Vocabulary words:

Gray (adjective) - of a color intermediate between black and white

Usage: The sky was gray on the rainy day.

Synonyms: ashen, dim, drab, dusky. Antonyms: bright, colorful, vivid.

Rejuvenation (noun) - the act of making someone or something look or feel young or energetic

Usage: The sound of rain brought a sense of rejuvenation to his soul.

Synonyms: revival, restoration, refreshment. Antonyms: decay, weariness, exhaustion.

Alluring (adjective) - highly attractive or tempting; enticing

Usage: The sound of raindrops tapping against the window was alluring.

Synonyms: tempting, captivating, seductive. Antonyms: repulsive, unattractive, ugly.

Contemplate (verb) - think about or consider (an idea or possibility) seriously or at length

Usage: She tended to contemplate the melancholic moments in her life on rainy days.

Synonyms: ponder, meditate, reflect. Antonyms: ignore, neglect, forget.

Glossy (adjective) - having a shiny or lustrous surface

Usage: The leaves on trees get glossy and wet on a rainy day.

Synonyms: shiny, polished, gleaming. Antonyms: dull, rough, matte.

Melancholic (adjective) - feeling or expressing pensive sadness; gloomy

Usage: The rainy day caused a melancholic mood in her.

Synonyms: somber, mournful, glum. Antonyms: joyful, happy, cheerful.

Postpone (verb) - cause or arrange for (something) to take place at a time later than that first scheduled

Usage: The picnic was postponed due to the rainy day.

Synonyms: delay, defer, reschedule. Antonyms: hurry, expedite, advance.

Calmness (noun) - the state of being peaceful or tranquil

Usage: The sound of rain brought a sense of calmness to his mind.

Synonyms: serenity, tranquility, peace. Antonyms: chaos, turmoil, disturbance.

Beauty (noun) - a quality present in something that gives intense pleasure or deep satisfaction to the mind

Usage: The beauty of the rain was breathtaking.

Synonyms: attractiveness, loveliness, charm. Antonyms: ugliness, unpleasantness, horridness.

Depressing (adjective) - causing or resulting in a feeling of miserable dejection

Usage: The rainy day can be depressing for some people.

Synonyms: saddening, disheartening, gloomy. Antonyms: uplifting, inspiring, cheering.