Mother Teresa was a Catholic nun whose life and work have inspired millions around the world. Born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in Skopje, Macedonia in 1910, she joined the Sisters of Loreto at the age of 18 and moved to India, where she spent the next 45 years serving the poor and sick. Mother Teresa dedicated her life to helping the less fortunate, and she was known for her selfless devotion to God and her unwavering commitment to those in need.

Throughout her life, Mother Teresa founded many organizations, including the Missionaries of Charity, and was honored with numerous awards for her service, including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979. Her work among the poorest of the poor took her to some of the most impoverished corners of the world, where she preached the importance of love, compassion, and service to humanity. Her legacy continues to inspire people of all ages and faiths to reach out to others and make a difference in the world.

Despite the challenges and hardships she faced during her life, Mother Teresa remained steadfast in her faith and her mission to serve others. She once said, “I am a little pencil in the hand of a writing God who is sending a love letter to the world.” Her work touched countless lives and left an indelible mark on the world, serving as a reminder of the power of love, compassion, and service.

Who was Mother Teresa?

Mother Teresa was a Catholic nun born in Skopje, Macedonia, who dedicated her life to helping the less fortunate.

What organizations did Mother Teresa found?

Throughout her life, Mother Teresa founded many organizations, including the Missionaries of Charity.

What was Mother Teresa’s legacy?

Mother Teresa’s legacy continues to inspire people of all ages and faiths to reach out to others and make a difference in the world.

Where did Mother Teresa spend most of her life serving the poor and sick?

Mother Teresa lived in India for 45 years serving the poor and sick.

What was Mother Teresa’s religion?

Mother Teresa was a Catholic nun.

What awards did Mother Teresa receive for her service?

Mother Teresa was honored with numerous awards for her service, including the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

What did Mother Teresa preach to the poorest of the poor?

Mother Teresa preached the importance of love, compassion, and service to humanity.

What did Mother Teresa say about herself?

“I am a little pencil in the hand of a writing God who is sending a love letter to the world.”

What did Mother Teresa’s work leave on the world?

Mother Teresa’s work left an indelible mark on the world, serving as a reminder of the power of love, compassion, and service.

What did Mother Teresa inspire others to do?

Mother Teresa’s legacy continues to inspire people to reach out to others and make a difference in the world.