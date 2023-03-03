Paragraph on
Winter Season
for all Class, Words
by Weather on
Winter is the coldest season of the year. It is a time of shorter days and longer nights. People eagerly wait for the winter season to come…, please continue reading.
Table of Content
The Paragraph on Winter Season
Questions about Winter Season
Winter is the coldest season of the year. It is a time of shorter days and longer nights. People eagerly wait for the winter season to come as it brings with it a plethora of activities like snowboarding, skiing, ice-skating, building snowmen, hot chocolate, and much more. In some areas, snowfall is common while in others it may just be dry and cold. The snow-capped mountains, frozen lakes, and icicles hanging from tree branches create a picturesque view during this time of the year.
The winter season is also a time to be cozy and warm indoors. People tend to dress up in layers and wear thick jackets, scarves, gloves, and hats to protect themselves from cold weather. It’s also a time for comfort food and warm drinks such as soup, stew, tea, and hot cocoa. In many cultures, winter is celebrated with holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, and New Year’s Eve.
While winter brings joy and excitement to many people, it is important to remember that it can also be a challenging time for others. The cold weather can make it difficult for people to travel, especially for those who rely on public transportation. It can also cause health problems such as dry skin, flu, and seasonal affective disorder (SAD) for some individuals. Therefore, it’s essential to take precautionary measures to avoid any potential issues.
Q&A:
- What is the winter season?
- Winter is the coldest season of the year.
- What activities are popular during winter?
- Activities like snowboarding, skiing, ice-skating, building snowmen, hot chocolate, and much more are popular during winter.
- What are some winter clothing items?
- Some winter clothing items include thick jackets, scarves, gloves, and hats.
- What are some popular winter holidays?
- Popular winter holidays include Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali, and New Year’s Eve.
- Can winter cause health problems?
- Yes, the cold weather can cause health problems such as dry skin, flu, and seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
- Why do people wear layers during winter?
- People wear layers during winter to protect themselves from the cold weather.
- Do all areas receive snowfall during winter?
- No, while snowfall is common in some areas, in others, it may just be dry and cold.
- What are some precautionary measures to take during winter?
- Some precautionary measures to take during winter include wearing warm clothing, staying indoors during extreme weather conditions, and practicing good hygiene.
- What is seasonal affective disorder (SAD)?
- Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a mood disorder that affects people during the same season every year, usually in winter.
- What are some symptoms of SAD?
- Some symptoms of SAD include feeling sad, anxious, tired, and losing interest in usual activities.
Vocabulary related to Winter Season
Vocabulary words:
- Coldest - being at or near the lowest temperature possible
Usage: Winter is the coldest season of the year. Synonyms: freezing, icy, frosty Antonyms: warm, hot
- Plethora - a large or excessive amount of something
Usage: Winter brings with it a plethora of activities. Synonyms: abundance, profusion, surplus Antonyms: scarcity, insufficiency
- Snow-capped - topped with snow
Usage: The snow-capped mountains create a picturesque view during winter. Synonyms: snow-covered, snow-clad, snow-topped Antonyms: snowless, clear, bare
- Cozy - giving a feeling of comfort, warmth, and relaxation
Usage: Winter is a time to be cozy and warm indoors. Synonyms: comfortable, snug, homely Antonyms: uncomfortable, cold, uninviting
- Precautionary - done to prevent harm or avoid danger
Usage: It’s essential to take precautionary measures during winter to avoid health problems. Synonyms: preventative, preventive, protective Antonyms: careless, reckless, negligent
- Flu - a contagious viral illness that causes fever, headache, and sore throat
Usage: The cold weather can cause health problems such as flu. Synonyms: influenza, bug, virus Antonyms: healthy, illness-free
- Icicles - a hanging piece of ice formed by the freezing of dripping water
Usage: Icicles hanging from tree branches create a picturesque view during winter. Synonyms: ice spike, ice dagger, ice column Antonyms: none
- Scarf - a length of fabric worn around the neck or head
Usage: People often wear scarves during winter to keep themselves warm. Synonyms: muffler, shawl, stole Antonyms: none
- Snowboarding - a winter sport in which a person rides a board down a snow-covered slope
Usage: Snowboarding is a popular activity during winter. Synonyms: none Antonyms: none
- Seasonal - related to a particular season
Usage: Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a mood disorder that affects people during winter. Synonyms: cyclic, periodic, recurrent Antonyms: none
- Dry - lacking moisture
Usage: The cold weather can cause dry skin. Synonyms: arid, barren, parched Antonyms: wet, moist, damp
- Protect - to keep something or someone safe from harm or injury
Usage: People wear thick jackets, scarves, gloves, and hats to protect themselves from cold weather. Synonyms: guard, shield, defend Antonyms: harm, injure, damage
- Celebrate - to observe an occasion or event
Usage: Winter is celebrated with holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Eve. Synonyms: honor, commemorate, recognize Antonyms: ignore, neglect, forget
- Picturesque - visually attractive, especially in a quaint or charming way
Usage: The snow-capped mountains create a picturesque view during winter. Synonyms: scenic, charming, quaint Antonyms: unattractive, ugly, unpleasant
- Layers - a set of clothes worn on top of one another
Usage: People tend to dress up in layers during winter to keep themselves warm. Synonyms: levels, tiers, strata Antonyms: single-layered, uncovered, naked
Structure of the sample "Winter Season" paragraph
Coherence and cohesion:
The paragraph discussing the winter season is coherent and cohesive. It begins by defining the season and then describes the activities and emotions associated with it. The winter holidays are also mentioned, followed by the challenges faced by some individuals during this season. Each sentence in the paragraph is related to the main topic and flows smoothly to the next sentence. The use of transitional words like “also” and “therefore” helps to make the paragraph cohesive. Additionally, the paragraph is organized in a logical sequence that helps the reader to understand the content easily.