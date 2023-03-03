Paragraph on
Gender Discrimination
for all Class, Words
by Society on
Gender discrimination is the unfair treatment of individuals or groups based on their gender. It is often experienced by women and girls…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Gender Discrimination
Questions about Gender Discrimination
Gender discrimination is the unfair treatment of individuals or groups based on their gender. It is often experienced by women and girls, but it can also affect men and boys. Discrimination can take many forms, including unequal pay, limited career opportunities, sexual harassment, gender-based violence, and restricted access to education and healthcare.
One of the most persistent forms of gender discrimination is the gender pay gap. According to the World Economic Forum, on average, women globally earn only 63% of what men earn. This is due to the prevalence of gender stereotypes that women are less competent or committed to their work than men. It is essential to address the pay gap because it perpetuates poverty and limits economic growth by preventing women from realizing their full potential.
Another form of gender discrimination is limited access to education. Girls are often seen as less deserving of education than boys, which leads to lower enrollment rates and poor school attendance. In many places, girls’ education is not valued, so families prioritize education for their sons. This inequality in education perpetuates the gender gap and deprives girls of opportunities for self-development and independence.
Gender-based violence is another form of gender discrimination. Women are more likely to experience violence, sexual abuse, and harassment than men. This is a global problem that has far-reaching consequences for women’s mental and physical health, and their ability to participate in society. The severe and lifelong consequences of gender-based violence make it crucial to prevent and address it.
In conclusion, gender discrimination is a significant obstacle to social justice and human rights. It affects people’s lives in multiple negative ways, from limiting their career opportunities to compromising their health and safety. A concerted effort is required to address gender discrimination by changing attitudes and behaviors, implementing laws and policies, and creating an inclusive environment for all.
Q&A:
- What is gender discrimination?
- Gender discrimination is the unfair treatment of individuals or groups based on their gender.
- Who is often affected by gender discrimination?
- Women and girls are often affected by gender discrimination, but it can also affect men and boys.
- What are some forms of gender discrimination that women face in the workplace?
- Women often experience the gender pay gap, limited career opportunities, and sexual harassment in the workplace.
- Why is it important to address the gender pay gap?
- It is important to address the gender pay gap because it perpetuates poverty and limits economic growth by preventing women from realizing their full potential.
- Why do girls often have limited access to education?
- Girls often have limited access to education due to gender stereotypes that women are less deserving of education than men.
- What are the consequences of gender-based violence?
- The consequences of gender-based violence include severe and lifelong physical and mental health problems and the inability to participate fully in society.
- What can we do to prevent and address gender discrimination?
- Preventing and addressing gender discrimination require changing attitudes and behaviors, implementing laws and policies, and creating an inclusive environment for all.
- Is gender discrimination only an issue in developing countries?
- No, gender discrimination is a global problem that affects people in both developing and developed countries.
- How does gender discrimination affect economic growth?
- Gender discrimination hinders economic growth by preventing women from fully participating in the workforce.
- What is the gender pay gap?
- The gender pay gap is the difference in earnings between men and women, with women earning less on average than men.
Vocabulary related to Gender Discrimination
Vocabulary:
- Stereotype - a widely held and oversimplified idea about a particular type of person or thing.
Usage: Gender stereotypes prevent women from achieving their full potential.
Synonyms: generalization, assumption, bias Antonyms: individuality, uniqueness, distinction
- Enroll - to register or join an institution, organization, or course of study.
Usage: Girls’ enrollment rates in schools are lower than boys’ due to gender discrimination.
Synonyms: register, sign up, join Antonyms: withdraw, cancel, drop out
- Inequality - the state of being unequal, possessing less of a certain characteristic or quality.
Usage: Gender inequality in the workplace is still a pressing issue.
Synonyms: disparity, disproportion, asymmetry Antonyms: equality, balance, parity
- Harassment - aggressive pressure or intimidation aimed at a particular individual or group.
Usage: Women often face sexual harassment in the workplace, which is a form of gender discrimination.
Synonyms: bullying, mistreatment, persecution Antonyms: respect, admiration, encouragement
- Facilitate - to make a process or action easier or more achievable.
Usage: Government policies can facilitate equal opportunities for women in the workplace.
Synonyms: promote, assist, enable Antonyms: hinder, obstruct, impede
- Prejudice - preconceived opinion not based on reason or experience.
Usage: Gender discrimination is a form of prejudice that harms individuals and society as a whole.
Synonyms: bias, intolerance, bigotry Antonyms: impartiality, fairness, objectivity
- Empower - to give power or authority to, enabling someone to participate more fully in society.
Usage: Investing in girls’ education is crucial to empowering women and addressing gender discrimination.
Synonyms: authorize, enable, strengthen Antonyms: disempower, weaken, disapprove
- Oppression - prolonged cruel or unjust treatment or control.
Usage: Gender oppression is a form of discrimination that limits the freedom and potential of individuals.
Synonyms: subjugation, tyranny, persecution Antonyms: liberation, freedom, release
- Equity - the quality of being fair and impartial.
Usage: Promoting gender equity is essential for creating a just and equal society.
Synonyms: fairness, justice, impartiality Antonyms: bias, discrimination, inequality
- Marginalization - the act or process of treating someone as unimportant, of making them feel insignificant or powerless.
Usage: Gender marginalization can lead to a lack of representation and unequal opportunities for women in various fields.
Synonyms: exclusion, neglect, isolation Antonyms: inclusion, acceptance, integration
Structure of the sample "Gender Discrimination" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph on gender discrimination is well-organized and interconnected. The topic sentence clearly defines gender discrimination, and subsequent sentences provide specific examples of discrimination. The paragraph’s central argument is that gender discrimination is harmful to individuals and society, and different types of discrimination contribute to this harm. The concluding sentence restates this argument and emphasizes the importance of addressing gender discrimination through collective action. Cohesion is achieved through the use of transition words and phrases, such as “one of the most persistent forms of,” “according to the World Economic Forum,” and “in conclusion.” These linking devices signal how ideas relate to one another and create a flow of ideas that aids coherence. Overall, the paragraph effectively communicates the significance of gender discrimination and calls for action to address this critical issue.