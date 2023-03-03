The Padma Multipurpose Bridge is a megastructure that spans the Padma River in Bangladesh. It is currently being constructed in the south-west of the country and will connect the capital city of Dhaka with the southwestern part of the country. It will cover a distance of 6.15 kilometers, making it the longest bridge in Bangladesh. The construction of the bridge was started in 2014 and is expected to be completed in 2022.

Once completed, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge will have four lanes for vehicular traffic and a railway track. The bridge is expected to improve transportation and communication between the southwestern part of the country and the rest of the country. It will also play a crucial role in boosting the economy of the country by better connecting the southwestern region to the major economic hubs of the country.

The bridge is being built with the latest technology and modern construction methods to ensure its strength and durability. It is expected to have a lifespan of up to 100 years with proper maintenance.

Overall, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge is an important infrastructure project in Bangladesh, which is expected to provide numerous benefits to the country and its people. Through this project, the government of Bangladesh is making a significant investment in the development of the country’s economy and transportation infrastructure.