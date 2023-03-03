Taj Mahal is a mausoleum located in Agra, India, and is one of the seven wonders of the world. It was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan as a tribute to his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal after she passed away while giving birth to her 14th child. The construction of this magnificent structure took around 22 years to complete, and it involved skilled artisans, laborers, and artists from all over the world. The Taj Mahal is made entirely of white marble and features intricate carvings and precious stone inlays, and it has become a symbol of love, devotion, and eternal beauty. Every year, millions of visitors from all around the world come to see this masterpiece of Islamic architecture, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Who built the Taj Mahal?

Answer: The Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal.

Why did Shah Jahan build the Taj Mahal?

Answer: Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in memory of his wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

What is the Taj Mahal made of?

Answer: The Taj Mahal is made entirely of white marble.

How long did it take to build the Taj Mahal?

Answer: The construction of the Taj Mahal took around 22 years to complete.

What is the Taj Mahal a symbol of?

Answer: The Taj Mahal is a symbol of love, devotion, and eternal beauty.

Where is the Taj Mahal located?

Answer: The Taj Mahal is located in Agra, India.

What kind of architecture is the Taj Mahal?

Answer: The Taj Mahal is an example of Islamic architecture.

Is the Taj Mahal a UNESCO World Heritage site?

Answer: Yes, the Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

What kind of people were involved in the construction of the Taj Mahal?

Answer: Skilled artisans, laborers, and artists from all over the world were involved in the construction of the Taj Mahal.

How many visitors come to see the Taj Mahal every year?

Answer: Millions of visitors from all around the world come to see the Taj Mahal every year.