Nakshi Kantha is a traditional embroidered quilt from South Asia, especially from Bangladesh and the Indian states of West Bengal and Tripura. The word Nakshi means artistic motifs, and Kantha refers to the embroidered quilt. Nakshi Kantha is made by stitching together layers of old saris or dhotis with running stitches. Women make these beautiful quilts during their leisure time, and they often pass them on from one generation to another. The art of making Nakshi Kantha has been a part of Bengali culture for over 500 years, starting as a way of reusing old clothing and turning them into something new. While traditionally, Nakshi Kanthas are used as blankets or wraps, they are also used as decorative wall hangings or tablecloths.

The designs that are used in a Nakshi Kantha are often geometric shapes or flora and fauna found in the region, including birds, fishes, flowers, and animals. Nowadays, newer designs are seen, including human forms and line patterns. The artisans often use their imagination, creating unique pieces that are one of a kind. The threads used in the embroidery are usually taken from the borders of the old saris, thereby highlighting the colors of the cloth. The making process of a Nakshi Kantha includes washing and drying the old cloth before cutting and layering them. The design is then sketched onto the layers, and running stitches are made all over to create the pattern. The time taken to complete a Nakshi Kantha often depends on the size of the quilt.

While Nakshi Kantha was an art that was passed down through the generations, it has become more commercialized over time, with many people setting up small businesses. These quilts are now sold in many stores and online platforms. However, the traditional process of making a Nakshi Kantha remains the same, making them unique and of cultural importance.