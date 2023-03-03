Vocabulary:

Virtues - behavior showing high moral standards.

Usage: Honesty is one of the most important virtues a person can possess. Synonyms: principles, ethics, morals. Antonyms: vices, immoralities, sins.

Transparency - the quality of being open and honest.

Usage: The ability to be truthful and transparent in one’s actions and words is vital in building trust and respect with others. Synonyms: clarity, openness, candor. Antonyms: obscurity, secrecy, deceit.

Repercussions - unintended consequences of an action or event.

Usage: Lying can not only damage one’s reputation, but also potentially result in legal repercussions. Synonyms: consequences, effects, aftermath. Antonyms: benefits, advantages, blessings.

Accountability - the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s actions.

Usage: Being honest can lead to a better understanding of oneself and others, promote accountability, and prevent further harm or damage from being done. Synonyms: responsibility, answerability, liability. Antonyms: irresponsibility, unaccountability, profligacy.

Reputation - the beliefs or opinions that are generally held about someone or something.

Usage: Lying can damage one’s reputation and trustworthiness. Synonyms: standing, status, esteem. Antonyms: disgrace, infamy, disrepute.

Prioritized - to designate or treat (something) as more important than other things.

Usage: Honesty should be something that is valued and prioritized in both personal and professional relationships. Synonyms: rank, order, focus. Antonyms: neglect, disregard, minimize.

Embrace - to accept or support willingly or enthusiastically.

Usage: Embracing honesty may not always be easy, but it is certainly worth the effort. Synonyms: adopt, welcome, espouse. Antonyms: reject, repel, shun.

Confront - to face up to or deal with (a problem or difficult situation).

Usage: It can be difficult to maintain honesty at all times, as it often requires one to confront uncomfortable truths and admit their mistakes. Synonyms: tackle, address, face. Antonyms: avoid, neglect, evade.

Development - the process of growing or developing.

Usage: Honesty is important for one’s personal growth and development, as it allows for self-reflection and improvement. Synonyms: progress, advancement, evolution. Antonyms: regression, degeneration, backsliding.