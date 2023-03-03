99ParaGraph Logo

Pohela Boishakh
Table of Content

The Paragraph on Pohela Boishakh

Pohela Boishakh is the traditional Bengali New Year celebrated in Bangladesh and West Bengal, India. It is usually celebrated on April 14 or 15 every year. Pohela Boishakh marks the beginning of the Bengali calendar and is a significant cultural event in the Bengali community. People dress in new clothes and gather with friends and family to celebrate this auspicious day.

The celebration begins with a procession called “Mangal Shobhajatra,” which is a colorful parade of masks, floats, and traditional musical instruments that symbolize the triumph of good over evil. People also clean their houses and decorate them with rangolis or alponas, traditional floor paintings made with colored powders.

Food is an integral part of any celebration, and Pohela Boishakh is no different. Traditional Bengali dishes like panta bhaat (fermented rice), ilish maach (Hilsa fish), and mishti doi (sweet yogurt) are prepared and shared with family and friends. The day is also marked with cultural programs, including singing, dancing, and poetry recitals.

Pohela Boishakh is not just a cultural celebration, but also a way to bring together people from all walks of life to celebrate the rich heritage and diversity of the Bengali community. The festivities continue for three days and culminate with the Baisakhi fair, where people come together to enjoy traditional songs, dance, and exchange gifts.

Questions about Pohela Boishakh

Questions:

  1. What is Pohela Boishakh?
  2. When is Pohela Boishakh usually celebrated?
  3. What does “Mangal Shobhajatra” symbolize?
  4. How do people decorate their houses during Pohela Boishakh?
  5. What are some traditional Bengali dishes prepared during Pohela Boishakh?
  6. What kind of cultural programs are organized during Pohela Boishakh?
  7. How long do the festivities of Pohela Boishakh continue?
  8. What is the significance of the Baisakhi fair during Pohela Boishakh?
  9. Is Pohela Boishakh only celebrated in Bangladesh or also in West Bengal, India?
  10. What is the overall significance of Pohela Boishakh in Bengali culture?

Vocabulary related to Pohela Boishakh

Vocabulary:

  1. auspicious - showing signs that suggest success or happiness is likely

Usage: The bride and groom chose an auspicious day for their wedding.

Synonyms: propitious, favorable, fortunate

Antonyms: ominous, unlucky, inauspicious

  1. procession - a number of people or vehicles moving forward in an orderly fashion, usually as part of a ceremony

Usage: The annual Christmas procession was a beautiful sight to behold.

Synonyms: parade, march, caravan

Antonyms: disarray, chaos, jumble

  1. alpona - a traditional Bengali decorative style using rice paste, often applied to floors and walls

Usage: The alpona designs on the walls were beautiful and intricate.

Synonyms: rangoli, kolam, muggu

Antonyms: plain, unadorned, simple

  1. fermented - (of food or drink) undergoing a process of fermentation, often resulting in a tangy or sour taste

Usage: The fermented rice dish was an acquired taste for some.

Synonyms: pickled, soured, cured

Antonyms: fresh, unfermented, sweet

  1. culminate - reach a climax or point of highest development

Usage: The concert culminated with a spectacular fireworks display.

Synonyms: climax, peak, zenith

Antonyms: launch, begin, initiate

  1. diversity - the state of being diverse, showing a wide variety or range

Usage: The cultural festival celebrated the diversity of the local community.

Synonyms: variety, assortment, range

Antonyms: uniformity, monotony, sameness

  1. exchange - give something and receive something of the same kind in return

Usage: The students exchanged friendship bracelets as a symbol of their bond.

Synonyms: swap, trade, barter

Antonyms: withhold, keep, retain

  1. heritage - something that is passed down from previous generations, often relating to cultural or historical significance

Usage: The ancient ruins were a testament to the rich heritage of the region.

Synonyms: legacy, tradition, inheritance

Antonyms: novelty, innovation, newness

  1. triumph - a great victory or achievement

Usage: The team’s triumph in the championship was a momentous occasion.

Synonyms: victory, success, accomplishment

Antonyms: defeat, loss, failure

  1. significance - the quality of having meaning or importance

Usage: The historical monument held great significance in the local culture.

Synonyms: importance, meaning, consequence

Antonyms: insignificance, triviality, unimportance

Structure of the sample "Pohela Boishakh" paragraph

Cohesion and coherence:

The paragraph employs several techniques to achieve cohesion and coherence. Firstly, the use of transition words such as “also,” “not just,” and “in addition” helps to link related ideas and create a logical flow of information. Secondly, the use of repeated key terms such as “traditional,” “celebrate,” and “Bengali” creates repetition and continuity. Finally, the paragraph follows a clear chronological order, starting with the procession and ending with the Baisakhi fair, which helps to ensure coherence and make the information easily understandable to the reader.