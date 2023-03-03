Paragraph on
Winter Morning
for all Class, Words
by Weather on
Winter morning is a beautiful and peaceful time of day, that leaves an unforgettable impression on anyone who experiences it. The crisp air…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
Ad
The Paragraph on Winter Morning
Ad
Winter morning is a beautiful and peaceful time of day, that leaves an unforgettable impression on anyone who experiences it. The crisp air surrounding the morning provides a refreshing feeling that awakens the senses. The silence that covers the streets creates a sense of serenity that is hard to get during any other season of the year.
As the sun rises, the warm golden light shines through the frosted trees, casting long beautiful shadows onto the ground. The snow that has settled on the grass and the roofs of buildings, forms glittering jewels that reflect the sunlight, making the surroundings sparkle like a diamond. The chilly winter morning air embraces you with its cold arms, making you shiver, and reminding you of the vibrancy of life.
Walking on the winter morning is an activity that can make anyone feel happy and relaxed. The crunching sound of snow under the feet provides a satisfying feeling that is unmatched to any other sound in nature. Breathing in the fresh cold air is rejuvenating, and helps to clear the mind, getting it ready for the day ahead.
Despite the cold temperature, every part of the winter morning is refreshing and invigorating. It is time to put on warm clothes, a hat, and scarf and embrace the beauty of the winter morning.
Questions about Winter Morning
Ad
Questions and Answers:
- What makes winter morning unique from other seasons?
Answer: The silence that covers the streets creates a sense of serenity that is hard to get during any other season of the year.
- What is the role of the sun during winter morning?
Answer: The sun rises and shines through the frosted trees, casting long beautiful shadows onto the ground.
- Why is walking on winter morning relaxing?
Answer: The crunching sound of snow under the feet provides a satisfying feeling that is unmatched to any other sound in nature.
- What is the importance of cold air in winter morning?
Answer: Breathing in the fresh cold air is rejuvenating, and helps to clear the mind, getting it ready for the day ahead.
- What should one wear for winter morning?
Answer: One should put on warm clothes, a hat, and scarf to stay warm during winter morning.
- What are the snow-covered roofs compared to in the paragraph?
Answer: The snow-covered roofs are compared to glittering jewels.
- What is the feeling one gets after experiencing winter morning?
Answer: Winter morning leaves an unforgettable impression and a sense of vibrancy of life.
- What is the sound of snow under the feet compared to?
Answer: The sound of snow under the feet is compared to nature’s most satisfying sound.
- What time of day is winter morning?
Answer: Winter morning is a time of day when the sun rises, and the surroundings light up.
- What should one prepare for during winter morning?
Answer: One should prepare to embrace the beauty of the winter morning, and to feel the warmth of the crisp air.
Vocabulary related to Winter Morning
Ad
Vocabulary Words:
- Frost (noun) - a thin layer of ice on a surface - Usage: The frost on the windowpane made it difficult to see the outside world.
Synonyms: ice, hoarfrost Antonyms: thaw, defrost
- Glitter (verb) - shine brightly with flashing points of light - Usage: The snow-covered roofs glittered in the sunshine.
Synonyms: sparkle, gleam Antonyms: dull, fade
- Rejuvenate (verb) - to make someone feel better, particularly after being tired or old - Usage: Walking in the cold winter morning air helped me rejuvenate my body and mind.
Synonyms: refresh, revitalize Antonyms: exhaust, weaken
- Vibrancy (noun) - a sense of energy and enthusiasm - Usage: Winter morning gave me a vibrancy that lasted throughout the day.
Synonyms: liveliness, vitality Antonyms: lethargy, dullness
- Refreshing (adjective) - providing a feeling of refreshment - Usage: The cold morning air was refreshing and invigorating.
Synonyms: revitalizing, rejuvenating Antonyms: tiring, exhausting
- Chilly (adjective) - uncomfortably cool or cold - Usage: The chilly morning air made me shiver.
Synonyms: cold, frosty Antonyms: warm, hot
- Serenity (noun) - the state of being calm, peaceful, and untroubled - Usage: The silence that covered the streets created a sense of serenity.
Synonyms: tranquility, calmness Antonyms: chaos, disturbance
- Shimmer (verb) - to shine with a soft, flickering light - Usage: The snowflakes shimmered in the moonlight.
Synonyms: glimmer, twinkle Antonyms: dull, fade
- Envelop (verb) - to cover or surround something completely - Usage: The cold enveloped me as soon as I stepped outside in winter morning.
Synonyms: enclose, wrap Antonyms: expose, uncover
- Invigorating (adjective) - to give strength or energy to the body or mind - Usage: The fresh winter morning air was invigorating, and it helped clear my mind.
Synonyms: strengthening, energizing Antonyms: tiring, weakening.
Structure of the sample "Winter Morning" paragraph
Ad
Cohesion and Coherence: The paragraph starts with the topic of winter morning, and each sentence builds on the previous one, creating a coherent and flowing narrative. The different aspects of winter morning, such as the cold fresh air, the snow-covered grass, and the frosted trees, are described in detail, and they are all linked with appropriate conjunctions and introducing phrases. Notably, the paragraph begins with an introduction, includes the main ideas and supporting details, and ends with a conclusion, giving a sense of completeness and solidity to the entire paragraph.