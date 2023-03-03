Paragraph on
Natural Beauty Of Bangladesh
for all Class, Words
by Tourism on
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Natural Beauty Of Bangladesh
Questions about Natural Beauty Of Bangladesh
Bangladesh is a small and beautiful country located in South Asia. The natural beauty of Bangladesh is something that everyone should experience at least once in their lifetime. The country is blessed with a diverse range of landscapes, from pristine beaches to dense forests, majestic rivers, and rolling hills. This country is home to some of the most beautiful natural wonders that have yet to be discovered. With its unique blend of flora and fauna, Bangladesh is an eco-tourism hub that attracts millions of travelers each year.
One of the natural wonders of Bangladesh is the Sundarbans. This is the world’s largest mangrove forest, situated on the southern coast of Bangladesh. It is home to the Royal Bengal Tiger, saltwater crocodiles, dolphins, and many other species of animals. Here, visitors can explore the forest by boat and see the creatures that live within. The Paharpur Buddhist Monastery is another attraction in Bangladesh. It is located in the northern part of the country, and it is believed to be one of the most important archaeological sites in South Asia. It was once the center of learning and was home to more than 10,000 students and teachers.
The beaches in Cox’s Bazaar are also a sight to behold. The beach runs over 120 km and is the longest natural sea beach in the world. It is a favorite spot for locals and tourists alike. People come here to swim, sunbathe, and take in the beautiful scenery. Cox’s Bazaar is also home to some of the best seafood restaurants in the country.
The hills of Srimangal are also a must-visit destination in Bangladesh. It is located in the northeast of the country and is known as the “tea capital” of Bangladesh. Visitors can explore the lush green tea gardens, watch tea processing, and sip on fresh tea while taking in the beautiful views of the hills.
Bangladesh is also home to abundant wildlife. The Lawachara National Park is a rainforest in northeastern Bangladesh that is home to Bengal tigers, Indian elephants, gibbons, and many species of birds. Birdwatchers will be delighted with the range of bird species found here, including hornbills, barbets, and kingfishers.
- What is the Sundarbans?
Answer: The Sundarbans is the world’s largest mangrove forest, situated on the southern coast of Bangladesh.
- What can visitors do in Sundarbans?
Answer: Visitors can explore the forest by boat and see the creatures that live within.
- Where is Paharpur Buddhist Monastery located?
Answer: The Paharpur Buddhist Monastery is located in the northern part of Bangladesh.
- What is Cox’s Bazaar famous for?
Answer: Cox’s Bazaar is famous for its 120 km long natural sea beach, which is the longest in the world.
- Where is Srimangal located?
Answer: Srimangal is located in the northeast of Bangladesh.
- What is Srimangal known as?
Answer: Srimangal is known as the “tea capital” of Bangladesh.
- What can visitors do in Srimangal?
Answer: Visitors can explore the lush green tea gardens, watch tea processing, and sip on fresh tea while taking in the beautiful views of the hills.
- What is Lawachara National Park?
Answer: The Lawachara National Park is a rainforest in northeastern Bangladesh that is home to several species of animals and birds.
- What can birdwatchers find in Lawachara National Park?
Answer: Birdwatchers will be delighted with the range of bird species found here, including hornbills, barbets, and kingfishers.
- Why should people visit Bangladesh?
Answer: Bangladesh is home to some of the most beautiful natural wonders that have yet to be discovered.
Vocabulary related to Natural Beauty Of Bangladesh
Vocabulary words:
- Eco-tourism (noun): responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment and improves the welfare of local people.
Usage: Eco-tourism is a sustainable way of traveling that benefits both the environment and the local community.
- Mangrove (noun): a shrub or small tree that grows in coastal saline or brackish water.
Synonyms: swamp, marsh, wetland Antonyms: desert, arid, dry
- Fauna (noun): the animals of a particular region, habitat or geological period.
Synonyms: wildlife, animals, beasts Antonyms: flora, plants
- Archaeological (adjective): relating to or concerned with archaeology, the scientific study of human history and prehistory through the excavation and analysis of artifacts, structures, and other physical remains.
Usage: The archaeological site is an important historical landmark in Bangladesh.
- Lush (adjective): growing thickly or abundantly; luxurious or extravagant.
Synonyms: abundant, plentiful, teeming Antonyms: sparse, barren, meager
- Wildlife (noun): wild animals collectively; the native fauna of a region.
Usage: Visitors come to Bangladesh to see its abundant wildlife.
- Rainforest (noun): a luxuriant, dense forest that receives a high annual rainfall, especially in the tropics.
Usage: The Lawachara National Park is a rainforest located in northeastern Bangladesh.
- Species (noun): a group of living organisms consisting of similar individuals capable of exchanging genes or interbreeding.
Synonyms: kind, variety, type Antonyms: genus, family
- Pristine (adjective): in its original condition; unspoiled; clean and fresh as if new.
Synonyms: pure, immaculate, untouched Antonyms: spoiled, tarnished, corrupt
- Abundant (adjective): existing or occurring in large amounts; plentiful.
Synonyms: prolific, copious, bounteous Antonyms: scarce, insufficient, rare
- Majestic (adjective): having or showing impressive beauty or dignity.
Synonyms: grand, stately, impressive Antonyms: unimpressive, insignificant, humble
- Flora (noun): the plants of a particular region, habitat, or geological period.
Usage: The flora of Bangladesh is incredibly diverse and beautiful.
- Unique (adjective): being the only one of its kind; unlike anything else.
Synonyms: distinct, individual, one-of-a-kind Antonyms: common, ordinary, unremarkable
- Attraction (noun): a thing or place that draws visitors by providing interest or pleasure.
Usage: Tourists are always looking for new attractions to visit in Bangladesh.
Structure of the sample "Natural Beauty Of Bangladesh" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence are evident in the paragraph on the natural beauty of Bangladesh. The paragraph flows smoothly and logically from one idea to the next. The topic sentences effectively introduce each natural wonder and the supporting details provide clear explanations and descriptions. Related words and phrases are used throughout the paragraph to reinforce and connect ideas. The use of transition words and phrases, such as “also,” “another attraction,” and “is known as,” help establish relationships between sentences and paragraphs, making the paragraph cohesive and coherent.