Soil pollution is a serious threat to the environment that has been largely overlooked. It occurs when harmful substances such as chemicals, heavy metals, and waste materials are introduced into the soil. This pollution can adversely affect soil fertility, plant and animal life, and human health. There are many sources of soil pollution, including industrial activities, urbanization, and agricultural practices. Chemical fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides, and other agricultural chemicals can also contribute to soil pollution. Heavy metals from factories and urban waste also end up in the soil, and the use of improper disposal methods can lead to even further pollution. Soil pollution can lead to reduced crop yields and can interfere with the natural balance of ecosystems. It is also a cause of serious health problems for humans, including respiratory issues, cancers, and neurological disorders.

