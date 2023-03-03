Paragraph on
Liberation War Of Bangladesh
for all Class, Words
by History on
Bangladesh is a country that has a rich history, with one of its most significant events being the Liberation War of 1971. The war arose as…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
Ad
The Paragraph on Liberation War Of Bangladesh
Ad
Bangladesh is a country that has a rich history, with one of its most significant events being the Liberation War of 1971. The war arose as a direct result of the ethnic and linguistic oppression faced by the people of Bangladesh at that time. The conflict lasted nine months, starting on March 26, 1971, and ending on December 16, 1971, with Bangladesh achieving independence from Pakistan.
The causes of the war date back to the Partition of India in 1947, which led to the separation of India and Pakistan. East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh, was geographically separated from West Pakistan by India. From the very beginning, East Pakistan felt oppressed by the West Pakistani government鈥檚 policies, which favored West Pakistan. The people of East Pakistan were especially disturbed by the government’s discrimination against the Bengali language and culture.
During the 1970 elections, which marked the first time in Pakistan’s history that free and fair elections were held, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a majority of the seats in the National Assembly. However, the West Pakistani government refused to hand over power to the Awami League, prompting the people of East Pakistan to demand their right to self-determination. The government鈥檚 reaction was brutal, with military forces being sent to East Pakistan to control the situation. This sparked the start of the Bangladeshi Liberation War.
The war was waged on multiple fronts, with the Mukti Bahini, the Bangladesh Liberation Forces, fighting alongside the Indian Army against the Pakistani Army. The guerrilla-style warfare continued from March to December 1971, with both sides suffering heavy casualties. The international community played a significant role in the war’s outcome, calling for a ceasefire and exerting diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to withdraw its troops from Bangladesh.
On December 16, 1971, Pakistan surrendered unconditionally to the joint forces of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, leading to the signing of the Instrument of Surrender by the Eastern Command of Pakistan. This marked the end of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, securing the country’s independence.
Questions about Liberation War Of Bangladesh
Ad
Questions and Answers:
- What caused the Liberation War of Bangladesh?
The Liberation War of Bangladesh was caused by the oppression faced by the people of Bangladesh based on their ethnicity and language.
- When did the war start and end?
The war started on March 26, 1971, and ended on December 16, 1971.
- Who was the leader of the Awami League during the elections of 1970?
The leader of the Awami League during the elections of 1970 was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
- What was the Awami League’s result in the 1970 elections?
The Awami League won a majority of the seats in the National Assembly during the 1970 elections.
- Who fought alongside the Indian Army against the Pakistani Army during the war?
The Mukti Bahini, the Bangladesh Liberation Forces, fought alongside the Indian Army against the Pakistani Army.
- When did Pakistan surrender to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini?
Pakistan surrendered unconditionally to the joint forces of the Indian Army and Mukti Bahini on December 16, 1971.
- What did the signing of the Instrument of Surrender lead to?
The signing of the Instrument of Surrender by the Eastern Command of Pakistan marked the end of the Liberation War of Bangladesh and the country’s independence.
- What was the role of the international community in the war’s outcome?
The international community played a significant role in the war’s outcome, calling for a ceasefire and exerting diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to withdraw its troops from Bangladesh.
- What was the Awami League’s stance on self-determination?
The Awami League demanded the right to self-determination for the people of East Pakistan.
- How long did the war last?
The Liberation War of Bangladesh lasted nine months, from March to December 1971.
Vocabulary related to Liberation War Of Bangladesh
Ad
Vocabulary words:
- Oppression - prolonged cruel or unjust treatment or control, tyranny, subjugation
- Ethnicity - the fact or state of belonging to a social group that has a common national or cultural tradition
- Linguistic - relating to language or linguistics
- Discrimination - the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people, especially on the grounds of race, age, or sex
- Self-determination - the right of people to choose their own form of government, sovereignty
- Independence - the fact or state of being independent
- Guerrilla-style - a type of irregular warfare in which small groups of combatants, such as paramilitary personnel, armed civilians, or irregulars, use military tactics such as ambushes, sabotage, raids, warfare
- Ceasefire - a temporary suspension of fighting, especially one agreed upon by opposing forces
- Diplomatic - of or concerning the profession, activity, or skill of managing international relations
- Unconditional - not subject to any conditions, absolute, complete
Structure of the sample "Liberation War Of Bangladesh" paragraph
Ad
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph features a high level of cohesion and coherence throughout- it uses a clear timeline to tell the story of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, from its causes to its outcome. The connective devices used, including the use of logical phrases such as ”During the war,” ”The guerrilla-style warfare continued,” and ”On December 16, 1971,” creates a clear structure and progression of ideas. The information is presented in a logical, consistent fashion, with the sequencing of the narrative following a logical, cause-and-effect order. In this way, the paragraph is highly engaging, informative, and accessible to a broad audience.