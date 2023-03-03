Chittagong, also known as Chattogram, is a well-known city in Bangladesh, located in the southeastern part of the country. It is the second-most populous city in Bangladesh after the capital city, Dhaka, and is the largest seaport in the country. Chittagong’s strategic location made it a significant trading center in ancient times. The city is surrounded by the lush greenery of hills, forests, and rivers, making it a beautiful place to live. People living in Chittagong are known as Chittagonians, and they are famous for their generosity and hospitality.

Chittagong is my hometown, and I have many fond memories of my time there. The city is divided into twelve districts, with each district having its culture, traditions, and dialects of the Bengali language. The district where I grew up is known as Hathazari, which is famous for its historical significance. Hathazari is home to many temples, mosques, and shrines, including the Hathazari Madrasah, Jamia Islamia Darul 鈥楿lum Moinul Islam, and Second World War Cemetery.

Hathazari also hosts one of the largest cattle markets in the country during the Eid-ul-Adha festivities. The market attracts people from all over the country and beyond, who come to purchase sacrificial animals for the religious observance. This event is one of the most significant occasions in Hathazari, where people come together to showcase their decorated animals and trade.

Furthermore, Hathazari is well-known for its Pitha, a sweet and savory delicacy made with rice flour, sugar, coconut, and ghee, among other ingredients. It is a popular dish in Bangladesh and a common dessert in Chittagong households.

Along with the district’s traditional values, Hathazari is also a rapidly developing area, with new buildings, shops, and public transportation facilities being established. As a proud Chittagonian, I am delighted to see my home district making progress while still preserving its heritage and values.