Sundarban is a vast area of mangrove forest located in the delta region of India and Bangladesh, where the Ganges, Brahmaputra, and Meghna rivers meet the Bay of Bengal. It is the world’s largest deltaic mangrove forest and is home to the Bengal tiger, considered the most significant prey species in the region. The Sundarban is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a Ramsar Site, making it a vital area for biodiversity conservation efforts.

More than 4 million people live within the Sundarban region, and their livelihoods depend on the forest’s natural resources. The forest provides essential ecosystem services like carbon sequestration and shoreline protection, as well as fisheries, forestry, and honey collection from the mangroves. Additionally, Rice paddies, oilseed cultivation, and animal husbandry are crucial sources of income for the rural populations in the area.

The Sundarban is also famous for being the habitat of the Royal Bengal Tiger, which is on the brink of extinction. The Forest Department has set up several tiger camps over the years to monitor and protect the remaining population. Besides the Bengal Tiger, the Sundarban is home to other species such as saltwater crocodiles, Irrawaddy dolphins, and various bird species, making it a haven for wildlife lovers and ecotourism enthusiasts.

The Sundarban mangrove forest is a valuable resource that requires careful management to ensure its ecological and economic sustainability. Policies and initiatives for conservation, awareness, and community involvement are necessary to confront the social, economic, and ecological challenges that the Sundarban ecosystem and the people living in it face.