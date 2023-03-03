Paragraph on
Favourite Person
for all Class
by Personal Relationships on
My favourite person is my grandmother. She has been an essential part of my life since I was a child. She is an incredible individual who…, please continue reading.
My favourite person is my grandmother. She has been an essential part of my life since I was a child. She is an incredible individual who has taught me many values and life lessons. One of the things I admire most about her is how she never complains and always looks at the positive side of things. Her generosity and kindness are also unmatched, and she is always going out of her way to help others.
My grandmother is an excellent cook, and I have many fond memories of her delicious meals. She has also been my confidant and a source of emotional support during difficult times. Whenever I visit her, she always has a listening ear and words of wisdom to share with me.
As she has gotten older, she has become more vulnerable, and I worry about her health. I try to visit her as often as I can and make sure she is comfortable and happy. I hope to have her in my life for many more years and cherish the time we have together.
- Who is the author’s favorite person?
Answer: The author’s favorite person is his/her grandmother.
- Has the grandmother been a part of the author’s life since he/she was a child?
Answer: Yes, the grandmother has been an essential part of the author’s life since he/she was a child.
- What are some values that the grandmother has taught the author?
Answer: The grandmother has taught the author many values and life lessons.
- Does the grandmother complain a lot?
Answer: No, the grandmother never complains.
- What are some of the grandmother’s positive traits mentioned in the paragraph?
Answer: The grandmother’s positive traits include her generosity, kindness, positivity, and her willingness to help others.
- Is the grandmother a good cook?
Answer: Yes, the grandmother is an excellent cook, and the author has many fond memories of her delicious meals.
- Has the grandmother been a source of emotional support for the author?
Answer: Yes, the grandmother has been the author’s confidant and a source of emotional support during difficult times.
- Does the author worry about the grandmother’s health?
Answer: Yes, as the grandmother has gotten older, the author worries about her health.
- How often does the author visit the grandmother?
Answer: The author tries to visit the grandmother as often as possible.
- Does the author hope to have the grandmother in his/her life for many more years?
Answer: Yes, the author hopes to have the grandmother in his/her life for many more years.
Vocabulary related to Favourite Person
Vocabulary Words:
- Unmatched: without equal; incomparable
Usage: Her kindness is unmatched and unique. Synonyms: incomparable, unparalleled, unequaled Antonyms: common, ordinary, matched
- Emotional: relating to a person’s emotions
Usage: Her emotional responses were triggered by the memories of her past experiences. Synonyms: heartfelt, touching, moving Antonyms: unemotional, insincere, cold
- Cherish: protect and care for (someone) lovingly
Usage: I truly cherish the memories of my childhood spent with my grandmother. Synonyms: treasure, appreciate, value Antonyms: neglect, disdain, abandon
- Generosity: the quality of being kind and generous
Usage: Her generosity knows no bounds - she is always willing to help. Synonyms: kindness, magnanimity, largesse Antonyms: stinginess, selfishness, greed
- Wisdom: the quality of having experience, knowledge, and good judgment.
Usage: The elderly have a lot of wisdom they can impart to the younger generation. Synonyms: insight, sagacity, prudence Antonyms: stupidity, foolishness, ignorance
- Positivity: the quality or state of being positive
Usage: His positivity made everyone around him feel happy. Synonyms: optimism, confidence, hopefulness Antonyms: negativity, pessimism, cynicism
- Essential: absolutely necessary; extremely important
Usage: Exercise is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Synonyms: vital, crucial, necessary Antonyms: unnecessary, unimportant, insignificant
- Source: a place, person, or thing from which something originates or is obtained
Usage: The internet is the best source of information on any topic. Synonyms: origin, cause, root Antonyms: result, effect, consequence
- Comfortable: providing physical ease and relaxation
Usage: She likes to wear comfortable clothes while at home. Synonyms: cozy, easy, snug Antonyms: uncomfortable, uneasy, awkward
- Admire: respect and approve of someone or something
Usage: I admire her perseverance and hard work. Synonyms: respect, esteem, appreciate Antonyms: despise, loathe, disrespect
Structure of the sample "Favourite Person" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence are important aspects of effective writing. In the paragraph above, the author uses various techniques to ensure that the paragraph is cohesive and coherent. Firstly, the paragraph has a clear topic sentence that introduces the reader to the main idea of the paragraph. Additionally, the author uses transitional words and phrases, such as “One of the things I admire most about her” and “As she has gotten older” to guide the reader from one idea to the next. Furthermore, the author has structured the paragraph in a logical and easy-to-follow way, making it easy for the reader to understand the author’s thoughts and ideas. Overall, the paragraph has achieved cohesion and coherence by using clear and concise language and following a logical structure.