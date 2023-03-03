Vocabulary:

Vulnerable (adj.) - susceptible to physical or emotional harm

Usage: The street children are a vulnerable group who need assistance. Synonyms: susceptible, open, exposed, helpless Antonyms: invincible, impenetrable, secure 2. Exploitation (n.) - the action or fact of treating someone unfairly in order to benefit from their work Usage: Street children are at risk of exploitation by adults who take advantage of their situation. Synonyms: misuse, abuse, manipulation Antonyms: help, support, treatment 3. Delinquency (n.) - minor crime, especially that committed by young people Usage: Street children are at risk of falling into delinquency and other forms of crime. Synonyms: crime, wrongdoing, misconduct Antonyms: obedience, compliance, morality 4. Necessities (n.) - important things that are needed Usage: Organizations that work with street children aim to provide them with basic necessities such as food and clothing. Synonyms: essentials, requirements, fundamentals Antonyms: luxuries, extravagances, frills 5. Counseling (n.) - professional guidance provided by a trained mental health expert Usage: Street children require emotional support and counseling to help them cope with their difficult situations. Synonyms: therapy, advice, guidance Antonyms: misinformation, misguidance 6. Harsh (adj.) - severe, cold, or unpleasant in nature Usage: Street children are exposed to harsh living conditions on a daily basis. Synonyms: severe, brutal, rough Antonyms: mild, easy, soft 7. Neglect (n.) - the failure to properly care for someone or something Usage: Neglect and abuse at home can be reasons for children to leave and become street children. Synonyms: failure, inattention, carelessness Antonyms: attention, care, concern 8. Urban (adj.) - relating to a city or town Usage: Street children are often found in urban areas around the world. Synonyms: metropolitan, city, town Antonyms: rural, countryside 9. Exposed (adj.) - without protection or shelter from something harmful Usage: Street children are exposed to violence and exploitation on the streets. Synonyms: vulnerable, open, susceptible Antonyms: shielded, protected, secure 10. Secure (adj.) - free from danger or risk Usage: Organizations that work to support street children aim to provide them with safe and secure homes. Synonyms: safe, protected, free from harm Antonyms: vulnerable, exposed, in danger