Vocabulary Words:

Cultivate - to prepare and use land for crops or gardening

Usage - The farmer cultivated the land with great care. Synonyms - till, farm, grow Antonyms - neglect, abandon, ignore

Sustenance - the provision of food or other necessities for life.

Usage - Farmers are responsible for the sustenance of our society. Synonyms - nourishment, feeding, nutrition Antonyms - starvation, malnutrition

Till - to prepare and cultivate land for crops

Usage - The farmer tilled the soil before planting the seeds. Synonyms - cultivate, farm, plow Antonyms - neglect, abandon, ignore

Livestock - farm animals that are bred and raised for agricultural purposes

Usage - The farmer raised livestock for meat and dairy products. Synonyms - animals, cattle, poultry Antonyms - wild animals, pets

Crop - a cultivated plant that is grown and harvested for food or other products

Usage - The farmer’s crop was ruined by the sudden hailstorm. Synonyms - harvest, yield, produce Antonyms - barrenness, unproductiveness

Pests - a destructive animal that attacks crops or livestock

Usage - The farmer had to deal with pests that were eating his crop. Synonyms - insects, rodents, vermin Antonyms - harmless animals, pets

Efficiency - the ability to accomplish something with the least amount of wasted time, effort or resources

Usage - The farmer increased the efficiency of his farm by using modern technology. Synonyms - productivity, effectiveness, proficiency Antonyms - inefficiency, unproductivity

Drones - unmanned aerial vehicles remotely controlled or programmed to perform tasks

Usage - The farmer used drones to monitor his crop and identify potential problems. Synonyms - unmanned aerial vehicles, UAVs Antonyms - manned aerial vehicles

GPS - global positioning system, a satellite-based navigation system used for measuring locations

Usage - The farmer used a GPS to track the movement of his livestock. Synonyms - navigation, positioning, mapping Antonyms - misdirection, getting lost

Farm-to-table - a movement promoting locally sourced and fresh food products, connecting farmers and consumers directly

Usage - The restaurant emphasized the farm-to-table concept by using ingredients sourced locally from farmers. Synonyms - locally sourced, sustainable Antonyms - processed food, mass-produced