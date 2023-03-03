Paragraph on
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Street Beggar
Beneath the neon lights and towering skyscrapers, there exists a darker side of the city where poverty reigns and desperation rules. Street beggars, with their outstretched hands and signs pleading for spare change, are a common sight on the streets. These individuals are often homeless or have limited sources of income, resorting to begging in order to make ends meet. While it may be tempting to look away from their outstretched hands and avoid eye contact, it is important to recognize that these individuals are in dire need of help.
Many street beggars suffer from mental illness, addiction, or have recently lost their jobs, and find themselves unable to make ends meet. They may not have access to resources like food banks or shelters, and therefore are left with no choice but to beg. While some individuals may take advantage of people’s generosity and use the money for drugs or alcohol, it is important to remember that helping a street beggar in need can make a huge impact on their well-being.
It’s not just about giving money, either. Sometimes a kind word, a sandwich, or a bottle of water can make a huge difference to those who are struggling. Rather than turning a blind eye, consider donating to local organizations that work to support those who are homeless or in poverty. Volunteer your time or offer resources to those in need. Raising awareness about homelessness is also important, as it can help to break down stereotypes and stigmas that can prevent individuals from seeking help.
In the end, we must remember that street beggars are not just statistics or a nuisance on our daily commute. They are individuals, struggling to get by without the comforts and benefits many of us take for granted. A little kindness can go a long way in making a difference in their lives.
Questions about Street Beggar
Questions:
- Who are street beggars?
- What are some reasons that people resort to begging?
- What are some resources that street beggars may not have access to?
- What impact can giving money have on a street beggar’s well-being?
- What are some alternative ways to help street beggars besides giving money?
- How can making people more aware of homelessness help those who are in need?
- What is the importance of recognizing street beggars as individuals?
- How can local organizations help to support street beggars?
- How can volunteer work benefit those who are homeless or in poverty?
- Why is it important to break down stereotypes and stigmas surrounding homelessness?
Vocabulary related to Street Beggar
Vocabulary Words:
- Poverty - the state of being extremely poor
Usage: Many street beggars are victims of poverty. Synonyms: destitution, need, want Antonyms: wealth, affluence, plenty
- Desperation - the state of being in desperate need of something
Usage: Street beggars often resort to begging out of desperation. Synonyms: hopelessness, despair, helplessness Antonyms: hopefulness, confidence, optimism
- Skyscraper - a tall building with many stories
Usage: Street beggars can often be found near skyscrapers in the city. Synonyms: high-rise, tower, building Antonyms: low-rise, short building
- Outstretched - extended outward
Usage: Street beggars have their hands outstretched in hopes of receiving money. Synonyms: extended, stretched, reached Antonyms: retracted, withdrawn, shortened
- Stereotype - a widely held but fixed and oversimplified image or idea of a particular type of person or thing
Usage: Stereotypes can prevent individuals from seeking help for homelessness. Synonyms: generalization, clich茅, label Antonyms: individuality, uniqueness, originality
- Stigma - a mark of disgrace associated with a particular circumstance, quality, or person
Usage: Stigmas surrounding homelessness can prevent individuals from seeking help. Synonyms: shame, disgrace, dishonor Antonyms: approval, admiration, respect
- Generosity - the quality of being kind and generous
Usage: Generosity can have a huge impact on the well-being of a street beggar. Synonyms: benevolence, kindness, charity Antonyms: stinginess, selfishness, greed
- Impact - the effect or influence of one person, thing, or action, on another
Usage: Giving money can have a positive impact on street beggars. Synonyms: effect, consequence, result Antonyms: insignificance, unimportance, irrelevancy
- Addiction - the fact or condition of being addicted to a particular substance or activity
Usage: Many street beggars suffer from addiction. Synonyms: dependence, habit, obsession Antonyms: freedom, detachment, detachment
- Homelessness - the state of having no home or permanent place of residence
Usage: Street beggars may be homeless and without access to basic necessities. Synonyms: destitution, poverty, vagrancy Antonyms: housing, residency, stable living
Structure of the sample "Street Beggar" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence:
The paragraph begins by introducing the topic and the common sight of street beggars. The next few sentences clarify that street beggars are often in dire need, with limited income or suffering from health issues. The following sentences emphasize the importance of acknowledging the needs of street beggars and understanding how providing help can be impactful. The paragraph concludes with recommendations on alternative ways to provide support and create awareness. The use of transitional words and phrases such as “while it may be tempting”, “sometimes”, and “rather than” helps the writing flow cohesively and ensures strong coherence throughout the paragraph.