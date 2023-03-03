Karnaphuli Tunnel: A Marvel of Engineering

The Karnaphuli Tunnel is a landmark project in Bangladesh, connecting the port city of Chittagong with the southeastern part of the country. The tunnel spans over the Karnaphuli River and is the first underwater tunnel in Bangladesh. The construction of the tunnel started in 2016, and it was inaugurated in 2021.

The tunnel is approximately 3.5 kilometers long and has two lanes for traffic. The tunnel’s construction was a significant challenge due to the river’s depth and the complex soil conditions at the project site. The engineering team used state-of-the-art technology and innovative techniques to complete the construction of the tunnel.

The tunnel is not only a means of transportation but also a symbol of the country’s development. It has reduced travel time between Chittagong and the southeastern part of Bangladesh, connecting the commercial hub with the rest of the country. The tunnel has also facilitated trade and commerce, and it is expected to boost economic growth in the region.

The tunnel’s construction has been an example of the country’s commitment to development and progress. The project has not only created job opportunities but also helped to develop the country’s infrastructure, which is essential for sustained economic growth.