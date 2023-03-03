A rickshaw puller is an individual who carries passengers or goods on a cycle or manual rickshaw, a small-scale mode of transport that can be found in many parts of Asia, particularly in India and Bangladesh. While this profession may seem small, it has significant economic and social implications for the pullers and their families.

Most rickshaw pullers come from poor backgrounds and are often illiterate, which makes finding other jobs difficult. Nevertheless, they are typically hardworking and determined to make ends meet, going the extra mile to support their families. They wake up early to start their day and work relentlessly to earn a few rupees.

Rickshaw pullers are often seen as an emblem of the unskilled workforce, yet they play a significant role in facilitating mobility in areas where cars and buses may not be able to operate. They are an affordable and reliable means of transportation for many average citizens, and they perform the task more efficiently than cars in congested areas.

Despite the fact that rickshaw pullers work hard to make a living, they are often not respected or treated fairly. They work long hours, often in adverse weather conditions, and their income is meager. Rickshaw pullers are frequently subjected to verbal and physical abuse by both customers and law enforcement authorities. Moreover, rickshaw pullers have to contend with environmental pollution and large-scale construction projects, which can significantly disrupt their work.

In conclusion, rickshaw pullers play an important role in the urban and rural economy, yet they are often undervalued and ignored. It is necessary to appreciate the hard work and contribution of these men and elevate their social and economic status.