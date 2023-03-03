Paragraph on
Table of Content
The value of friendship cannot be overstated. Friends are people who share a strong bond and mutual affection for each other. Unlike relatives, friends are people who we can choose to have in our lives. Friendship sometimes begins in childhood, but it can also develop later in life, during our teenage years or as adults. A true friend is someone who is there for you through thick and thin, someone you can confide in, someone who makes you laugh and someone who supports you wholeheartedly. Good friends are hard to come by, but when you do find them, it’s important to cherish the relationship.
Questions about Friendship
Friendship includes many benefits. It can lead to a greater sense of happiness, better emotional health and an improved sense of well-being. Friends can provide useful advice on life’s tough questions, help us work through difficult feelings, and simply be there for us when we need a listening ear. In addition, creating new friendships can increase our social skills and help us build better relationships with people in general. Above all, friends offer a sense of belonging, a feeling that we are not alone in the world.
Unfortunately, friendships do not always last. People can grow apart over time or change in ways that are no longer compatible with each other. Misunderstandings and conflicts can also damage friendships. But while the ending of a friendship can be painful, we can also learn from these experiences and move forward.
In conclusion, friendship is an important part of life. Having good friends can bring many benefits, and the bonds we create with others can be incredibly rewarding. While friendships may not always be easy and can sometimes come to an end, the memories and connections we make with people can last a lifetime.
- How can friendships benefit one’s emotional health?
- Friendships can lead to a greater sense of happiness, better emotional health and an improved sense of well-being.
- Are relatives the same as friends? Why or why not?
- No, relatives are not the same as friends because friends are people we choose to have in our lives, unlike relatives.
- Can friendships last forever? Why or why not?
- Friendships can last forever, but sometimes people can grow apart over time or change in ways that are no longer compatible with each other.
- What are some benefits of having friends?
- Friends can provide useful advice, help us work through difficult feelings, and simply be there for us when we need a listening ear. They also offer a sense of belonging, a feeling that we are not alone in the world.
- How can creating new friendships help us in life?
- Creating new friendships can increase our social skills and help us build better relationships with people in general.
- Why is it important to cherish friendships?
- Good friends are hard to come by, and cherishing the relationships we have with them can help us find happiness and a sense of belonging.
- What should we do when a friendship ends?
- The ending of a friendship can be painful, but we can also learn from these experiences and move forward.
- What does it mean to have a true friend?
- A true friend is someone who is there for you through thick and thin, someone you can confide in, someone who makes you laugh and someone who supports you wholeheartedly.
- How do misunderstandings and conflicts affect friendships?
- Misunderstandings and conflicts can damage friendships.
- Does friendship play a role in overall happiness and contentment? Why or why not?
- Yes, friendship plays a role in overall happiness and contentment because friends can bring many benefits, such as a sense of belonging and emotional support.
Vocabulary related to Friendship
Vocabulary words:
- Bond (noun) - a connection or relationship between people or things
Usage: The bond between the sisters was unbreakable. Synonyms: connection, tie, link, relationship Antonyms: separation, disconnection, severance
- Mutual (adjective) - shared in common by two or more people or groups
Usage: They have a mutual friend who introduced them. Synonyms: shared, common, joint Antonyms: individual, separate, distinct
- Affection (noun) - a feeling of liking and caring for someone or something
Usage: She expressed her great affection for her pet dog. Synonyms: fondness, love, warmth, devotion Antonyms: dislike, hatred, animosity
- Wholeheartedly (adverb) - with complete sincerity and enthusiasm
Usage: She wholeheartedly embraced the new opportunity. Synonyms: enthusiastically, sincerely, earnestly Antonyms: half-heartedly, insincerely
- Cherish (verb) - to hold dear, to treasure or value highly
Usage: She cherished the memories of their time together. Synonyms: treasure, value, adore, appreciate Antonyms: neglect, ignore, discard
- Compatible (adjective) - able to get along or work well together
Usage: They had compatible personalities and got along great. Synonyms: agreeable, harmonious, like-minded Antonyms: conflicting, incompatible, incongruous
- Rewarding (adjective) - providing satisfaction, worthwhile or gratifying
Usage: The experience was both challenging and rewarding. Synonyms: satisfying, fulfilling, gratifying Antonyms: unfulfilling, frustrating, disappointing
- Belonging (noun) - a feeling of acceptance or social connection
Usage: He felt a sense of belonging in his new community. Synonyms: acceptance, inclusion, membership Antonyms: isolation, exclusion, alienation
- Emotional (adjective) - relating to feelings or moods
Usage: She was going through an emotional time after her breakup. Synonyms: affective, feeling, sensitive Antonyms: unemotional, apathetic, indifferent
- Compatibility (noun) - the ability to get along or work well together
Usage: The couple’s compatibility was clear from the beginning. Synonyms: agreement, harmony, like-mindedness Antonyms: conflict, incompatibility, incongruity
- Mutual respect (phrase) - having a high regard for each other
Usage: Their friendship was built on mutual respect for each other’s values and beliefs. Synonyms: admiration, esteem, honor Antonyms: disrespect, dishonor, contempt
- Trustworthy (adjective) - reliable and deserving of trust
Usage: She was known for being trustworthy and always keeping her promises. Synonyms: dependable, honest, credible Antonyms: untrustworthy, dishonest, unreliable
- Loyal (adjective) - faithful and devoted
Usage: He remained loyal to his best friend, even in difficult times. Synonyms: faithful, devoted, dedicated Antonyms: disloyal, unfaithful, unreliable
- Companionship (noun) - a close relationship between friends or companions
Usage: She valued his companionship on their hikes through the mountains. Synonyms: friendship, camaraderie, fellowship Antonyms: loneliness, solitude, isolation
- Rejection (noun) - the act of dismissing or not accepting someone or something
Usage: She felt hurt and confused by his rejection of her friendship. Synonyms: refusal, dismissal, exclusion Antonyms: acceptance, approval, inclusion
Structure of the sample "Friendship" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence are used in the paragraph by making use of transitions such as “unlike” and “in addition”, these words help to connect ideas and create a coherent flow of thoughts. Additionally, the paragraph is structured in a logical way, moving from defining what is friendship, to discussing its benefits, and finally, touching on its challenges. The paragraph also uses topic sentences to introduce each new idea, further enhancing cohesion and making it easy for the reader to follow along.