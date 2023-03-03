Water pollution is one of the biggest environmental issues we are facing today. It occurs when harmful substances such as chemicals, plastics, or infectious agents enter water bodies, making it unsuitable for human consumption or aquatic life. There are different types of water pollution, and their sources can vary from industrial waste and agricultural runoff to improper disposal of household wastes.

One of the major forms of water pollution is chemical pollution, caused by toxins and heavy metals. These pollutants can enter the water when factories and industries dump chemicals into rivers or lakes. Some of the most harmful chemicals include lead, mercury, and arsenic, which can lead to serious health implications when consumed by humans or animals.

Another form of water pollution is plastic pollution, caused by the accumulation of plastic products in water bodies. Plastic pollution not only harms the aquatic life but also poses threats to human health as plastic can release harmful chemicals when it decomposes.

Besides, water pollution also affects the quality of our drinking water, leading to various health issues. For instance, heavy metals in the water can cause cancer, while high levels of nitrates can cause blue baby syndrome.

In conclusion, water pollution is a severe environmental issue that needs to be addressed. Every individual needs to contribute towards maintaining the cleanliness of water bodies by disposing of waste appropriately and reducing the usage of plastics.