Cohesion and coherence: The paragraph about the village market has a clear organization, starting with an introduction that sets the scene and gives an overview of the topic. The paragraph then moves on to describe what the market is, what products are sold there, when it’s busiest, and other details about the atmosphere and what visitors can expect to see and experience. Finally, the paragraph explains the importance of the village market to the community, highlighting the sense of belonging and community that it creates. This structure helps the paragraph flow logically and smoothly, with each sentence building on the one before it. The use of transition words such as “in addition” and “finally” also help to create a cohesive and well-organized paragraph. Additionally, the use of descriptive language and vivid imagery helps to convey the sights, sounds, and overall atmosphere of the village market.