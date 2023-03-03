Pohela Boishakh is the traditional Bengali New Year celebrated in Bangladesh and West Bengal, India. It is usually celebrated on April 14 or 15 every year. Pohela Boishakh marks the beginning of the Bengali calendar and is a significant cultural event in the Bengali community. People dress in new clothes and gather with friends and family to celebrate this auspicious day.

The celebration begins with a procession called “Mangal Shobhajatra,” which is a colorful parade of masks, floats, and traditional musical instruments that symbolize the triumph of good over evil. People also clean their houses and decorate them with rangolis or alponas, traditional floor paintings made with colored powders.

Food is an integral part of any celebration, and Pohela Boishakh is no different. Traditional Bengali dishes like panta bhaat (fermented rice), ilish maach (Hilsa fish), and mishti doi (sweet yogurt) are prepared and shared with family and friends. The day is also marked with cultural programs, including singing, dancing, and poetry recitals.

Pohela Boishakh is not just a cultural celebration, but also a way to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate the rich heritage and diversity of the Bengali community. The festivities continue for three days and culminate with the Baisakhi fair, where people come together to enjoy traditional songs, dance, and exchange gifts.