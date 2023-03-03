Paragraph on
Rainy Day
for all Class, Words
by Weather on
A rainy day is a day on which the weather is characterized by rainfall. It is mostly a gray and cloudy day that can lead to activities being…, please continue reading.
The Paragraph on Rainy Day
A rainy day is a day on which the weather is characterized by rainfall. It is mostly a gray and cloudy day that can lead to activities being postponed or even canceled. The sound of raindrops tapping against the windows or roofs is an alluring sound that creates a pleasant atmosphere for relaxation, reading, or watching movies with loved ones. People tend to stay indoors on such days, sipping on hot beverages or indulging in comfort foods. Rainy days have a beauty of their own, with the raindrops creating crystal-clear images on the windows, leaves on trees getting glossy and wet, and the smell of the wet earth being lovely. For some people, rainy days can be depressing, leading them to contemplate the melancholic moments in their lives. However, for others, it can be a blessing in disguise as the rain brings a sense of calmness, freshness, and rejuvenation.
Questions about Rainy Day
Questions and Answers:
- What is a rainy day?
- A rainy day is a day on which the weather is characterized by rainfall.
- What is the sound that is associated with rainy days?
- The sound of raindrops tapping against the windows or roofs.
- What kind of atmosphere is created on rainy days?
- A pleasant and relaxing atmosphere.
- What do people tend to do on rainy days?
- People tend to stay indoors, sipping on hot beverages or indulging in comfort foods.
- What does the rain do to the windows on a rainy day?
- The raindrops create crystal-clear images on the windows.
- Are all people fond of rainy days?
- No, for some people, rainy days can be depressing.
- What does the rain smell like on a rainy day?
- The wet earth on a rainy day can smell lovely.
- What can rain bring to some people?
- Rain can bring a sense of calmness, freshness, and rejuvenation to some people.
- Does the rain make the leaves on the trees wet?
- Yes, the leaves on trees get glossy and wet on a rainy day.
- Is it common for activities to be postponed or canceled on a rainy day?
- Yes, it is common for activities to be postponed or canceled on a rainy day due to the weather conditions.
Vocabulary related to Rainy Day
Vocabulary words:
- Gray (adjective) - of a color intermediate between black and white
Usage: The sky was gray on the rainy day.
Synonyms: ashen, dim, drab, dusky. Antonyms: bright, colorful, vivid.
- Rejuvenation (noun) - the act of making someone or something look or feel young or energetic
Usage: The sound of rain brought a sense of rejuvenation to his soul.
Synonyms: revival, restoration, refreshment. Antonyms: decay, weariness, exhaustion.
- Alluring (adjective) - highly attractive or tempting; enticing
Usage: The sound of raindrops tapping against the window was alluring.
Synonyms: tempting, captivating, seductive. Antonyms: repulsive, unattractive, ugly.
- Contemplate (verb) - think about or consider (an idea or possibility) seriously or at length
Usage: She tended to contemplate the melancholic moments in her life on rainy days.
Synonyms: ponder, meditate, reflect. Antonyms: ignore, neglect, forget.
- Glossy (adjective) - having a shiny or lustrous surface
Usage: The leaves on trees get glossy and wet on a rainy day.
Synonyms: shiny, polished, gleaming. Antonyms: dull, rough, matte.
- Melancholic (adjective) - feeling or expressing pensive sadness; gloomy
Usage: The rainy day caused a melancholic mood in her.
Synonyms: somber, mournful, glum. Antonyms: joyful, happy, cheerful.
- Postpone (verb) - cause or arrange for (something) to take place at a time later than that first scheduled
Usage: The picnic was postponed due to the rainy day.
Synonyms: delay, defer, reschedule. Antonyms: hurry, expedite, advance.
- Calmness (noun) - the state of being peaceful or tranquil
Usage: The sound of rain brought a sense of calmness to his mind.
Synonyms: serenity, tranquility, peace. Antonyms: chaos, turmoil, disturbance.
- Beauty (noun) - a quality present in something that gives intense pleasure or deep satisfaction to the mind
Usage: The beauty of the rain was breathtaking.
Synonyms: attractiveness, loveliness, charm. Antonyms: ugliness, unpleasantness, horridness.
- Depressing (adjective) - causing or resulting in a feeling of miserable dejection
Usage: The rainy day can be depressing for some people.
Synonyms: saddening, disheartening, gloomy. Antonyms: uplifting, inspiring, cheering.
Structure of the sample "Rainy Day" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence used in the paragraph:
Cohesion refers to how well the paragraph’s sentences are connected with each other, while coherence refers to how readable and understandable the paragraph is as a whole. The passage above has a high level of cohesion as it contains transitional words that link the sentences. For example, “It is mostly,” “People tend to stay indoors,” “Rainy days have a beauty of their own,” “However, for others,” etc. These transition words allow the sentence to flow smoothly and make the paragraph more coherent. Additionally, the use of a descriptive tone, sensory details, and vivid imagery enhance the readability and understanding of the paragraph.