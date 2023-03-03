My favourite person is my grandmother. She has been an essential part of my life since I was a child. She is an incredible individual who has taught me many values and life lessons. One of the things I admire most about her is how she never complains and always looks at the positive side of things. Her generosity and kindness are also unmatched, and she is always going out of her way to help others.

My grandmother is an excellent cook, and I have many fond memories of her delicious meals. She has also been my confidant and a source of emotional support during difficult times. Whenever I visit her, she always has a listening ear and words of wisdom to share with me.

As she has gotten older, she has become more vulnerable, and I worry about her health. I try to visit her as often as I can and make sure she is comfortable and happy. I hope to have her in my life for many more years and cherish the time we have together.

