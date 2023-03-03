Bangladesh is a country that has a rich history, with one of its most significant events being the Liberation War of 1971. The war arose as a direct result of the ethnic and linguistic oppression faced by the people of Bangladesh at that time. The conflict lasted nine months, starting on March 26, 1971, and ending on December 16, 1971, with Bangladesh achieving independence from Pakistan.

The causes of the war date back to the Partition of India in 1947, which led to the separation of India and Pakistan. East Pakistan, which is now Bangladesh, was geographically separated from West Pakistan by India. From the very beginning, East Pakistan felt oppressed by the West Pakistani government鈥檚 policies, which favored West Pakistan. The people of East Pakistan were especially disturbed by the government’s discrimination against the Bengali language and culture.

During the 1970 elections, which marked the first time in Pakistan’s history that free and fair elections were held, the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won a majority of the seats in the National Assembly. However, the West Pakistani government refused to hand over power to the Awami League, prompting the people of East Pakistan to demand their right to self-determination. The government鈥檚 reaction was brutal, with military forces being sent to East Pakistan to control the situation. This sparked the start of the Bangladeshi Liberation War.

The war was waged on multiple fronts, with the Mukti Bahini, the Bangladesh Liberation Forces, fighting alongside the Indian Army against the Pakistani Army. The guerrilla-style warfare continued from March to December 1971, with both sides suffering heavy casualties. The international community played a significant role in the war’s outcome, calling for a ceasefire and exerting diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to withdraw its troops from Bangladesh.

On December 16, 1971, Pakistan surrendered unconditionally to the joint forces of Indian Army and Mukti Bahini, leading to the signing of the Instrument of Surrender by the Eastern Command of Pakistan. This marked the end of the Liberation War of Bangladesh, securing the country’s independence.