Vocabulary words:

Mentor- (noun) a trusted and experienced advisor or teacher Usage: Mrs. Johnson was not only a teacher to me, but also a mentor and a friend. Synonyms: advisor, guide, counselor Antonyms: opponent, detractor, critic Curriculum- (noun) the subjects that are taught by a school or college Usage: Mrs. Johnson frequently encouraged us to read beyond the curriculum. Synonyms: syllabus, program of study, course of study Antonyms: absence of curriculum Contagious- (adjective) easily spread or transmitted from one person to another Usage: Mrs. Johnson’s enthusiasm for English literature was contagious. Synonyms: infectious, communicable, transferable Antonyms: non-contagious, isolated Belittle- (verb) to make someone or something seem unimportant or inferior Usage: Mrs. Johnson never belittled anyone for asking a “stupid” question. Synonyms: demean, denigrate, disparage Antonyms: praise, magnify, extol Constructive- (adjective) serving a useful purpose by building; resulting in improvement Usage: Mrs. Johnson would read our essays and provide us with constructive feedback. Synonyms: positive, helpful, productive Antonyms: detrimental, harmful, unproductive Expression- (noun) the process of making known one’s thoughts or feelings Usage: Mrs. Johnson encouraged us to express ourselves through writing. Synonyms: declaration, articulation, assertion Antonyms: repression, suppression, concealment Possibility- (noun) a thing that may happen Usage: Mrs. Johnson told me that I could be a writer, and I had never considered this as a possibility until she said so. Synonyms: option, opportunity, chance Antonyms: impossibility, improbability, uncertainty Consider- (verb) to think carefully about something Usage: I had never considered writing as a possibility until Mrs. Johnson said so. Synonyms: contemplate, ponder, meditate Antonyms: disregard, ignore, neglect Feedback- (noun) information about reactions to a product or a person’s performance of a task Usage: Mrs. Johnson would provide us with constructive feedback that taught us how to improve our writing. Synonyms: response, reaction, criticism Antonyms: approval, praise, commendation Impact- (noun) the effect or influence of one thing on another

Mentor- (noun) a trusted and experienced advisor or teacher Usage: Mrs. Johnson was not only a teacher to me, but also a mentor and a friend. Synonyms: advisor, guide, counselor Antonyms: opponent, detractor, critic

Curriculum- (noun) the subjects that are taught by a school or college Usage: Mrs. Johnson frequently encouraged us to read beyond the curriculum. Synonyms: syllabus, program of study, course of study Antonyms: absence of curriculum

Contagious- (adjective) easily spread or transmitted from one person to another Usage: Mrs. Johnson’s enthusiasm for English literature was contagious. Synonyms: infectious, communicable, transferable Antonyms: non-contagious, isolated

Belittle- (verb) to make someone or something seem unimportant or inferior Usage: Mrs. Johnson never belittled anyone for asking a “stupid” question. Synonyms: demean, denigrate, disparage Antonyms: praise, magnify, extol

Constructive- (adjective) serving a useful purpose by building; resulting in improvement Usage: Mrs. Johnson would read our essays and provide us with constructive feedback. Synonyms: positive, helpful, productive Antonyms: detrimental, harmful, unproductive

Expression- (noun) the process of making known one’s thoughts or feelings Usage: Mrs. Johnson encouraged us to express ourselves through writing. Synonyms: declaration, articulation, assertion Antonyms: repression, suppression, concealment

Possibility- (noun) a thing that may happen Usage: Mrs. Johnson told me that I could be a writer, and I had never considered this as a possibility until she said so. Synonyms: option, opportunity, chance Antonyms: impossibility, improbability, uncertainty

Consider- (verb) to think carefully about something Usage: I had never considered writing as a possibility until Mrs. Johnson said so. Synonyms: contemplate, ponder, meditate Antonyms: disregard, ignore, neglect

Feedback- (noun) information about reactions to a product or a person’s performance of a task Usage: Mrs. Johnson would provide us with constructive feedback that taught us how to improve our writing. Synonyms: response, reaction, criticism Antonyms: approval, praise, commendation

Impact- (noun) the effect or influence of one thing on another

Usage: Mrs. Johnson had a huge impact on my life, and her encouragement helped me become a better writer. Synonyms: effect, influence, consequence Antonyms: insignificance, irrelevance, unimportance