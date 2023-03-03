Globalization is a term that describes the increasing interconnectedness and interdependence among people, businesses, and countries around the world. It is the phenomenon that makes it possible to buy a product from one continent and have it delivered to another within a few days. It is also the reason why people from different cultural backgrounds can communicate and interact with each other with ease. Globalization has brought many benefits to individuals and societies, including greater economic prosperity, access to a wider range of goods and services, and the ability to share knowledge and ideas across borders. At the same time, globalization has also led to challenges such as environmental degradation, the exploitation of workers in developing countries, and the displacement of local industries.

