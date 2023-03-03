Paragraph on
Nakshi Kantha
for all Class, Words
by Culture on
Nakshi Kantha is a traditional embroidered quilt from South Asia, especially from Bangladesh and the Indian states of West Bengal and…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Nakshi Kantha
Nakshi Kantha is a traditional embroidered quilt from South Asia, especially from Bangladesh and the Indian states of West Bengal and Tripura. The word Nakshi means artistic motifs, and Kantha refers to the embroidered quilt. Nakshi Kantha is made by stitching together layers of old saris or dhotis with running stitches. Women make these beautiful quilts during their leisure time, and they often pass them on from one generation to another. The art of making Nakshi Kantha has been a part of Bengali culture for over 500 years, starting as a way of reusing old clothing and turning them into something new. While traditionally, Nakshi Kanthas are used as blankets or wraps, they are also used as decorative wall hangings or tablecloths.
The designs that are used in a Nakshi Kantha are often geometric shapes or flora and fauna found in the region, including birds, fishes, flowers, and animals. Nowadays, newer designs are seen, including human forms and line patterns. The artisans often use their imagination, creating unique pieces that are one of a kind. The threads used in the embroidery are usually taken from the borders of the old saris, thereby highlighting the colors of the cloth. The making process of a Nakshi Kantha includes washing and drying the old cloth before cutting and layering them. The design is then sketched onto the layers, and running stitches are made all over to create the pattern. The time taken to complete a Nakshi Kantha often depends on the size of the quilt.
While Nakshi Kantha was an art that was passed down through the generations, it has become more commercialized over time, with many people setting up small businesses. These quilts are now sold in many stores and online platforms. However, the traditional process of making a Nakshi Kantha remains the same, making them unique and of cultural importance.
Questions about Nakshi Kantha
Questions:
- What is Nakshi Kantha, and where is it from?
Answer: Nakshi Kantha is a traditional embroidered quilt from South Asia, especially from Bangladesh and the Indian states of West Bengal and Tripura.
- How is Nakshi Kantha made?
Answer: Nakshi Kantha is made by stitching together layers of old saris or dhotis with running stitches.
- What is the significance of the name “Nakshi Kantha”?
Answer: The word Nakshi means artistic motifs, and Kantha refers to the embroidered quilt.
- What designs are commonly used in a Nakshi Kantha?
Answer: The designs that are used in a Nakshi Kantha are often geometric shapes or flora and fauna found in the region, including birds, fishes, flowers, and animals.
- How long has the art of making Nakshi Kantha been prevalent in Bengali culture?
Answer: The art of making Nakshi Kantha has been a part of Bengali culture for over 500 years.
- What is the significance of the thread used in the embroidery in Nakshi Kantha?
Answer: The threads used in the embroidery are usually taken from the borders of the old saris, thereby highlighting the colors of the cloth.
- How is the making process of Nakshi Kantha?
Answer: The making process of a Nakshi Kantha includes washing and drying the old cloth before cutting and layering them. The design is then sketched onto the layers, and running stitches are made all over to create the pattern.
- What is the use of Nakshi Kantha?
Answer: While traditionally, Nakshi Kanthas are used as blankets or wraps, they are also used as decorative wall hangings or tablecloths.
- How has the making of Nakshi Kantha changed over time?
Answer: While Nakshi Kantha was an art that was passed down through the generations, it has become more commercialized over time, with many people setting up small businesses.
- What is the importance of Nakshi Kantha?
Answer: Nakshi Kantha is of cultural importance as it is a traditional art form that has been passed on through generations, and it represents the creativity and craftsmanship of the Bengali people.
Vocabulary related to Nakshi Kantha
Vocabulary:
- Artistic: (adjective) having or revealing natural creative skill
Usage: The painting was indeed artistic, with beautiful details and colors. Synonyms: creative, imaginative, inventive, original Antonyms: uncreative, unartistic, unimaginative
- Flora: (noun) plants of a particular region, habitat, or geological period
Usage: The garden was adorned with beautiful flora from around the world. Synonyms: vegetation, greenery, foliage Antonyms: fauna
- Fauna: (noun) the animals of a particular region, habitat, or geological period
Usage: The national park is known for its diverse flora and fauna. Synonyms: wildlife, animals, creatures Antonyms: flora
- Geometric: (adjective) of or relating to geometry, or according to its methods
Usage: The school taught a whole unit on geometric shapes and angles. Synonyms: mathematical, geometrical, symmetrical Antonyms: organic, freeform, asymmetrical
- Artisan: (noun) a worker in a skilled trade, especially one that involves making things by hand
Usage: The artisan created a beautiful vase out of clay with his skilled hands. Synonyms: craftsman, craftswoman, tradesman Antonyms: amateur, unskilled worker, non-professional
- Commercialized: (verb) to manage something in a way that makes it more profitable
Usage: The tradition has been commercialized, leading to mass production and decrease in quality. Synonyms: monetized, marketed, promoted Antonyms: non-profit, non-commercial, non-business
- Commercial: (adjective) relating to commerce or trade
Usage: The company’s main goal is to increase its commercial activities in Europe. Synonyms: business, trade, economic Antonyms: non-business, non-commercial, non-profit
- Prevalent: (adjective) widespread in a particular area at a particular time
Usage: The flu is prevalent in winter due to the cold weather. Synonyms: widespread, common, popular Antonyms: rare, uncommon, infrequent
- Layering: (noun) the action of arranging something in layers
Usage: The cake was decorated with a layering of icing and fruit. Synonyms: piling, stacking, arranging Antonyms: stripping, removing, extracting
- Cultural: (adjective) relating to the ideas, customs, and social behavior of a society
Usage: The museum displayed artifacts from different cultural backgrounds. Synonyms: social, traditional, customary Antonyms: non-cultural, non-traditional, non-customary
- Handmade: (adjective) made by hand rather than machine
Usage: The vase was beautifully handmade by a master craftsman. Synonyms: handcrafted, artisanal, homemade Antonyms: machine-made, mass-produced, factory-made
- Traditional: (adjective) based on traditional customs or practices
Usage: The wedding followed many traditional customs and rituals. Synonyms: customary, conventional, rustic Antonyms: modern, contemporary, unconventional
- Textile: (noun) a type of cloth or fabric
Usage: The fashion designer worked with different types of textiles for his fashion line. Synonyms: cloth, fabric, material Antonyms: non-textile, non-fabric, non-material
- Imagination: (noun) the ability of the mind to be creative or resourceful
Usage: The author’s imagination created a vivid and exciting world in the novel. Synonyms: creativity, inventiveness, originality Antonyms: unimaginative, uncreative, origination
- Unique: (adjective) being the only one of its kind; unlike anything else
Usage: The painting was unique, with a striking combination of colors and shapes. Synonyms: one-of-a-kind, distinctive, individual Antonyms: common, generic, typical
Structure of the sample "Nakshi Kantha" paragraph
Cohesion and Coherence: The paragraph on Nakshi Kantha is a well-structured piece of writing with perfect coherence and cohesion. The topic sentence of the paragraph clearly mentions what the topic is, and each sentence in the report flows coherently from one to the next, building on preceding information. The information provided in the paragraph is well organized and presented in a logical order. Additionally, the paragraph uses transition words, such as “however” and “while,” to connect and contrast ideas, creating excellent cohesion between sentences.