Paragraph on
Sundarban
for all Class, Words
by Wildlife on
Sundarban is a vast area of mangrove forest located in the delta region of India and Bangladesh, where the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
Ad
The Paragraph on Sundarban
Ad
Sundarban is a vast area of mangrove forest located in the delta region of India and Bangladesh, where the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers meet the Bay of Bengal. It is the world’s largest deltaic mangrove forest and is home to the Bengal tiger, considered the most significant prey species in the region. The Sundarban is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a Ramsar Site, making it a vital area for biodiversity conservation efforts.
More than 4 million people live within the Sundarban region, and their livelihoods depend on the forest’s natural resources. The forest provides essential ecosystem services like carbon sequestration and shoreline protection, as well as fisheries, forestry, and honey collection from the mangroves. Additionally, Rice paddies, oilseed cultivation, and animal husbandry are crucial sources of income for the rural populations in the area.
The Sundarban is also famous for being the habitat of the Royal Bengal Tiger, which is on the brink of extinction. The Forest Department has set up several tiger camps over the years to monitor and protect the remaining population. Besides the Bengal Tiger, the Sundarban is home to other species such as saltwater crocodiles, Irrawaddy dolphins, and various bird species, making it a haven for wildlife lovers and ecotourism enthusiasts.
The Sundarban mangrove forest is a valuable resource that requires careful management to ensure its ecological and economic sustainability. Policies and initiatives for conservation, awareness, and community involvement are necessary to confront the social, economic, and ecological challenges that the Sundarban ecosystem and the people living in it face.
Questions about Sundarban
Ad
QUESTIONS:
- What is Sundarban?
- What are the three rivers that meet at Sundarban?
- What is the national animal of Sundarban?
- What are the crucial sources of income for the rural populations in the area?
- What is the significance of Sundarban?
- Which organization has marked Sundarban as a World Heritage Site and a Ramsar Site?
- What are the species that live along with the Royal Bengal Tiger in Sundarban?
- What are some essential ecosystem services that the Sundarban provides?
- How can we ensure ecological and economic sustainability in Sundarban?
- What are some of the social, economic, and ecological challenges that the Sundarban ecosystem and the people living in it face?
Vocabulary related to Sundarban
Ad
VOCABULARY:
- Mangrove - a tree or shrub that grows in tropical coastal swamps.
Usage: Mangroves are essential for protecting the shoreline from erosion and cyclones. Synonyms: swamp tree, tidal tree, seaside tree. Antonyms: deciduous, coniferous. 2. Biodiversity - the variety of life in a particular habitat or ecosystem. Usage: Biodiversity is essential for maintaining the ecological balance of an ecosystem. Synonyms: ecological diversity, species diversity Antonyms: monoculture 3. Ecosystem - a community of living organisms and their physical environment. Usage: Ecosystems play a significant role in maintaining the ecological balance of the planet. Synonyms: habitat, environment, ecology. Antonyms: desert, tundra, barren. 4. Delta - a triangular tract of sediment deposited at the mouth of a river, typically where it diverges into several outlets. Usage: Many of the world’s major cities are built on river deltas. Synonyms: estuary, alluvial plain, floodplain. Antonyms: plateau, hillock, mountain. 5. Ramsar Site - a wetland area designated under the Ramsar Convention as being of international importance. Usage: Sundarban has been recognized as a Ramsar Site for its crucial role in conserving biodiversity. Synonyms: wetland protected area Antonyms: unprotected land, unreserved land 6. Carbon sequestration - the capture and storage of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Usage: The Sundarbans’ mangrove forests play a significant role in carbon sequestration, which reduces the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Synonyms: carbon capture, carbon fixation. Antonyms: carbon emission. 7. Wildlife - flaura and fauna in their natural habitat. Usage: Sundarban is home to rare and endangered species of wildlife. Synonyms: fauna, animals, creatures Antonyms: Domestic, tamed. 8. Ecotourism - responsible travel to natural areas that conserve the environment and improve the welfare of local people. Usage: Ecotourism is an ideal way to explore and appreciate the natural beauty and biodiversity of Sundarban. Synonyms: sustainable tourism, green eco-travel. Antonyms: Mass tourism. 9. Tiger Camps - government-run camps to monitor and protect tiger populations in the wild. Usage: The authorities have established several tiger camps in the Sundarban region to monitor and protect the remaining population of Bengal Tigers. Synonyms: conservation camps, tiger reserves Antonyms: hunting camps. 10. Extinction - the state or process of a species or group of the species dying out. Usage: The Bengal Tiger is on the brink of extinction, mostly due to habitat loss and poaching. Synonyms: endangerment, vanishing. Antonyms: survival, thriving.
Structure of the sample "Sundarban" paragraph
Ad
COHESION AND COHERENCE: The paragraph on Sundarban is well-structured, and the ideas are presented in a logical sequence. The first sentence is a topic sentence that immediately introduces the topic and defines Sundarban as a vast area of mangrove forest in India and Bangladesh. The following sentences elaborate on the forest’s vital features, such as being the world’s largest deltaic mangrove forest and hosting the Bengal Tiger. Additionally, the paragraph goes in-depth about the forest’s significance, present challenges, and the need for conservation efforts, making it complete with all the necessary information. The use of transition words such as ‘moreover’ and ‘additionally’ facilitates the coherence and logical flow of ideas.