Student
As students, we have a set of obligations and tasks that we must complete throughout our academic journey. Our primary responsibility is to study hard and excel in our academic pursuits. We must attend classes regularly, take notes, and complete assignments on time. We must seek help when we need it and participate actively in classroom discussions. Additionally, we must respect our teachers, classmates, and school property. We must follow the school’s rules and regulations and maintain discipline both in and outside the classroom. We must also contribute to our school’s community by participating in extracurricular activities that interest us. We can join clubs, sports teams, or volunteer groups to enhance our skills, broaden our horizons, and make new friends. Moreover, we must always strive to be kind, compassionate, and empathetic towards others. We must demonstrate good behavior and positive attitudes that reflect our school’s values and beliefs. By fulfilling our duties as students, we not only ensure our academic success but also become responsible and productive citizens of our society.
Questions about Duties Of Student
Questions:
- What is the primary responsibility of a student?
- How can a student excel in his/her academic pursuits?
- What are the consequences of not attending classes regularly?
- Why is it essential for students to participate actively in classroom discussions?
- How can extracurricular activities benefit a student?
- What are some examples of extracurricular activities?
- Why is it essential for students to follow the school’s rules and regulations?
- How can students contribute to their school’s community?
- What qualities should students demonstrate towards others?
- How does fulfilling one’s duties as a student help in becoming a responsible and productive citizen of society?
Vocabulary related to Duties Of Student
Vocabulary Words:
- Obligations: a duty or commitment to fulfill
Usage: He had several obligations to fulfill before leaving for the event. Synonyms: Duties, Responsibilities, Commitments Antonyms: Irresponsibility, Freedom, Indolence
- Pursuits: activities that one engages in for interest or profession
Usage: His academic pursuits included researching, writing, and presenting papers. Synonyms: Interests, Hobbies, Vocations Antonyms: Aversions, Disinterests, Inactivities
- Disciplin: a controlled behavior that follows a set of rules or standards
Usage: He maintained discipline both in and outside the classroom. Synonyms: Control, Self-control, Regulation Antonyms: Disorder, Anarchy, Indiscipline
- Extracurricular: activities that take place outside the regular academic classes
Usage: She joined the school’s extracurricular activities to enhance her social skills. Synonyms: After-school, Co-curricular, Non-academic Antonyms: Academic, Curricular, Required
- Horizons: the extent or limits of one’s experiences or knowledge
Usage: Traveling to different countries broadened his horizons and exposed him to new cultures. Synonyms: Perspectives, Vistas, Scopes Antonyms: Limitations, Restrictions, Narrow-mindedness
- Compassionate: showing concern, empathy, or kindness towards others
Usage: She showed compassionate towards her friend who was going through a tough time. Synonyms: Sympathetic, Understanding, Tender-hearted Antonyms: Heartless, Callous, Unfeeling
- Attitudes: a way of thinking or feeling about something or someone
Usage: Her positive attitude contributed to her success in school and life. Synonyms: Mindsets, Outlooks, Dispositions Antonyms: Pessimism, Negativity, Cynicism
- Values: principles or beliefs that one holds to be important or worthwhile
Usage: The school’s values included honesty, respect, and responsibility. Synonyms: Principles, Morals, Ethics Antonyms: Immoral, Unprincipled, Unethical
- Fulfill: to complete or accomplish a task or obligation
Usage: She was able to fulfill her promises to her parents by working hard in school. Synonyms: Achieve, Accomplish, Satisfy Antonyms: Neglect, Ignore, Disappoint
- Productive: being able to produce or achieve results or an output
Usage: His productive study habits led to his academic success. Synonyms: Efficient, Effective, Fruitful Antonyms: Unproductive, Ineffective, Idle
Structure of the sample "Duties Of Student" paragraph
Cohesion and Coherence:
The paragraph demonstrates strong cohesion and coherence by using transitional words and phrases to connect sentences and ideas logically. Words such as “additionally,” “moreover,” “in addition,” “furthermore,” “by fulfilling,” and “therefore” help in maintaining a smooth flow of thoughts and making a clear and cohesive argument. The paragraph also uses parallel structure in several sentences, such as “attend classes regularly, take notes, and complete assignments,” and “respect our teachers, classmates, and school property.” These structures make the paragraph more organized and easier to follow. Overall, the paragraph demonstrates good cohesion and coherence by using these devices and maintaining a clear and consistent tone.