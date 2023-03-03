Pudding is a dessert that is enjoyed by people all over the world. It is a creamy and delicious treat that can be served hot or cold. Making pudding from scratch is easy and can be done in no time. The following recipe will guide you through the process of making a delicious pudding.

First, gather all the ingredients you’ll need: milk, sugar, cornstarch, salt, and any additional flavorings such as vanilla extract or cocoa powder. Next, pour the milk into a medium saucepan and heat it over medium heat. In a separate bowl, mix the sugar, cornstarch, and salt.

Once the milk begins to steam, slowly whisk in the dry ingredients, making sure to continuously stir to prevent any lumps from forming. Continue to cook the mixture until it thickens, which should take about 5-7 minutes. Be sure to keep stirring until the pudding is thickened.

Next, remove the pudding from the heat and add any desired flavorings. This can be anything from vanilla extract to cocoa powder, depending on the type of pudding you would like to make. Continue stirring the mixture until everything is well combined.

Finally, transfer the pudding to a large bowl or individual serving dishes and chill in the refrigerator for a few hours or until the pudding has fully set. Once the pudding is set, it is now ready to serve and enjoy.