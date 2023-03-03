Paragraph on
Favourite Personality
for all Class, Words
by Personalities on
My favourite personality is undoubtedly the late Nelson Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and…
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Favourite Personality
Questions about Favourite Personality
My favourite personality is undoubtedly the late Nelson Mandela, the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader, and philanthropist. Mandela’s life story is a testament to his incredible resilience and determination to fight for justice and equality. Born in 1918 in a small village in the Eastern Cape of South Africa, Mandela grew up in poverty and was the first person in his family to receive a formal education. He went on to study law and became involved in the anti-apartheid movement in the 1940s. In 1962, he was arrested and sentenced to life in prison for his activism.
Despite spending 27 years behind bars, Mandela never lost his spirit or his passion for justice. After his release in 1990, he continued to fight against racism and inequality, and in 1994 he became the first democratically elected president of South Africa. Mandela’s leadership and vision helped to heal a divided nation and build a more equal and just society.
Mandela’s dedication to the cause of freedom and equality has inspired millions of people around the world. He is a remarkable example of the power of resilience and perseverance, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.
- Who is your favourite personality?
- My favourite personality is Nelson Mandela.
- What was Mandela’s childhood like?
- Mandela grew up in poverty in a small village in the Eastern Cape of South Africa.
- How did Mandela become involved in the anti-apartheid movement?
- Mandela became involved in the anti-apartheid movement in the 1940s.
- What happened to Mandela in 1962?
- Mandela was arrested and sentenced to life in prison in 1962.
- How long did Mandela spend in prison?
- Mandela spent 27 years in prison.
- How did Mandela continue to fight against racism and inequality after his release?
- Mandela continued to fight against racism and inequality through political activism.
- When did Mandela become the first democratically elected president of South Africa?
- Mandela became the first democratically elected president of South Africa in 1994.
- How has Mandela inspired millions of people around the world?
- Mandela’s dedication to the cause of freedom and equality has inspired millions of people around the world.
- What is Mandela’s legacy?
- Mandela’s legacy is one of resilience, perseverance, and dedication to justice and equality.
- In what ways has Mandela’s leadership helped to heal a divided nation?
- Mandela’s leadership helped to build a more equal and just society in South Africa.
Vocabulary related to Favourite Personality
Vocabulary words:
- Resilience - the ability to recover quickly from difficulties; strength or toughness.
Usage - The resilience of the human spirit is truly remarkable. Synonyms - toughness, hardiness, durability Antonyms - fragility, vulnerability 2. Philanthropist - a person who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to good causes. Usage - His life鈥檚 work involved him becoming a philanthropist who devoted his resources to improving education and healthcare in impoverished areas. Synonyms - benefactor, donor, humanitarian Antonyms - misanthrope 3. Apartheid - (in South Africa) a policy or system of segregation or discrimination on grounds of race. Usage - The end of apartheid was a historic moment for South Africa. Synonyms - segregation, discrimination, racism Antonyms - integration, equality, inclusion 4. Activism - the policy or action of using vigorous campaigning to bring about political or social change. Usage - Political activism is a powerful tool for enacting change. Synonyms - campaigning, advocacy, agitation Antonyms - passivity 5. Divided - separated into parts or pieces; separated into factions, groups, or conflicting opinions. Usage - The country was deeply divided on the issue of immigration. Synonyms - split, separated, fragmented Antonyms - unified, cohesive 6. Equality - the state of being equal, especially in status, rights, and opportunities. Usage - We must strive to achieve equality for all people. Synonyms - fairness, impartiality, justice Antonyms - inequality, discrimination 7. Democracy - a system of government by the whole population or all eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives. Usage - Democracy is a cornerstone of modern society. Synonyms - self-government, autonomy, republic Antonyms - dictatorship, tyranny 8. Justice - just behavior or treatment; a moral principle of righteousness. Usage - We must uphold justice and fight against injustice wherever we find it. Synonyms - fairness, impartiality, equity Antonyms - injustice, unfairness 9. Vision - the faculty of sight; the ability to think about or plan the future with imagination or wisdom. Usage - A strong vision can inspire and guide people to achieve great things. Synonyms - foresight, imagination, perception Antonyms - blindness, shortsightedness 10. Activist - a person who campaigns to bring about political or social change. Usage - He was a dedicated activist who devoted his life to fighting for social justice. Synonyms - campaigner, advocate, reformer Antonyms - reactionary, conservative, traditionalist
Structure of the sample "Favourite Personality" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence have been used extensively in this paragraph. The paragraph follows a clear structure, starting with an introduction that establishes the topic and providing context about the chosen personality. The body of the paragraph moves in a chronological order, describing the different stages and events in Mandela’s life, starting from his childhood, involvement in the anti-apartheid movement, imprisonment, and political career. Each sentence and paragraph is connected to the previous one, building on the previous information and providing new insights. The use of transition words and phrases, such as “despite”, “after his release”, and “in 1994” helps to guide the reader through the logical progression of ideas. Overall, the paragraph is well-organized and easy to follow, with each sentence contributing to the overall coherence and unity of the text.