Paragraph on
Favourite Teacher
for all Class, Words
by Education on
The Paragraph on Favourite Teacher
My favorite teacher is Mrs. Johnson. She was my English teacher during my high school years, and she had a huge impact on my life. Mrs. Johnson was not only a great teacher, but also a mentor and a friend. She made the classroom a place where everyone felt comfortable, and she never belittled anyone for asking a “stupid” question. Mrs. Johnson’s enthusiasm for English literature was contagious, and she frequently encouraged us to read beyond the curriculum. She once said to us, “Books allow us to travel without moving our feet,” and I will never forget this. Mrs. Johnson also had a remarkable way of encouraging us to express ourselves through writing. She would read our essays and provide us with constructive feedback that taught us how to improve our writing. I still remember the day she told me that I could be a writer. I had never considered this as a possibility until she said so.
Questions about Favourite Teacher
- Who was my favorite teacher?
- Mrs. Johnson was my favorite teacher.
- What subject did Mrs. Johnson teach me?
- Mrs. Johnson taught me English.
- What impact did Mrs. Johnson have on my life?
- Mrs. Johnson had a huge impact on my life.
- How did Mrs. Johnson make the classroom a comfortable place?
- Mrs. Johnson made the classroom a place where everyone felt comfortable.
- Did Mrs. Johnson encourage us to read beyond the curriculum?
- Yes, Mrs. Johnson frequently encouraged us to read beyond the curriculum.
- What did Mrs. Johnson say about books?
- Mrs. Johnson said, “Books allow us to travel without moving our feet.”
- How did Mrs. Johnson encourage us to express ourselves through writing?
- Mrs. Johnson would read our essays and provide us with constructive feedback that taught us how to improve our writing.
- What did Mrs. Johnson tell me about writing?
- Mrs. Johnson once told me that I could be a writer.
- Did I feel comfortable asking questions in Mrs. Johnson’s class?
- Yes, Mrs. Johnson never belittled anyone for asking a “stupid” question.
- What type of impact did Mrs. Johnson have on my writing?
- Mrs. Johnson had a remarkable way of encouraging us to express ourselves through writing, and her feedback taught me how to improve my writing.
Vocabulary related to Favourite Teacher
Vocabulary words:
Mentor- (noun) a trusted and experienced advisor or teacher Usage: Mrs. Johnson was not only a teacher to me, but also a mentor and a friend. Synonyms: advisor, guide, counselor Antonyms: opponent, detractor, critic
Curriculum- (noun) the subjects that are taught by a school or college Usage: Mrs. Johnson frequently encouraged us to read beyond the curriculum. Synonyms: syllabus, program of study, course of study Antonyms: absence of curriculum
Contagious- (adjective) easily spread or transmitted from one person to another Usage: Mrs. Johnson’s enthusiasm for English literature was contagious. Synonyms: infectious, communicable, transferable Antonyms: non-contagious, isolated
Belittle- (verb) to make someone or something seem unimportant or inferior Usage: Mrs. Johnson never belittled anyone for asking a “stupid” question. Synonyms: demean, denigrate, disparage Antonyms: praise, magnify, extol
Constructive- (adjective) serving a useful purpose by building; resulting in improvement Usage: Mrs. Johnson would read our essays and provide us with constructive feedback. Synonyms: positive, helpful, productive Antonyms: detrimental, harmful, unproductive
Expression- (noun) the process of making known one’s thoughts or feelings Usage: Mrs. Johnson encouraged us to express ourselves through writing. Synonyms: declaration, articulation, assertion Antonyms: repression, suppression, concealment
Possibility- (noun) a thing that may happen Usage: Mrs. Johnson told me that I could be a writer, and I had never considered this as a possibility until she said so. Synonyms: option, opportunity, chance Antonyms: impossibility, improbability, uncertainty
Consider- (verb) to think carefully about something Usage: I had never considered writing as a possibility until Mrs. Johnson said so. Synonyms: contemplate, ponder, meditate Antonyms: disregard, ignore, neglect
Feedback- (noun) information about reactions to a product or a person’s performance of a task Usage: Mrs. Johnson would provide us with constructive feedback that taught us how to improve our writing. Synonyms: response, reaction, criticism Antonyms: approval, praise, commendation
Impact- (noun) the effect or influence of one thing on another
Usage: Mrs. Johnson had a huge impact on my life, and her encouragement helped me become a better writer. Synonyms: effect, influence, consequence Antonyms: insignificance, irrelevance, unimportance
Structure of the sample "Favourite Teacher" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph on my favorite teacher is cohesive and coherent because it has a clear topic sentence and supporting sentences that provide details that expand on the topic. The paragraph is well-organized and follows a clear structure. The final sentence ties together all the previously stated ideas and concludes the paragraph. The words that link the sentences are cohesive elements that help the reader to follow the flow of the paragraph. Overall, the paragraph is easy to understand and enjoyable to read.