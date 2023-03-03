Paragraph on
Freedom Fighters
for all Class, Words
by History on
Freedom fighters are individuals who are willing to fight for their country’s freedom, even at the risk of their own lives. Such individuals…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
Ad
The Paragraph on Freedom Fighters
Ad
Freedom fighters are individuals who are willing to fight for their country’s freedom, even at the risk of their own lives. Such individuals are driven by a sense of responsibility and selflessness. From Mahatma Gandhi to Martin Luther King Jr., there have been numerous freedom fighters that have emerged throughout history who have dedicated their lives to fighting for their country’s freedom without regard for personal gain or recognition. They have fought against tyranny, oppression, and discrimination in one form or another, including colonialism, apartheid, and dictatorship. Many of these freedom fighters have sacrificed their freedom and even their lives for their cause. They were guided by their own moral principles, and they believed that their sacrifice was necessary for the greater good of society. As a result, they have earned the respect and admiration of people all over the world.
Questions about Freedom Fighters
Ad
Questions and Answers:
- What is a freedom fighter?
A: A freedom fighter is an individual who is willing to fight for their country’s freedom at the risk of their own lives.
- What motivates freedom fighters?
A: Freedom fighters are motivated by a sense of responsibility and selflessness.
- Can you name some famous freedom fighters?
A: Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., and Nelson Mandela are famous freedom fighters.
- What have freedom fighters fought against?
A: Freedom fighters have fought against tyranny, oppression, and discrimination in various forms.
- Have freedom fighters sacrificed their freedom and lives?
A: Yes, many freedom fighters have sacrificed their freedom and lives for their cause.
- Why do freedom fighters believe their sacrifice is necessary?
A: Freedom fighters believe their sacrifice is necessary for the greater good of society.
- Have freedom fighters earned the respect and admiration of people?
A: Yes, freedom fighters have earned the respect and admiration of people all over the world.
- What principles guide freedom fighters?
A: Freedom fighters are guided by their own moral principles.
- What is colonialism?
A: Colonialism is the practice of acquiring control over a territory through colonization.
- What is apartheid?
A: Apartheid is a system of institutional racial segregation and discrimination that existed in South Africa from 1948 to 1994.
Vocabulary related to Freedom Fighters
Ad
Vocabulary Words:
- Selflessness: the quality of putting other people’s needs before your own. Usage: Her selflessness was evident in the way she helped others without expecting anything in return. Synonyms: altruism, generosity. Antonyms: selfishness, egoism.
- Tyranny: cruel and oppressive government or rule. Usage: The people rose up against the tyranny of their dictator. Synonyms: despotism, autocracy. Antonyms: democracy, freedom.
- Oppression: prolonged, cruel or unjust treatment or control. Usage: The oppressed people demanded their basic rights. Synonyms: persecution, tyranny. Antonyms: freedom, liberation.
- Colonization: the action of settling among and establishing control over the indigenous people of an area. Usage: The colonization of Africa by European powers led to exploitation and oppression. Synonyms: settlement, annexation. Antonyms: decolonization, independence.
- Dictatorship: government by a dictator, a ruler who has complete power over the country. Usage: The dictator ruled the country with an iron fist. Synonyms: autocracy, tyranny. Antonyms: democracy, republic.
- Discrimination: unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people or things. Usage: The law prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, gender, or religion. Synonyms: bias, prejudice. Antonyms: equality, fairness.
- Sacrifice: the act of giving up something valuable or important. Usage: The freedom fighters made great sacrifices for their cause. Synonyms: relinquishment, forfeiture. Antonyms: gain, benefit.
- Moral: relating to principles of right and wrong behavior. Usage: The moral principles of the freedom fighters guided their actions. Synonyms: ethical, virtuous. Antonyms: immoral, unethical.
- Apartheid: a policy or system of segregation or discrimination on grounds of race. Usage: The apartheid system in South Africa was finally abolished in 1994. Synonyms: segregation, discrimination. Antonyms: integration, desegregation.
- Martin Luther King Jr: an American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the Civil Rights Movement from 1954 until his assassination in 1968.
Structure of the sample "Freedom Fighters" paragraph
Ad
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph on freedom fighters has a clear and coherent structure. It starts with a definition of who freedom fighters are, followed by examples of famous freedom fighters, their motivations, and the causes they fought against. The paragraph concludes with the impact that freedom fighters have had on society, earning respect and admiration from people all over the world. The use of transition words like “such individuals,” “including,” and “as a result” help to link sentences and ideas smoothly. Additionally, the use of parallelism in the sentence “They have fought against tyranny, oppression, and discrimination in one form or another, including colonialism, apartheid, and dictatorship” helps to reinforce the idea that freedom fighters have fought against different forms of oppression. Overall, the paragraph is well-organized, coherent, and cohesive.