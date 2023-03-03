Paragraph on
Mother
for all Class, Words
by Personal Relationships on
Paragraph on Mother for all Class
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Mother
A mother’s love for her children is one of the most profound feelings in the world. It is one that is selfless, without limits, and enduring. A mother鈥檚 love starts even before her child is born, and lasts until her last breath. The role of a mother is pivotal in shaping a child’s identity, beliefs, and overall well-being. From the moment a baby is born, a mother’s instincts take over, and she becomes the nurturer-in-chief. She is not only the primary caregiver but also the primary teacher, confidante, and role model.
When a child falls, a mother picks him up, dusts him off and kisses the scrapes away. With a mother’s tender touch, all the pain and discomfort go out the window. A mother understands the language of her child; she knows what each cry, smile, and gesture means. The bond between a mother and her child is unbreakable, and it endures the test of time. A mother’s love is not based on achievements, success or material possessions, but rather on the simple fact of her child’s existence.
A mother鈥檚 love helps her child navigate the world’s challenges with grace, courage, and determination. She supports her child’s dreams, even when others are doubtful. A mother is patient, compassionate, and forgiving. She teaches her child to love and to be loved, to be kind, and to appreciate the simple things in life. No other relationship can match the intensity and depth of the bond between a mother and her child.
In conclusion, a mother’s love is the most powerful and enduring force in a child’s life. A mother is more than just a parent; she is a friend, partner, and guide. She is the embodiment of all that is good, and her love is the ultimate symbol of selflessness, sacrifice and unwavering devotion.
Questions about Mother
Questions:
- What is a mother’s love?
- Is a mother’s love based on achievements?
- What is the bond between a mother and a child?
- What is the role of a mother in shaping a child’s life?
- What does a mother do when a child falls?
- What language does a mother understand?
- What is the difference between a mother and a father’s love?
- How does a mother help her child navigate challenges?
- What does a mother teach her child?
- Why is a mother’s love the ultimate symbol of selflessness?
Vocabulary related to Mother
Vocabulary:
- Selfless - having no concern for oneself, unselfish
Usage- Mother Teresa was a selfless person who dedicated her life to serving the poor and the needy. Synonyms- unselfish, altruistic, generous Antonyms- selfish, egocentric, self-centered
- Enduring - lasting over a long period; persistent
Usage- The snowstorm was enduring and continued for three days straight. Synonyms- lasting, surviving, persistent Antonyms- short-lived, temporary, fleeting
- Profound - very great or intense, having deep insight or understanding
Usage- The professor had a profound impact on the student’s lives, inspiring them to pursue their dreams. Synonyms- deep, intelligent, insightful Antonyms- shallow, superficial, ignorant
- Pivotal - of crucial importance in relation to the development or success of something else
Usage- The team captain’s motivational speech was pivotal in helping the team win the championship game. Synonyms- critical, essential, significant Antonyms- insignificant, unimportant, irrelevant
- Instincts - an innate behavior or response pattern
Usage- The mother’s instincts told her that the baby was hungry and needed to be fed. Synonyms- intuition, natural tendency, reflex Antonyms- learned behavior, trained response
- Nurturer - a person who takes care of and encourages the growth and development of someone or something
Usage- The grandmother was a natural nurturer, spending hours reading to her grandkids and cooking their favorite meals. Synonyms- caregiver, caretaker, protector Antonyms- neglectful, abusive, harmful
- Endure - to suffer patiently, to last or persist over a long period
Usage- The athletes had to endure a grueling workout to prepare for the upcoming competition. Synonyms- bear, tolerate, withstand Antonyms- quit, give up, surrender
- Unwavering - not changing or becoming weaker, steady or constant
Usage- The soldier showed unwavering loyalty to his country, even in the face of adversity. Synonyms- firm, resolute, steadfast Antonyms- fickle, wavering, inconsistent
- Devotion - love, loyalty or enthusiasm for a person or activity
Usage- The dog’s devotion to his owner was evident by his constant presence by his side. Synonyms- dedication, commitment, attachment Antonyms- apathy, indifference, detachment
- Grace - elegance, poise, and ease of movement or behavior
Usage- The ballerina moved across the stage with grace and fluidity. Synonyms- finesse, charm, beauty Antonyms- awkwardness, clumsiness, inelegance
Structure of the sample "Mother" paragraph
Cohesion and Coherence: The paragraph’s topic sentence is “A mother’s love for her children is one of the most profound feelings in the world,” which sets the tone for the entire paragraph. The paragraph begins with the mother’s love for her child, and then moves to the role of a mother, the bond between a mother and child, and the characteristics of a mother’s love. Each sentence is related to and builds on the previous one, creating a cohesive and coherent paragraph. The use of descriptive adjectives and precise vocabulary helps convey the depth and intensity of a mother’s love, making the paragraph engaging and informative.