In many urban areas around the world, there exists a group of vulnerable young people known as street children. These are children who, for various reasons, have been forced to leave their homes and live on the streets. While the specific reasons behind their situation can vary, it is often due to poverty, neglect, or abuse at home. On the streets, these children are often left to fend for themselves and are exposed to harsh living conditions, exploitation, and violence. They are also at risk of falling into delinquency, drug use, and other dangerous activities. Organizations that work to support street children aim to provide safe and secure homes, basic necessities such as food and clothing, access to education and healthcare, as well as emotional support and counseling.
- Who are street children?
- What are some reasons that cause children to become street children?
- What are the risks that street children are exposed to?
- How do organizations support street children?
- Are street children only found in certain areas of the world?
- What impact does street life have on children鈥檚 education?
- How do street children navigate their living conditions?
- How do people generally view street children?
- Are street children always alone?
- What can governments do to help prevent children from becoming street children?
- Vulnerable (adj.) - susceptible to physical or emotional harm
Usage: The street children are a vulnerable group who need assistance. Synonyms: susceptible, open, exposed, helpless Antonyms: invincible, impenetrable, secure 2. Exploitation (n.) - the action or fact of treating someone unfairly in order to benefit from their work Usage: Street children are at risk of exploitation by adults who take advantage of their situation. Synonyms: misuse, abuse, manipulation Antonyms: help, support, treatment 3. Delinquency (n.) - minor crime, especially that committed by young people Usage: Street children are at risk of falling into delinquency and other forms of crime. Synonyms: crime, wrongdoing, misconduct Antonyms: obedience, compliance, morality 4. Necessities (n.) - important things that are needed Usage: Organizations that work with street children aim to provide them with basic necessities such as food and clothing. Synonyms: essentials, requirements, fundamentals Antonyms: luxuries, extravagances, frills 5. Counseling (n.) - professional guidance provided by a trained mental health expert Usage: Street children require emotional support and counseling to help them cope with their difficult situations. Synonyms: therapy, advice, guidance Antonyms: misinformation, misguidance 6. Harsh (adj.) - severe, cold, or unpleasant in nature Usage: Street children are exposed to harsh living conditions on a daily basis. Synonyms: severe, brutal, rough Antonyms: mild, easy, soft 7. Neglect (n.) - the failure to properly care for someone or something Usage: Neglect and abuse at home can be reasons for children to leave and become street children. Synonyms: failure, inattention, carelessness Antonyms: attention, care, concern 8. Urban (adj.) - relating to a city or town Usage: Street children are often found in urban areas around the world. Synonyms: metropolitan, city, town Antonyms: rural, countryside 9. Exposed (adj.) - without protection or shelter from something harmful Usage: Street children are exposed to violence and exploitation on the streets. Synonyms: vulnerable, open, susceptible Antonyms: shielded, protected, secure 10. Secure (adj.) - free from danger or risk Usage: Organizations that work to support street children aim to provide them with safe and secure homes. Synonyms: safe, protected, free from harm Antonyms: vulnerable, exposed, in danger
Cohesion and coherence: The paragraph is well-structured with a clear introduction, a body section that elaborates on the topic, and a conclusion. The topic sentence in the introduction introduces the main idea of the paragraph, which is street children. The information in the body section is organized chronologically, starting with who street children are, the reasons behind their situation, the risks and dangers they face, and the support they require. The use of transitional phrases such as “while,” “on the streets,” and “also” helps to connect ideas and create coherence within the paragraph. The conclusion effectively summarizes the main points and leaves the reader with a clear understanding of the issue.