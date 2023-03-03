Paragraph on
Independence Day Of Bangladesh
for all Class, Words
by History on
The Independence Day of Bangladesh is a national holiday celebrated every year on March 26th. This day marks the declaration of independence…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Independence Day Of Bangladesh
The Independence Day of Bangladesh is a national holiday celebrated every year on March 26th. This day marks the declaration of independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. It is a day of pride and joy for the people of Bangladesh, as they remember the heroic struggle of their ancestors to gain freedom from the oppressive Pakistan regime.
The Independence Day celebration in Bangladesh starts with a twenty-one gun salute early in the morning. The main ceremony is held at the National Martyrs鈥 Memorial in Dhaka, where the national flag is hoisted and the national anthem is sung. The day is also marked with various cultural programs, parades, and processions across the country.
The significance of this day lies in the fact that it was a long and bloody struggle for the people of Bangladesh to gain their sovereignty. The brutality of the Pakistani army and the sacrifices of countless Bengalis ultimately led to the victory of the Liberation War. It is a day when the people of Bangladesh remember their national heroes who fought for their rights and gave their lives for their country.
The Independence Day of Bangladesh is a symbol of hope and pride for the people of the country. It reminds them of the struggles of their ancestors and instills a sense of gratitude and obligation to honor the sacrifices of their forefathers. This day is an opportunity for the people of Bangladesh to celebrate their independence and their culture, and show the world that they are a sovereign nation.
Questions about Independence Day Of Bangladesh
Questions and Answers:
- When is the Independence Day of Bangladesh celebrated?
Answer: The Independence Day of Bangladesh is celebrated every year on March 26th.
- What does this day commemorate?
Answer: This day commemorates the declaration of independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971.
- Where is the main ceremony held on the Independence Day of Bangladesh?
Answer: The main ceremony is held at the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Dhaka.
- What is the significance of this day?
Answer: The significance of this day lies in the fact that it was a long and bloody struggle for the people of Bangladesh to gain their sovereignty.
- What does the Independence Day of Bangladesh symbolize for the people of the country?
Answer: The Independence Day of Bangladesh symbolizes hope and pride for the people of the country.
- How do the people of Bangladesh celebrate this day?
Answer: The day is celebrated with twenty-one gun salutes, the hoisting of the national flag, cultural programs, parades, and processions across the country.
- What is the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Dhaka?
Answer: The National Martyrs’ Memorial in Dhaka is a monument created to honor the heroes who sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh’s independence.
- How did the struggle for independence impact the people of Bangladesh?
Answer: The struggle for independence impacted the people of Bangladesh greatly, as many gave their lives fighting for their freedom.
- Why is the Independence Day of Bangladesh important?
Answer: The Independence Day of Bangladesh is important as it serves as a reminder of the struggle for freedom and honors the sacrifices of those who fought for their country.
- What does this day represent for the people of Bangladesh?
Answer: This day represents national pride and honor for the people of Bangladesh.
Vocabulary related to Independence Day Of Bangladesh
Vocabulary words:
- Sovereignty (noun)
Definition: supreme power or authority Usage: The country gained its sovereignty after years of struggle. Synonyms: independence, autonomy Antonyms: servitude, dependence
- Oppressive (adjective)
Definition: unjustly inflicting hardship and constraint, especially on a minority or other subordinate group Usage: The regime was accused of oppressive tactics against its citizens. Synonyms: tyrannical, repressive Antonyms: humane, lenient
- Commemorate (verb)
Definition: to honor the memory of an event or person Usage: A monument was built to commemorate the soldiers who died in the war. Synonyms: celebrate, memorialize Antonyms: forget, disregard
- Bravery (noun)
Definition: courageous behavior or character Usage: The soldiers showed great bravery in the face of danger. Synonyms: courage, valor Antonyms: cowardice, fearfulness
- Martyr (noun)
Definition: a person who is killed because of their beliefs or actions Usage: The soldier died a martyr for his country. Synonyms: victim, sacrifice Antonyms: oppressor, perpetrator
- Sacrifice (noun)
Definition: an act of giving up something valued for the sake of something else Usage: Many people made a sacrifice for the cause of independence. Synonyms: offering, surrender Antonyms: gain, profit
- Brutality (noun)
Definition: cruel and violent behavior Usage: The soldiers demonstrated brutality towards the civilians. Synonyms: savagery, barbarity Antonyms: kindness, compassion
- Obligation (noun)
Definition: a duty or commitment to something Usage: As a citizen, it is our obligation to uphold the law. Synonyms: duty, responsibility Antonyms: option, choice
- Symbolize (verb)
Definition: to represent or stand for something Usage: The flag symbolizes the country’s pride and identity. Synonyms: signify, embody Antonyms: misunderstand, misinterpret
- Gratitude (noun)
Definition: the quality of being thankful; readiness to show appreciation for and to return kindness Usage: The people express their gratitude towards their national heroes. Synonyms: thankfulness, appreciation Antonyms: ingratitude, unappreciativeness
Structure of the sample "Independence Day Of Bangladesh" paragraph
Cohesion and Coherence: The paragraph has a clear topic sentence which states that the Independence Day of Bangladesh is celebrated every year on March 26th. The paragraph is well-organized with a logical flow of ideas. It starts with the celebration rituals of the Independence Day, then moves on to its significance, and finally, to its impact on the people of Bangladesh. The paragraph includes transition words such as “also,” “moreover,” and “ultimately,” which connect ideas and make the paragraph cohesive. The coherence of the paragraph is maintained by keeping all the sentences relevant to the topic and using specific details to support the main ideas.