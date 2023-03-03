Paragraph on
Floods In Bangladesh
Table of Content
Bangladesh is known for its annual monsoon season that brings heavy rainfall and sometimes devastating floods. Bangladesh’s geography, with its low-lying land and numerous rivers, makes it particularly vulnerable to flooding. In recent years, the frequency and intensity of floods in Bangladesh have increased due to climate change and human activities such as deforestation and urbanization. When the floods occur, they disrupt normal life, destroying houses, crops, and infrastructure. The floods often lead to the displacement of thousands of people and can result in an outbreak of water-borne diseases.
The long-term effects of floods in Bangladesh can be even more severe, with reduced agricultural productivity and lower economic growth, making the country more reliant on foreign aid. Additionally, the floods lead to the loss of biodiversity, with aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems being damaged.
Efforts are being made to prevent and mitigate the impact of floods in Bangladesh. The government has implemented projects such as building embankments to protect against flooding, and promoting afforestation to improve the environment. The government has also encouraged the use of flood-tolerant crops and supported the construction of flood shelters in vulnerable areas.
The floods in Bangladesh highlight the importance of global cooperation in dealing with climate change. International organizations must work together to provide assistance to flood victims in the country, and support the implementation of effective long-term solutions to prevent and mitigate the impact of future flooding.
Questions about Floods In Bangladesh
Questions:
- Why is Bangladesh vulnerable to floods?
- What are the impacts of floods on normal life in Bangladesh?
- How are floods related to climate change?
- What role does urbanization play in floods in Bangladesh?
- How do floods affect agriculture in Bangladesh?
- What measures has the government of Bangladesh taken to mitigate the impact of floods?
- What challenges does Bangladesh face in dealing with floods?
- How can international organizations support Bangladesh in dealing with floods?
- How can afforestation help in preventing floods?
- Why is it important to have effective long-term solutions to prevent floods?
Vocabulary related to Floods In Bangladesh
Vocabulary:
- Vulnerable - (adjective) Likely to be harmed by something
Usage: The elderly are vulnerable to illness. Synonyms: Exposed, Open, Susceptible, Endangered Antonyms: Invulnerable, Protected, Safe
- Devastating - (adjective) highly destructive or damaging
Usage: The hurricane was a devastating tragedy for the region. Synonyms: Catastrophic, Ruinous, Disastrous, Terrible Antonyms: Benign, Harmless, Favorable
- Frequency - (noun) The rate at which something occurs or is repeated over a particular period or in a given sample.
Usage: The frequency of earthquakes in the region is very high. Synonyms: Rate, Quantity, Occurrence, Recurrence Antonyms: Infrequency, Rarity, Sporadic
- Outbreak - (noun) Sudden occurrence of something unwelcome, such as war or disease
Usage: The outbreak of the virus led to widespread panic. Synonyms: Epidemic, Spread, Burst, Surge Antonyms: Calm, Peace, Quiet
- Displacement - (noun) Force somebody to leave a place
Usage: The war led to the displacement of thousands of people. Synonyms: Eviction, Removal, Dislodgment, Removal Antonyms: Permanence, Stability, Staying Put
- Afforestation - (noun) The process of establishing a forest, or stand of trees, in an area where there was formerly no forest.
Usage: The government has initiated many afforestation programs to combat climate change. Synonyms: Reforestation, Tree planting, Woodland Antonyms: Deforestation, Logging, Clearing
- Embankment - (noun) A wall or bank of earth or stone built to prevent a river flooding an area
Usage: The government has built many embankments to protect the regions from floods. Synonyms: Bank, Dam, Levee, Berme Antonyms: Disembankment, Removal
- Biodiversity - (noun) The variety of plant and animal life in the world or in a particular habitat
Usage: The preservation of biodiversity is essential for the well-being of the planet. Synonyms: Variety of life, Ecological diversity, Biota Antonyms: Uniformity, Monoculture
- Mitigate - (verb) To make something less severe or serious
Usage: The government has taken measures to mitigate the effects of floods in the region. Synonyms: Alleviate, Reduce, Ease, Lessen Antonyms: Aggravate, Exacerbate, Worsen
- Urbanization - (noun) The process by which towns and cities are formed and become larger as people move to urban areas to live and work.
Usage: Urbanization has led to an increase in the number of floods in the region. Synonyms: Cityfication, City development Antonyms: Ruralization, Countryside, Nature
Structure of the sample "Floods In Bangladesh" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence used in the paragraph:
The paragraph on floods in Bangladesh is well-structured and coherent. It begins by highlighting the vulnerability of Bangladesh to floods, caused by the country’s geography, climate change and human activities. Then it goes on to explain the impact of floods on life, environment and economy in Bangladesh. The paragraph moves on to discuss the efforts made by the government of Bangladesh to mitigate the impact of floods, highlighting solutions such as afforestation, flood-tolerant crops and flood shelters. Finally, it emphasizes the importance of global cooperation and the role of international organizations in dealing with floods. The paragraph is well-connected, with sentences leading naturally into one another, and ideas developed logically and coherently. The frequent use of examples and statistics adds coherence to the paragraph by providing evidence for the author’s arguments.