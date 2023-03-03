Paragraph on
Rainy Season
for all Class, Words
by Weather on
Rainy season refers to the time of year when most of the precipitation falls. It is often called the monsoon season or the wet season…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
Ad
The Paragraph on Rainy Season
Ad
Rainy season refers to the time of year when most of the precipitation falls. It is often called the monsoon season or the wet season, depending on the location. In many parts of the world, including tropical and subtropical regions, the rainy season lasts for a few months each year.
During the rainy season, the weather is characterized by increased cloud cover and decreased sunshine. Temperatures are usually lower than during the dry season, and humidity levels are higher. This can make it feel damp and uncomfortable, especially in areas with high temperatures.
Despite the discomfort, the rainy season is important for farmers and the environment. The rain provides water for crops and replenishes ecosystems, which helps to sustain wildlife and biodiversity. It also helps to regulate the temperature and climate, which is essential for maintaining life on Earth.
However, the rainy season can also bring challenges and risks, such as floods, landslides, and diseases. Heavy rainfall can cause rivers to overflow and homes to be destroyed. The excess moisture can lead to the growth of mold and fungus, which can cause respiratory problems and allergic reactions. It is important to take precautions, such as avoiding flooded areas and wearing protective clothing, during this time of year.
In conclusion, the rainy season is an important and complex phenomenon that affects many aspects of life. It can bring benefits and dangers, depending on how it is managed and experienced. While it may be uncomfortable or disruptive at times, it is crucial for the health and sustainability of our planet.
Questions about Rainy Season
Ad
Questions:
- What is the rainy season?
- What are some other names for the rainy season?
- How long does the rainy season typically last?
- What kind of weather characterizes the rainy season?
- How does the rainy season affect farmers and the environment?
- What risks does the rainy season bring?
- What can heavy rainfall cause during the rainy season?
- How can the growth of mold and fungus affect people’s health during the rainy season?
- What precautions should people take during the rainy season?
- Why is the rainy season important for the health and sustainability of our planet?
Vocabulary related to Rainy Season
Ad
Vocabulary Words:
- precipitation - rain, snow, sleet, or hail that falls to the ground
- monsoon - a seasonal wind that brings heavy rains to certain parts of Asia, Africa, and Australia
- subtropical - relating to or occurring in the regions immediately north and south of the tropics (usually between 23.5 and 35 degrees latitude)
- humidity - the amount of moisture in the air
- uncomfortable - causing physical discomfort or unease
- replenishes - restores or fills up again
- sustain - to maintain or support
- ecosystem - a community of living and nonliving things that interact with each other
- landslides - the movement of a mass of earth or rock down a slope
- allergies - a damaging immune response by the body to a substance
- phenomenon - a remarkable or significant event
- discomfort - a state of physical or psychological discomfort
- regulate - to control or manage
- sustainability - the ability to maintain or continue something over time
- disruptive - causing disturbance or interference
Structure of the sample "Rainy Season" paragraph
Ad
Cohesion and Coherence: In this paragraph, cohesion and coherence are established through the use of transitional phrases such as “however” and “despite,” which connect contrasting ideas. Additionally, the paragraph flows smoothly due to the use of topic sentences and supporting details that gradually build upon the main idea. Repetition of certain phrases, such as “rainy season,” also helps to reinforce the central concept and maintain coherence throughout the paragraph.