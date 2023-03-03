Winter morning is a beautiful and peaceful time of day, that leaves an unforgettable impression on anyone who experiences it. The crisp air surrounding the morning provides a refreshing feeling that awakens the senses. The silence that covers the streets creates a sense of serenity that is hard to get during any other season of the year.

As the sun rises, the warm golden light shines through the frosted trees, casting long beautiful shadows onto the ground. The snow that has settled on the grass and the roofs of buildings, forms glittering jewels that reflect the sunlight, making the surroundings sparkle like a diamond. The chilly winter morning air embraces you with its cold arms, making you shiver, and reminding you of the vibrancy of life.

Walking on the winter morning is an activity that can make anyone feel happy and relaxed. The crunching sound of snow under the feet provides a satisfying feeling that is unmatched to any other sound in nature. Breathing in the fresh cold air is rejuvenating, and helps to clear the mind, getting it ready for the day ahead.

Despite the cold temperature, every part of the winter morning is refreshing and invigorating. It is time to put on warm clothes, a hat, and scarf and embrace the beauty of the winter morning.