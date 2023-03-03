Race discrimination is a pervasive issue that has affected many individuals in different parts of the world. It arises when individuals or institutions discriminate against others based on their race or ethnicity. This discrimination can take many forms, such as unfair treatment, unequal opportunities, or even violence. The repercussions of race discrimination can be long-lasting and negatively impact the social, economic, and personal lives of the affected individuals.

One of the most common forms of race discrimination is employment discrimination. This happens when employers refuse to hire, promote or give equal pay to individuals based on their race. In some cases, employees suffer from mistreatment, harassment, or retaliation because of their race. Studies have shown that people of color, particularly those who are black or African American, are more likely to suffer from employment discrimination.

Another form of race discrimination is racial profiling, which is the practice of police officers or other authorities targeting individuals of a certain race or ethnicity. This can happen even when these individuals are not doing anything wrong, and it can result in harassment, false accusations, or even violence. Racial profiling has been identified as a major cause of tension between law enforcement officers and communities of color.

To combat race discrimination, laws have been put in place, such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. However, despite these measures, race discrimination remains a stubborn challenge that continues to affect many people鈥檚 lives negatively.