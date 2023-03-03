Paragraph on
Unemployment Problem In Bangladesh
for all Class, Words
by Economics on
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Unemployment Problem In Bangladesh
According to recent statistics, the unemployment rate in Bangladesh stands at around 4.2%, which seems low compared to other countries. However, this rate fails to capture the reality of the country’s employment landscape, where only 20% of the adult population have formal jobs, while the rest work in the informal sector.
One of the primary reasons for this problem is the rapid growth of the country’s population, which has led to a surge in the number of job seekers. At the same time, the country’s economy is not growing fast enough to create sufficient new job opportunities, leading to many young people leaving the country in search of work opportunities abroad.
Another factor contributing to this problem is a lack of necessary skills and training needed for individuals to secure formal jobs. Most jobs in Bangladesh are in the agriculture and textile industries, which do not require formal education. However, due to the changing economic landscape, job requirements are shifting to more specialized and skill-based industries, leaving many individuals without the necessary training to compete in the job market.
Additionally, the government’s inability to create policies that will encourage private investment and entrepreneurial ventures is hampering the creation of new job opportunities. The lack of foreign direct investment due to political instability also contributes to this problem.
Solving Bangladesh’s unemployment problem will require a multi-faceted approach. This could involve increasing investment in education and training, improving infrastructure, attracting foreign investors, and creating policies that encourage entrepreneurship.
Questions about Unemployment Problem In Bangladesh
Questions and Answers:
- What is the unemployment rate in Bangladesh?
Answer: The unemployment rate in Bangladesh stands at around 4.2%.
- Is the rate of formal employment high in Bangladesh?
Answer: No, only 20% of the adult population have formal jobs in Bangladesh.
- What is the reason for the unemployment problem in Bangladesh?
Answer: The primary reasons for the problem are the rapid growth of the country’s population, lack of necessary skills and training, and government policies that limit private investment and entrepreneurial ventures.
- What industries are most represented in terms of jobs in Bangladesh?
Answer: Most jobs in Bangladesh are in the agriculture and textile industries.
- How are job requirements changing in Bangladesh?
Answer: Job requirements are shifting to more specialized and skill-based industries.
- What is contributing to the lack of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh?
Answer: Political instability is contributing to the lack of foreign direct investment in Bangladesh.
- What is needed to solve Bangladesh’s unemployment problem?
Answer: A multi-faceted approach that includes increasing investment in education and training, improving infrastructure, attracting foreign investors, and creating policies that encourage entrepreneurship is needed.
- Are there a significant number of job seekers in Bangladesh?
Answer: Yes, there is a surge in the number of job seekers in Bangladesh.
- What is meant by the informal sector in Bangladesh?
Answer: The informal sector in Bangladesh refers to work that is not regulated and does not offer benefits like formal jobs.
- Why do young people leave Bangladesh in search of work opportunities?
Answer: Lack of job opportunities in Bangladesh is prompting many young people to leave the country in search of work opportunities abroad.
Vocabulary related to Unemployment Problem In Bangladesh
Vocabulary Words:
- Unemployment: The state of being without a job.
- Statistics: The practice or science of collecting, organizing, analyzing, interpreting, and presenting data.
- Landscape: All the visible features of an area of land, often considered in terms of their aesthetic appeal.
- Surge: A sudden powerful forward or upward movement, especially by a crowd or by a natural force.
- Formal jobs: Jobs that require formal education and offer benefits.
- Informal sector: Jobs that are not regulated and do not provide benefits.
- Agriculture: The science or practice of farming, including cultivation of the soil for the growing of crops and the rearing of animals to provide food, wool, and other products.
- Textile: A type of cloth or woven fabric.
- Entrepreneurial ventures: Business ventures started by entrepreneurs.
- Political instability: The state of having a government incapable of maintaining peace and security.
Structure of the sample "Unemployment Problem In Bangladesh" paragraph
Cohesion and coherence have been used in this paragraph in several ways. Firstly, the paragraph’s structure is clear and follows a logical progression from discussing the unemployment rate in Bangladesh to its causes and potential solutions. Secondly, the use of transition words and phrases such as “according to,” “due to,” and “solving Bangladesh’s unemployment problem” helps to connect ideas smoothly and coherently. Lastly, the repeated use of words such as “job opportunities,” “government policies,” and “formal jobs” helps to reinforce the paragraph’s main ideas and create a cohesive text.