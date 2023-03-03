Paragraph on
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Good Manners
Good manners are a crucial aspect of our personal and professional lives. They are the social conventions that govern our behavior and relationships with others. Good manners involve showing respect, consideration, and kindness towards others. They set the tone for positive interactions, help to build trust and rapport, and make us more likeable and approachable as individuals.
There are several different types of good manners that are worth mentioning. First and foremost, there are manners related to personal hygiene. We should always cover our noses and mouths when we sneeze or cough, wash our hands regularly, and keep our clothes clean and presentable.
In addition to this, there are manners related to social interactions. We should greet people with a smile and a handshake, listen attentively when they speak, and avoid interrupting or speaking over them. We should also be courteous and respectful in our language, avoiding profanity or derogatory remarks.
Manners related to table etiquette are also important. We should be mindful of basic table manners, such as using utensils correctly, not talking with our mouths full, and not reaching across the table. We should always say “please” and “thank you” and be gracious if someone offers us something.
Moreover, manners at the workplace are also essential for good etiquette. We should be punctual, respectful in our communication, and avoid any disruptive behavior that could offend or disturb colleagues. We should dress professionally, avoiding overly casual or provocative attire.
In summary, good manners are essential in creating a positive impression on others, building strong, meaningful relationships, and achieving personal and professional success. Practicing good manners not only makes us more likable but also helps us to show respect and consideration to others.
Questions about Good Manners
Here are ten questions based on the paragraph:
- What are good manners, and why are they important?
- What are some of the different types of good manners that are worth mentioning?
- What are some personal hygiene manners?
- What are some social interaction manners?
- What are some table etiquette manners?
- What are some manners related to the workplace?
- How do good manners make us more approachable and positive individuals?
- Why is it important to show respect and consideration for others?
- What are some tips for being more communicative and gracious?
- How can we build strong and meaningful relationships through good manners?
Vocabulary related to Good Manners
Here are fifteen vocabulary words related to good manners:
For each vocabulary word, here is the definition, usage, synonyms, and antonyms:
- Courtesy: polite behavior; civility; politeness
Usage: She always treats everyone with courtesy and respect. Synonyms: politeness, civility, consideration Antonyms: rudeness, impoliteness
- Respect: esteem; admiration; honor; consideration
Usage: I have the utmost respect for my colleagues and their contributions. Synonyms: esteem, honor, admiration Antonyms: disrespect, dishonor
- Etiquette: conventional rules for correct behavior in a society or a community
Usage: She knows about proper etiquette when attending formal events. Synonyms: decorum, protocol, formalities Antonyms: rudeness, impoliteness
- Punctual: being on time
Usage: He is known for always being punctual to meetings. Synonyms: prompt, timely, promptness Antonyms: late, untimely
- Hygiene: the science of cleanliness and personal grooming; sanitation
Usage: It’s essential to keep up with personal hygiene, especially during a pandemic. Synonyms: cleanliness, sanitation, grooming Antonyms: filth, uncleanliness
- Gracious: kind, courteous; merciful; polite
Usage: She was so gracious during our meeting and made me feel welcome. Synonyms: polite, kind, courteous Antonyms: Rude, unkind
- Attire: clothing; dress
Usage: I wore formal attire to the wedding, as it was a black-tie event. Synonyms: clothing, dress, outfit Antonyms: undress, nudity
- Gesture: a movement of the bodymade to convey a message, greeting, or command.
Usage: She made a grand gesture to invite the guests into her home. Synonyms: motion, sign, signal Antonyms: stillness, immobility
- Civility: good manners, polite behavior
Usage: The civility of the guests impressed the host, making the banquet a success. Synonyms: politeness, courtesy, respect Antonyms: rudeness, impoliteness
- Mannerism: a habitual gesture or way of speaking or behaving
Usage: She has a peculiar mannerism of tucking her hair behind her ears when nervous. Synonyms: peculiarity, trait, habit Antonyms: normality, regularity
- Cordiality: politeness; friendliness; geniality.
Usage: The cordiality of the host makes every guest feel at home. Synonyms: warmth, friendliness, kindness Antonyms: coldness, unfriendliness
- Deference: polite respect; submission; modesty.
Usage: The students always show deference to their elders in their culture. Synonyms: respect, submission, obedience Antonyms: disrespect, disobedience
- Chivalry: the noble qualities a gentleman possesses
Usage: Chivalry may be an old-school concept, but it still holds value today. Synonyms: gallantry, politeness, courage Antonyms: discourtesy, cowardice
- Elegance: gracefulness; refinement; style
Usage: Her dress was a perfect example of elegance and style. Synonyms: gracefulness, sophistication, refinement Antonyms: clumsiness, unrefinement
- Protocol: the established etiquette or system of rules governing official behavior.
Usage: He was expected to follow the diplomatic protocol while at the conference. Synonyms: etiquette, formalities, procedure Antonyms: informality, casualness
Structure of the sample "Good Manners" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph on good manners is a coherent and cohesive piece of writing. It starts by introducing the concept of good manners, followed by what they entail. The writer uses transitional expressions such as ‘in addition to this’, ‘moreover,’ etc., to establish logical connections between different manners, making the paragraph more cohesive. The conclusion sums up the main points and reiterates why good manners are essential, making the paragraph cohesive. Overall, the author maintains a logical flow of information and employs appropriate linking words to connect the ideas, making for an organized and articulate paragraph.