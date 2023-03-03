International Mother Language Day, celebrated on the 21st of February every year, is a day dedicated to promoting linguistic and cultural diversity around the world. The day was first observed in 2000, following a resolution by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It has since become a globally recognized celebration of the world’s many languages and cultures, and an opportunity to reflect on the importance of preserving and promoting them.

This day has its roots in the Bengali Language Movement, which began in 1948 during British colonial rule in what is now Bangladesh. When the government of Pakistan declared Urdu the only national language of the country in 1948, the Bengali-speaking population protested, demanding equal recognition of their mother tongue. Eventually, their persistence paid off, and in 1952, hundreds of thousands of students and activists gathered in Dhaka, the capital of East Pakistan, to demand official status for Bengali. The police opened fire on the protesters, killing several of them. This event is now known as the Language Martyrs’ Day and has become a symbol of the Bengali people’s struggle for linguistic and cultural rights.

International Mother Language Day celebrates the bravery and resilience of the Bengali Language Movement and recognizes the importance of preserving and promoting linguistic diversity worldwide. It is an opportunity to raise awareness of the many benefits of speaking more than one language and to support efforts to preserve endangered and minority languages. Studies show that speaking multiple languages can enhance cognitive abilities, improve job prospects, and promote cross-cultural understanding and empathy.

Overall, International Mother Language Day is a reminder that languages are not only a means of communication but also a vital part of our cultural heritage. By celebrating our linguistic diversity, we can promote understanding and respect for different cultures and build a more peaceful and inclusive world.