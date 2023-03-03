Questions and Answers:

What is a freedom fighter?

A: A freedom fighter is an individual who is willing to fight for their country’s freedom at the risk of their own lives.

What motivates freedom fighters?

A: Freedom fighters are motivated by a sense of responsibility and selflessness.

Can you name some famous freedom fighters?

A: Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and Nelson Mandela are famous freedom fighters.

What have freedom fighters fought against?

A: Freedom fighters have fought against tyranny, oppression, and discrimination in various forms.

Have freedom fighters sacrificed their freedom and lives?

A: Yes, many freedom fighters have sacrificed their freedom and lives for their cause.

Why do freedom fighters believe their sacrifice is necessary?

A: Freedom fighters believe their sacrifice is necessary for the greater good of society.

Have freedom fighters earned the respect and admiration of people?

A: Yes, freedom fighters have earned the respect and admiration of people all over the world.

What principles guide freedom fighters?

A: Freedom fighters are guided by their own moral principles.

What is colonialism?

A: Colonialism is the practice of acquiring control over a territory through colonization.

What is apartheid?

A: Apartheid is a system of institutional racial segregation and discrimination that existed in South Africa from 1948 to 1994.