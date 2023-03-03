Paragraph on
Karnaphuli Tunnel
for all Class, Words
by Infrastructure on
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Karnaphuli Tunnel
Karnaphuli Tunnel: A Marvel of Engineering
The Karnaphuli Tunnel is a landmark project in Bangladesh, connecting the port city of Chittagong with the southeastern part of the country. The tunnel spans over the Karnaphuli River and is the first underwater tunnel in Bangladesh. The construction of the tunnel started in 2016, and it was inaugurated in 2021.
The tunnel is approximately 3.5 kilometers long and has two lanes for traffic. The tunnel’s construction was a significant challenge due to the river’s depth and the complex soil conditions at the project site. The engineering team used state-of-the-art technology and innovative techniques to complete the construction of the tunnel.
The tunnel is not only a means of transportation but also a symbol of the country’s development. It has reduced travel time between Chittagong and the southeastern part of Bangladesh, connecting the commercial hub with the rest of the country. The tunnel has also facilitated trade and commerce, and it is expected to boost economic growth in the region.
The tunnel’s construction has been an example of the country’s commitment to development and progress. The project has not only created job opportunities but also helped to develop the country’s infrastructure, which is essential for sustained economic growth.
Questions about Karnaphuli Tunnel
Questions and Answers:
- When did the construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel start?
- The construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel started in 2016.
- What makes the Karnaphuli Tunnel unique in Bangladesh?
- The Karnaphuli Tunnel is unique in Bangladesh as it is the first underwater tunnel in the country.
- How long is the Karnaphuli Tunnel?
- The Karnaphuli Tunnel is approximately 3.5 kilometers long.
- What were the challenges faced during the construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel?
- The construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel faced challenges due to the river’s depth and the complex soil conditions at the project site.
- What is the significance of the Karnaphuli Tunnel?
- The Karnaphuli Tunnel is significant as it has facilitated trade and commerce, reduced travel time between Chittagong and the southeastern part of Bangladesh, and is expected to boost economic growth in the region.
- How has the Karnaphuli Tunnel benefited the country?
- The Karnaphuli Tunnel has benefited the country by creating job opportunities and improving the country’s infrastructure, which is essential for sustained economic growth.
- When was the Karnaphuli Tunnel inaugurated?
- The Karnaphuli Tunnel was inaugurated in 2021.
- How many lanes does the Karnaphuli Tunnel have?
- The Karnaphuli Tunnel has two lanes for traffic.
- What is the Karnaphuli Tunnel’s role in connecting the southeastern part of Bangladesh with Chittagong?
- The Karnaphuli Tunnel has reduced travel time between Chittagong and the southeastern part of Bangladesh, connecting the commercial hub with the rest of the country.
- What message does the construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel send?
- The construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel sends a message of the country’s commitment to development and progress.
Vocabulary related to Karnaphuli Tunnel
Vocabulary Words:
- Landmark - a prominent or well-known object or feature in a landscape
Usage - The Karnaphuli Tunnel is a landmark project in Bangladesh. Synonyms - milestone, monument, feature, attraction Antonyms - unremarkable, obscure, unfamiliar
- Innovative - introducing new ideas, original, and creative
Usage - The engineering team used innovative techniques to complete the construction of the tunnel. Synonyms - inventive, original, creative, novel Antonyms - orthodox, traditional, conventional
- Infrastructure - the fundamental facilities and systems serving a country, city, or area
Usage - The tunnel has helped to develop the country’s infrastructure. Synonyms - facilities, services, structures, systems Antonyms - disruption, damage, disrepair
- Sustained - continuing for an extended period or without interruption
Usage - Infrastructure is essential for sustained economic growth. Synonyms - prolonged, continual, enduring, continuous Antonyms - brief, temporary, intermittent
- Development - the process of growing or improving
Usage - The Karnaphuli Tunnel is a symbol of the country’s development. Synonyms - growth, progress, advancement, improvement Antonyms - decline, regression, deterioration
- Symbol - a thing that stands for or represents something else, especially an object representing an abstraction
Usage - The tunnel is not only a means of transportation but also a symbol of the country’s development. Synonyms - emblem, representation, sign, token Antonyms - reality, actuality, concrete
- Inaugurated - officially open or start
Usage - The Karnaphuli Tunnel was inaugurated in 2021. Synonyms - commence, launch, begin, initiate Antonyms - conclude, end, halt
- Facilitated - make an action or process easier
Usage - The tunnel has facilitated trade and commerce in the region. Synonyms - ease, simplify, aid, assist Antonyms - delay, hinder, obstruct
- Commitment - the state or quality of being dedicated to a cause, activity, or obligation
Usage - The construction of the Karnaphuli Tunnel sends a message of the country’s commitment to development and progress. Synonyms - dedication, devotion, loyalty, obligation Antonyms - indifference, apathy, irresponsibility
- Technique - a way of carrying out a particular task, especially the execution or performance of an artistic work or a scientific procedure
Usage - The engineering team used state-of-the-art technology and innovative techniques to complete the construction of the tunnel. Synonyms - method, approach, procedure, skill Antonyms - confusion, disorder, incompetence
Structure of the sample "Karnaphuli Tunnel" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph on the Karnaphuli Tunnel has a logical and clear structure that links the sentences and ideas smoothly. The paragraph begins with an introduction that establishes the main topic and purpose of the tunnel, explains its significance, and highlights its role in connecting the southeastern part of the country with Chittagong. The paragraph then goes into details about the tunnel’s construction, challenges faced, and the innovative techniques used. The final sentences conclude the paragraph by emphasizing the benefits and message behind the tunnel’s construction. The paragraph’s coherence is achieved through the use of transitional words, such as “not only but also,” “also,” and “expected to,” that add clarity and logical flow to the ideas expressed.