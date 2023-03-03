Paragraph on
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Globalization
Questions about Globalization
Globalization is a term that describes the increasing interconnectedness and interdependence among people, businesses, and countries around the world. It is the phenomenon that makes it possible to buy a product from one continent and have it delivered to another within a few days. It is also the reason why people from different cultural backgrounds can communicate and interact with each other with ease. Globalization has brought many benefits to individuals and societies, including greater economic prosperity, access to a wider range of goods and services, and the ability to share knowledge and ideas across borders. At the same time, globalization has also led to challenges such as environmental degradation, the exploitation of workers in developing countries, and the displacement of local industries.
- What is globalization?
-Globalization is the term that describes the increasing interconnectedness and interdependence among people, businesses, and countries around the world.
- What are the benefits of globalization?
-Greater economic prosperity, access to a wider range of goods and services, and the ability to share knowledge and ideas across borders.
- What are some of the challenges that globalization has led to?
-Environmental degradation, exploitation of workers in developing countries, and the displacement of local industries.
- Can you provide an example of globalization?
-Yes, the ability to buy a product from one continent and have it delivered to another within a few days.
- How has globalization affected communication between people from different cultural backgrounds?
-Globalization has made it easier for people from different cultural backgrounds to communicate and interact with each other.
- Does globalization only affect businesses and countries?
-No, globalization affects individuals as well.
- How has globalization impacted the economy?
-Globalization has led to greater economic prosperity in many countries.
- What is the downside of globalization?
-Exploitation of workers in developing countries and the displacement of local industries are some of the downsides of globalization.
- Has globalization impacted the environment? If so, how?
-Yes, globalization has contributed to environmental degradation.
- Why is globalization important?
-Globalization is important because it allows for greater interconnectedness and interdependence among people, businesses, and countries around the world.
Vocabulary related to Globalization
Vocabulary Words:
- Interconnectedness - the state of being connected with each other
- Interdependence - the state of depending on each other
- Phenomenon - an observable event or situation
- Exploitation - the action or fact of treating someone unfairly in order to benefit from their work
- Displacement - the forced removal of people from their homes or land
- Prosperity - the state of being successful and wealthy
- Access - the ability or right to use
- Range - a variety of different things or products
- Knowledge - information and skills acquired through experience or education
- Ideas - thoughts or concepts that come to mind
- Cultural - related to the traditions, beliefs, and customs of a particular group or society
- Communication - the exchange of ideas or information between individuals or groups
- Environmental - related to the natural world and the impact of human activity on it
- Degradation - the process of breaking down or deteriorating
- Industries - economic activity concerned with the processing of raw materials and manufacture of goods in factories.
Structure of the sample "Globalization" paragraph
Cohesion and Coherence: The paragraph on globalization is cohesive and coherent as it flows smoothly from one sentence to another, using appropriate transitional phrases and linking words. For example, the term ‘globalization’ is defined in the opening sentence to ensure clarity and understanding. The following sentences then explore the different aspects of globalization, starting from its definition, and gradually moving towards its impact on individuals and societies, with clear examples given along the way. The use of contrast between the benefits and challenges also highlights the complexity of the topic. Additionally, the use of words and phrases that are related to each other helps to create a clear and understandable paragraph.