Padma Multipurpose Bridge
The Paragraph on Padma Multipurpose Bridge
The Padma Multipurpose Bridge is a megastructure that spans the Padma River in Bangladesh. It is currently being constructed in the south-west of the country and will connect the capital city of Dhaka with the southwestern part of the country. It will cover a distance of 6.15 kilometers, making it the longest bridge in Bangladesh. The construction of the bridge was started in 2014 and is expected to be completed in 2022.
Once completed, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge will have four lanes for vehicular traffic and a railway track. The bridge is expected to improve transportation and communication between the southwestern part of the country and the rest of the country. It will also play a crucial role in boosting the economy of the country by better connecting the southwestern region to the major economic hubs of the country.
The bridge is being built with the latest technology and modern construction methods to ensure its strength and durability. It is expected to have a lifespan of up to 100 years with proper maintenance.
Overall, the Padma Multipurpose Bridge is an important infrastructure project in Bangladesh, which is expected to provide numerous benefits to the country and its people. Through this project, the government of Bangladesh is making a significant investment in the development of the country’s economy and transportation infrastructure.
Questions about Padma Multipurpose Bridge
QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:
- What is the Padma Multipurpose Bridge?
- The Padma Multipurpose Bridge is a megastructure that spans the Padma River in Bangladesh.
- What is the length of the bridge?
- The bridge will cover a distance of 6.15 kilometers, making it the longest bridge in Bangladesh.
- What is the expected completion date of the bridge?
- The bridge is expected to be completed in 2022.
- What are the benefits of the bridge?
- The bridge will improve transportation and communication between the southwestern part of the country and the rest of the country, as well as boost the economy of the country.
- What type of traffic will the bridge have?
- The bridge will have four lanes for vehicular traffic and a railway track.
- What is the lifespan of the bridge?
- The bridge is expected to have a lifespan of up to 100 years with proper maintenance.
- When did the construction of the bridge start?
- The construction of the bridge started in 2014.
- What is the significance of the bridge for Bangladesh?
- The bridge represents a significant investment in the development of the country’s economy and transportation infrastructure.
- What is the Padma River?
- The Padma River is one of the major rivers in Bangladesh.
- What is the importance of having a railway track on the bridge?
- The railway track will provide an additional means of transportation and contribute to the economic development of the country.
Vocabulary related to Padma Multipurpose Bridge
VOCABULARY:
- Megastructure - a large and complex structure or building.
Usage: The Padma Multipurpose Bridge is a megastructure that will connect the southwestern region of Bangladesh to the rest of the country.
Synonyms: superstructure, skyscraper, edifice
Antonyms: low-rise, small-scale, miniature
- Vehicular - relating to cars or vehicles.
Usage: The bridge will have four lanes for vehicular traffic.
Synonyms: automotive, motorized, wheeled
Antonyms: pedestrian, cycling, equestrian
- Infrastructure - the basic physical and organizational structures and facilities.
Usage: The Padma Multipurpose Bridge is an infrastructure project designed to improve transportation and communication.
Synonyms: facilities, foundation, framework
Antonyms: disrepair, neglect, degradation
- Lifespan - the length of time for which something is functional or useful.
Usage: The bridge is expected to have a lifespan of up to 100 years with proper maintenance.
Synonyms: longevity, durability, life expectancy
Antonyms: brevity, short-lived, impermanence
- Boost - improve or increase something.
Usage: The bridge will play a crucial role in boosting the economy of the country.
Synonyms: enhance, raise, uplift
Antonyms: reduce, decrease, lessen
- Southwest - the direction halfway between south and west.
Usage: The Padma Multipurpose Bridge will connect the capital city of Dhaka with the southwestern part of the country.
Synonyms: southwesterly, south-westwardly, south-western
Antonyms: northeast, northwest, southeast
- Durability - the ability to withstand wear and pressure over a period of time.
Usage: The bridge is being built with modern construction methods to ensure its strength and durability.
Synonyms: resilience, sturdiness, robustness
Antonyms: fragility, weakness, vulnerability
- Communication - the activity of conveying information.
Usage: The bridge will improve communication between the southwestern part of the country and the rest of the country.
Synonyms: transmission, correspondence, dialogue
Antonyms: miscommunication, breakdown, silence
- Investment - the action or process of investing money for profit or material result.
Usage: The bridge represents a significant investment in the development of the country’s infrastructure and economy.
Synonyms: financing, funding, contribution
Antonyms: divestment, disinvestment, pulling out
- Major - significant, important.
Usage: The Padma River is one of the major rivers in Bangladesh.
Synonyms: significant, vital, essential
Antonyms: minor, insignificant, unimportant
Structure of the sample "Padma Multipurpose Bridge" paragraph
COHESION AND COHERENCE:
The paragraph has an appropriate structure with an introduction, body, and conclusion, which work together to provide a clear and comprehensive overview of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge. The paragraph has good coherence that is achieved through the use of appropriate transitional words and phrases, such as “once completed,” “overall,” and “through this project.” The paragraph has good cohesion as well, which is achieved through the use of appropriate pronouns and references that link related ideas, such as “it,” “the bridge,” and “the country.”